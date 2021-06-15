Paul Seddon, Richard Morris and Edited by Johanna Howitt
Full Met Police response expected later
The Metropolitan Police is expected to give a full response this afternoon to the findings of the independent panel report into the unsolved murder of Daniel Morgan.
Key points and reaction to the Daniel Morgan report
The Metropolitan Police has been accused of "a form of institutional corruption" for concealing or denying failings over the unsolved murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan.
The chair of the independent panel Baroness Nuala O'Loan said the force's first objective was to "protect itself" for failing to acknowledge its mistakes since his murder in 1987
The family of Mr Morgan welcomed the report. They said the report recognised the family was "failed over the decades by a culture of corruption and cover up in the Metropolitan Police, an institutionalised corruption that has permeated successive regimes in the Metropolitan Police and beyond to this day."
Home Secretary Priti Patel said it is "devastating" no-one has been brought to justice 34 years after Mr Morgan's murder
She said ministers will "carefully review" the report's findings.
In a statement the Metropolitan Police said: "We deeply regret our failure to bring those who murdered Daniel Morgan to justice."
PM has confidence in Met Police commissioner
Downing Street has said the prime minister still has confidence in the Metropolitan Police commissioner, following the publication of the Daniel Morgan report.
Daniel Morgan's family has said Dame Cressida Dick should "absolutely" be considering her position, in light of the report's conclusion that the force was "institutionally corrupt".
Asked if Boris Johnson still had full confidence in Dame Cressida, his official spokesman simply replied: "Yes."
Panel makes recommendations
The independent panel made a number of recommendations which include:
Law enforcement agencies should be subjected to a newly created "statutory duty of candour".
Metropolitan Police should properly vet employees and have "adequate and effective processes" to establish whether any officers and staff are "currently engaged in crime."
The force should make sure it has the necessary resources to tackle corrupt behaviour among its officers and to ensure police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct is also sufficiently resourced to investigate such matters.
An investigation should be carried out by another police watchdog, Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), looking at police practices and procedures to determine whether "sufficient resources" are available to protect police whistleblowers.
Report is 'a big, significant step' - Morgan family
Speaking to Radio 4's World at One, the brother of Daniel Morgan says he is "pleased" with the report but adds that the police now face a "big challenge".
Alastair Morgan says he would now like to see "re-education" and better accountability in the police as well as a "whole new ethos"
"I'm sure that many, many people in this country are and have been aware of institutional corruption in the Met - for example deaths in custody where hundreds of people have died and nobody has ever been brought to justice."
He says "progress in Britain is incredibly slow" but that today's report marks a "big, significant step forward".
Analysis
Panel hopes findings will prompt change
Sanchia Berg
BBC correspondent
The panel adopted a broad definition of institutional corruption - it involves both acting corruptly, and failing to confront corruption.
When it came to the many inquiries in the Daniel Morgan murder case, the panel found multiple examples where, it said, officers placed the reputation of the organisation above the need for accountability - even to the family.
The panel compared its own report to that of the influential McPherson inquiry into racism in the Metropolitan Police, more than 20 years ago.
It hopes its own findings will prompt significant change.
Met Police 'deeply regret failure' of Morgan investiagtion
The Metropolitan Police has said it "deeply regrets our failure" over the Daniel Morgan murder investigation.
In a statement released on Twitter the police force accepted corruption "was a major factor in the failure of the 1987 investigation".
The force said: "This compounded the pain suffered by Daniel's family and for this we apologise.
"We deeply regret that no-one has been convicted of Daniel's murder. We have not stopped pursuing justice."
The force said it will respond in "more detail" later today.
Morgan family: Cressida Dick 'should consider her position'
The brother of Daniel Morgan says Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick should "absolutely" be considering her position in light of the report on his murder.
The report found the Met was 'institutionally corrupt', and Mr Morgan's brother Alastair was asked whether Ms Dick should consider resigning.
He responded: "Absolutely she should."
The family's solicitor Raju Bhatt added: "You heard from the panel that the institutionalised corruption that they found is a current problem in the present tense.
"The current leadership in the Met has to take responsibility for that continuing."
'This is a deep, damning and disturbing report' - Cooper
Home Affairs Committee Chair Yvette Cooper says "this is a deep, damning and disturbing report".
She says corruption has led in this case to a "lack of justice for Daniel Morgan and his family".
She says it has only "come to light because of the determination of the family," she asks why Priti Patel thinks there has been a "failure to uncover this over so many years since".
Priti Patel says it is important to spend time "considering the full report and its recommendations". She says it has taken eight years and "it is important that I hold the Commissioner [Cressida Dick] to account".
She says it is important to find out what corruption has happened "over three decades... there is absolutely more to do here".
"We cannot shy away from asking some difficult questions," she adds.
SNP makes case for judge-led inquiry into press ethics
HoCCopyright: HoC
The SNP's Stuart C Macdonald calls the report "devastating," and asks whether the home secretary will meet with the Morgan family to discuss its contents.
He says MPs should be given the chance to debate the report.
He asks whether the "challenges" in securing the co-operation of the Met Police led to delays in the work of the panel.
He asks whether the panel had been able to seek evidence from media organisations, and if there were issues regarding cooperation there should be a judge-led inquiry into press ethics.
Priti Patel say she says she is willing to meet the family "should that be of some support to them".
Corruption must be rooted out with vigour - May
HoCCopyright: HoC
Former home secretary, Theresa May, who commissioned the report in 2013 when she was home secretary, says her thoughts are with Daniel Morgan's family today.
"At the heart of this damning report, thorough report, is yet another example of an organ of the state... prioritising the reputation of the institution over the delivery of justice."
She says the "vast majority of police officers act with integrity," but "where corruption does occur it must be rooted out with vigour".
She says every corrupt actor must be identified and dealt with "on every occasion".
Priti Patel says "the majority of our front line police officers are incredible public servants".
"Our role collectively now as a government is not just to follow up but to get the answers that are required," she states.
This reporting process has already taken 'far too long' - Patel
Replying to Labour's Nick Thomas-Symonds, Priti Patel she extends "continual sympathy" to Daniel Morgan's family.
"It's important to recognise," the home secretary says, "that work is taking place across government" to address the issues raised by the report. But there is "no justification for delay" as it has already taken "far too long," she states.
"I have today written to the Commissioner [Cressida Dick] to seek her response to the report itself," she will come back to the house with Dick's response, but she doesn't yet know when that will happen.
Labour: Morgan report conclusions 'damning'
HoCCopyright: HoC
Labour's shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says the panel's report is "damning," adding the Morgan family have endured a "three-decade nightmare".
Quoting the report, he says the Met "repeatedly failed" to take a look at part investigations.
He says one of the panel's recommendations - the creation of the "statutory duty of candour" for the police - is a "vital reform," asking the home secretary if she will implement it.
Report shows need for 'strong police watchdog' - Patel
HoCCopyright: HoC
Priti Patel says the UK "cannot ignore the recommendations of this report" and says that today she has written to Cressida Dick to ask for a detailed response from her to the report.
This afternoon she says she will be contacting police and fire and rescue services on how they can best address the concerns raised in the report.
She says she will return to the Commons to give further updates as required in the aftermath of this report.
The issues raised by the report "reinforce the need for a strong police watchdog". So she will be considering what the role and powers of the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the summer in their next periodic review over the summer.
Patel: Report 'deeply alarming'
HoCCopyright: HoC
The home secretary has begun her statement in the Commons in response to the independent panel report.
Priti Patel begins by acknowledging that the lack of a successful prosecution into Daniel Morgan's murder is "incredibly painful" for his family.
She says it is "devastating" that, 34 years after his death, no one has been brought to justice.
The contents of the report, she says, are "deeply alarming".
She calls the Morgan case "one of the most devastating episodes in the history of the Metropolitan Police".
Morgan family: 'We were left to fend for ourselves'
Daniel Morgan's family have released a full statement:
“No family should have to go through what we have had to suffer over these decades.
"No family should have to find as we did that our confidence was betrayed by those to whom we should be able to turn for help.
"No family should be cut adrift in the way we were left to fend for ourselves in the face of the most serious criminality that can be imagined.
"No family should have to bear the immense and indescribable cost we have paid in terms of our health, emotional, physical and otherwise.
"Above all, no family should be left to find, as we do, that we are no longer able to place our trust in the police, the state or any other form of authority in this country.
“Three generations of our family have already suffered as the collateral damage resulting from the inexcusable failure of the institutions of the state to do what was required of them in the face of institutionalised police corruption.
"We do not want this burden to be passed on to the coming generations of our family.
"We want to be able to get on with our lives at long last, but that requires some form of accountability on the part of those who have failed us."
Panel chair criticises lack of cooperation from Met Police
Baroness O'Loan says the panel's work had been held up by a lack of access to documents.
She says the panel received good levels of co-operation from bodies including the National Crime Agency and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
But she said the panel “did not experience a similar level of cooperation” from the Met Police.
Met Police 'not honest' with Morgan family
Baroness O'Loan says the Metropolitan Police was “not honest” in its dealings with dealings with Daniel Morgan’s family or with the public.
His family, she adds, are owed an apology from the force.
'Serious failings' in investigation - panel chair
BBCopyright: BB
At a press conference, Baroness O’Loan, the panel chair, says there were “serious failings in investigation” from the moment of the
first investigation into Daniel Morgan's death.
She says that first inquiry was "not compliant" with policies and procedures in force at the time.
Opportunities to gather evidence, she adds, were “irretrievably lost”.
BreakingMorgan family: 'Police corruption last to this day'
The family of Daniel Morgan have welcomed the panel's report, but say "institutionalised corruption" in the Met Police persists "to this day".
In a statement, the family of Mr Morgan said: "We welcome the recognition that we - and the public at large - have been failed over the decades by a culture of corruption and cover up in the Metropolitan Police, an institutionalised corruption that has permeated successive regimes in the Metropolitan Police and beyond to this day."
Previously the family said they had “suffered grievously” as a consequence of the failure to find Mr Morgan’s killers.
Paul Seddon, Richard Morris and Edited by Johanna Howitt
