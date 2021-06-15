Daniel Morgan's family have released a full statement:

“No family should have to go through what we have had to suffer over these decades.

"No family should have to find as we did that our confidence was betrayed by those to whom we should be able to turn for help.

"No family should be cut adrift in the way we were left to fend for ourselves in the face of the most serious criminality that can be imagined.

"No family should have to bear the immense and indescribable cost we have paid in terms of our health, emotional, physical and otherwise.

"Above all, no family should be left to find, as we do, that we are no longer able to place our trust in the police, the state or any other form of authority in this country.

“Three generations of our family have already suffered as the collateral damage resulting from the inexcusable failure of the institutions of the state to do what was required of them in the face of institutionalised police corruption.

"We do not want this burden to be passed on to the coming generations of our family.

"We want to be able to get on with our lives at long last, but that requires some form of accountability on the part of those who have failed us."