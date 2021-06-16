PMQs

Boris Johnson takes MPs' regular questions

MPs to vote on delaying England's lockdown easing by four weeks | Jabs to be compulsory for England care home staff

  Good morning

    Last week's PMQs
    Copyright: UK Parliament
    Image caption: Last week's question time

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this week's PMQs

    The prime minister will be at the despatch box at 12:00 BST.

    Immediately after question time, Boris Johnson will make a statement on the recent G7 and Nato summits.

    We'll bring you all the developments with analysis from our political correspondent Iain Watson, and the BBC Reality Check team.

    Do stay with us.

