Boris Johnson faces prime minister's questions
EU citizens given 28-day deadline to apply to stay | Gove 'can't see' Scottish referendum before 2024
Protesters are taking part in a day of action outside
Parliament, and in Edinburgh and Belfast to demand changes to the government's Covid travel rules. The travel industry wants ministers to expand the list of countries
on the green list, and remove testing and quarantine requirements for
travellers who are fully vaccinated.
EU citizens living in the UK are going to be given 28 days to prove their right to remain in the country.There is a week to go until the deadline to apply for so called settled status.
The Foreign Office has been accused of lacking
transparency over cuts to government aid spending. The Independent
Commission on Aid Impact said some cuts in funding for research on development
had been made "without consultation".
Two big housing providers have agreed to change the way they operate leaseholds following an investigation by the competitions watchdog. Persimmon is
to allow leaseholders to buy the freehold of their property at a discount, and
insurance company Aviva, which buys leaseholds from builders, will repay
homeowners who saw their ground rents double.
MPs on the Public Accounts Committee say festivals and
freelancers in the cultural sector face "devastating consequences"
unless the government offers more support.
Questions over quarantine
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the government is working on plans for quarantine-free travel for people who had been fully vaccinated for coronavirus.
Speaking on Sky News this morning he said: "This hasn't been clinically advised yet - we're working on it".
"We're working on plans to essentially allow the vaccine to bring back some of the freedoms that have had to be restricted to keep people safe.
"After all, that's the whole purpose of the vaccination programme, that's why it's so important that every adult goes out and gets the jab."
Asked if the plans could be in place as soon as August, Hancock replied: "We'll get there when it's safe to do so."
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi will hold a press briefing in Downing Street at 17:00 BST - there will be full coverage over on our Coronavirus live page.
Good Morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage.
We’ll bring you all developments at this week's prime minister’s questions.
As we take you up to the start of question time at 12:00 BST here are some of the stories catching our eye in Westminster this morning: