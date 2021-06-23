Boris Johnson faces prime minister's questions

PA Media Copyright: PA Media Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a recent visit to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in west London. Image caption: Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a recent visit to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in west London.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the government is working on plans for quarantine-free travel for people who had been fully vaccinated for coronavirus.

Speaking on Sky News this morning he said: "This hasn't been clinically advised yet - we're working on it".

"We're working on plans to essentially allow the vaccine to bring back some of the freedoms that have had to be restricted to keep people safe.

"After all, that's the whole purpose of the vaccination programme, that's why it's so important that every adult goes out and gets the jab."

Asked if the plans could be in place as soon as August, Hancock replied: "We'll get there when it's safe to do so."

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi will hold a press briefing in Downing Street at 17:00 BST - there will be full coverage over on our Coronavirus live page.