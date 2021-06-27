Sajid Javid begins job as new health secretary

Matt Hancock went to see the prime minister and gave him a
letter of resignation.
It reiterated his apology for "breaking the
guidance" and he apologised to his family and loved ones for "putting
them through this".
And in a video posted on Twitter he said: "I understand
the enormous sacrifices that everybody in this country has made, that you have
made, and those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them and that's
why I have got to resign."
In response, the prime minister said Mr Hancock "should
leave office very proud of what you have achieved - not just in tackling the
pandemic, but even before Covid-19 struck us".
He added: "I am grateful for your support and believe
that your contribution to public service is far from over."
Sajid Javid chosen as new health secretary
Sajid Javid, who has held several key roles in government, said he was "honoured" to be appointed as health secretary "at this critical time".
His return to cabinet comes 16 months after he resigned as chancellor when he rejected the prime minister's order to fire his team of aides.
That departure was the result of a power struggle with the PM's former senior aide Dominic Cummings.
Javid's held several senior jobs in cabinet - he's also been home secretary and led the housing, communities, business and culture departments.
How did Matt Hancock resign?
You can see their letters in full here.
Why did Matt Hancock resign?
If you’re just catching up on last night’s developments, Matt Hancock quit as health secretary after he breached social distancing guidance by kissing a colleague.
He had been under increasing pressure to quit, after the Sun published pictures him and his aide Gina Coladangelo kissing.
The newspaper said they had been taken inside the Department of Health on 6 May.
Some fellow Tory MPs, as well as Labour and the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, had called for the health secretary to be sacked.
And a senior Tory figure told the BBC that many MPs had told their whips yesterday that he ought to resign.
BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said No10 had stressed that it had been Mr Hancock's decision to go and that he had not been pushed out by the prime minister.
She said Ms Coladangelo was also leaving her role as a non-executive director of the Department of Health.
Good morning
Welcome to our coverage of reaction and developments, after Matt Hancock resigned last night as health secretary. Sajid Javid has been appointed to the role.
Hancock apologised for breaching social distancing guidance after a photograph showed him kissing an aide.
Former chancellor Sajid Javid has said he is "honoured" to have been chosen as Mr Hancock's replacement.
Stay with us for all the latest reaction and analysis to the resignation and new appointment.