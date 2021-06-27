Sajid Javid begins job as new health secretary

Matt Hancock went to see the prime minister and gave him a letter of resignation.

It reiterated his apology for "breaking the guidance" and he apologised to his family and loved ones for "putting them through this".

And in a video posted on Twitter he said: "I understand the enormous sacrifices that everybody in this country has made, that you have made, and those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them and that's why I have got to resign."

In response, the prime minister said Mr Hancock "should leave office very proud of what you have achieved - not just in tackling the pandemic, but even before Covid-19 struck us".

He added: "I am grateful for your support and believe that your contribution to public service is far from over."

You can see their letters in full here.