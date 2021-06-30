Johnson's first PMQs since Hancock resignation

Sir Keir Starmer sought initially to focus on what he felt might be Boris Johnson’s Achilles heel:

Not the fact of Matt Hancock’s resignation but the manner of it.

While Hancock has left office, this was not at the instigation of the prime minister.

He had initially considered the matter closed last Friday when Hancock apologised but remained in office, only to go the next day.

So it is Boris Johnson’s judgement as much as Matt Hancock’s behaviour that Starmer was trying to criticise.

But – as England’s football result was obviously also a topic at PMQs, it is fair to say the prime minister scored an own goal.

Starmer said he had spoken to the Bibby family who followed Covid rules, but as a result were restricted from seeing their dying son Ollie in hospital.

And at one point it appeared Johnson was suggesting this was a "Westminster bubble" issue.

Sir Keir has been criticised by some of his own MPs for not offering robust enough opposition.

Today rather than sticking to a lawyerly but dry cross-questioning, he talked about a family’s plight and displayed some emotion.

While Boris Johnson had some good political attack lines, they felt less resonant in a PMQs dominated by a real family’s concerns as much as the fallout from a ministerial resignation.