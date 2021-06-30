Prime Minister's Questions
Live

Johnson's first PMQs since Hancock resignation

EU citizens urged to apply to stay or lose rights | Parents 'treated like criminals' as son lay dying

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Justin Parkinson, Paul Seddon and Richard Morris

All times stated are UK

  1. Green MP asks for binding biodiversity pledge

    Lucas
    Copyright: HoC

    Green MP Caroline Lucas calls for the government to introduce a legally-binding commitment to halt a decline in biodiversity.

    She says the current proposals - contained in the much-delayed Environment Bill - were recently described as "lacking teeth" in a report by MPs.

    Boris Johnson replies that the government is committed to promoting biodiversity both at home and around the world - and points to the conclusions of the recent G7 summit as evidence of this.

  2. Analysis

    Political attack lines and a family's plight

    Iain Watson

    Political correspondent

    Sir Keir Starmer sought initially to focus on what he felt might be Boris Johnson’s Achilles heel:

    Not the fact of Matt Hancock’s resignation but the manner of it.

    While Hancock has left office, this was not at the instigation of the prime minister.

    He had initially considered the matter closed last Friday when Hancock apologised but remained in office, only to go the next day.

    So it is Boris Johnson’s judgement as much as Matt Hancock’s behaviour that Starmer was trying to criticise.

    But – as England’s football result was obviously also a topic at PMQs, it is fair to say the prime minister scored an own goal.

    Starmer said he had spoken to the Bibby family who followed Covid rules, but as a result were restricted from seeing their dying son Ollie in hospital.

    And at one point it appeared Johnson was suggesting this was a "Westminster bubble" issue.

    Sir Keir has been criticised by some of his own MPs for not offering robust enough opposition.

    Today rather than sticking to a lawyerly but dry cross-questioning, he talked about a family’s plight and displayed some emotion.

    While Boris Johnson had some good political attack lines, they felt less resonant in a PMQs dominated by a real family’s concerns as much as the fallout from a ministerial resignation.

  3. SNP questions Johnson on EU settlement scheme

    Blackford
    Copyright: HoC

    SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford congratulates England on their win last night, and wishes them "all the best in the tournament ahead".

    In July 2019, he says, the PM gave an "unequivocal guarantee to EU nationals living in the UK" that they would have "absolutely certainty" to be able to continue living and working in the UK. He says there are "hundreds of thousands of unprocessed applications" as the settlement scheme closes today.

    He asks for the deadline to be scrapped "before we face another Tory Windrush".

    Boris Johnson says it is "fantastic" that 5.6m people have applied so far, and the government is processing applications "as fast as we possibly can".

    Ian Blackford says overnight "thousands of our friends and neighbours" could become illegal immigrants in the UK. He says this is causing EU citizens "untold stress". An EU citizen has told him she is feeling suicidal over the changes, he tells the PM.

    Boris Johnson says "this is an outstanding success because we've had huge numbers of people applying".

    He says it's been five years since the Brexit referendum, and the government has funded plenty of programmes to help those citizens. He says all applications that are submitted by tonight will be processed.

  4. Two sets of rules under Tories, claims Starmer

    In his final question to the PM, Sir Keir Starmer says the PM is trying to take credit for the new health secretary, Sajid Javid, being in place.

    Referring to his handling of Matt Hancock situation, he says there's a "pattern" of backing people in government who break the rules, with "one rule" for ministers "and another for everyone else".

    Boris Johnson replies that the vaccine roll-out "would have been fatally impeded" had the government followed Labour's policies.

    Economic growth and employment are now going up, he tells MPs.

  5. PM defends 'right response' to Hancock story

    Johnson
    Copyright: HoC

    Keir Starmer says he spoke to Ollie's mother this morning - and she told him she had "hung on to every word" ministers said about the rules and then followed them.

    He asks the PM whether he asked Matt Hancock whether he'd broken "any other rules" before initially backing him last Friday, after pictures of him kissing his aide first emerged.

    In reply, the prime minister again avoids mentioning his initial backing for Hancock - saying simply that there is a new health secretary and that is the "right response to the situation".

    He says the "best response" to the grief and pain suffered by families is to "get on with a new health secretary" and continue the vaccine roll-out.

    Starmer
    Copyright: HoC

  6. Starmer raises case of Ollie Bibby

    Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the PM was happy to keep the health secretary in place when he said he was "absolutely hopeless" but he had also "broken the rules" and employed his friend at the taxpayers' expense.

    Starmer says Ollie Bibby died with his family and friends unable to spend time with him, he begged to see his family in hospital. Only one member of his family was able to see him. He says Ollie's mum is "livid" that Matt Hancock, who was in charge of making social distancing rules, was breaking them.

    Boris Johnson says the UK "shares the grief" of the Bibby family, along with many other families up and down the UK during the pandemic.

    He says the government is focusing on rolling out vaccines at a rate, which means that families like Ollie's would not have to suffer the same thing again.

    Ollie Bibby with his mother Penny
    Copyright: Penny Bibby
    Image caption: Ollie Bibby with his mother Penny

  7. We're ahead of Israel on jabs - PM

    Keir Starmer says Matt Hancock has "done a runner", adding that the PM has tried to "take credit" for his resignation.

    He adds it was "blindingly obvious" that there was a conflict of interest in Hancock's lover Gina Coladagnelo being taken on as a non-executive director of the Department of Health and Social Care.

    Boris Johnson replies that the UK's vaccine roll-out has been working and that the country is "now ahead of Israel" in terms of jabs given.

  8. Did PM ask Hancock to resign, asks Starmer

    PMQs
    Copyright: HoC

    Keir Starmer says the prime minister must have been the only person in the country who thought Matt Hancock "shouldn't be sacked immediately".

    He asks Johnson whether he sacked the health secretary, or asked him to resign "at any point".

    Boris Johnson says simply that the health secretary "changed in the last five days".

    He takes a swipe at Starmer, whom he says spent three days "trying and failing" to sack deputy leader Angela Rayner after May's local election results.

  9. Starmer: Why didn't the PM sack Matt Hancock on Friday?

    Keir Starmer
    Copyright: HoC

    Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also congratulates the England team on yesterday's win against Germany.

    He asks the prime minister why he did not sack Matt Hancock on Friday morning.

    Boris Johnson says he read the story on Friday, and "we had a new health secretary in place by Saturday morning".

    He says that given the UK is dealing with a pandemic, it was important to get a replacement as soon as possible.

  10. We hope football is coming home, says PM

    Johsnon
    Copyright: HoC

    As PMQs gets under way, Boris Johnson congratulates the England football team on their victory over Germany at Wembley last night.

    He says MPs "wish them all the best," and will be "hoping against hope that this time, football is coming home".

  11. PMQs begins

    Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has called the prime minister to the despatch box.

    PMQs has begun - stay with us.

  12. PM heads across to Parliament

    Boris Johnson has just left No 10 under the Pride rainbow arch as he heads to the Commons for PMQs.
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Boris Johnson has just left No 10, under a Pride rainbow arch, as he heads to the Commons for PMQs.

  13. New health secretary spotted in Downing Street

    Health Secretary Sajid Javid puts on a face mask, as he left Downing Street earlier
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Health Secretary Sajid Javid puts on a face mask, as he left Downing Street earlier

    Sajid Javid was spotted leaving Downing Street earlier this morning.

    The new health secretary made his first Commons appearance in the job on Monday, saying that ministers "see no reason to go beyond" that "target date" for easing of lockdown measures in England on 19 July.

    Javid added that the government was aiming for "around two thirds of all adults in this country" to have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine by the same date.

    Read more here on the challenges he faces in his new cabinet role.

  14. EU citizens urged to apply to stay in UK now or lose rights

    Suitcases in an airport
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Labour is calling for the deadline to be extended for EU citizens to apply to remain in the UK.

    Applicants have until the end of Wednesday to apply to stay or lose their rights, under post-Brexit rules introduced by the government.

    More than 5.6 million applications have been received, but around 400,000 cases are still waiting to be processed.

    Ministers say anyone who applies on time will have their existing rights protected while their case is heard.

    Labour says many vulnerable people risk losing access to public services and the deadline should be extended.

    Read more here

  15. PM celebrates Pride month - and that win...

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrates Harry Kane's goal at Wembley, the second of the match
    Copyright: Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street
    Image caption: Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrates Harry Kane's goal at Wembley, the second of the match

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted a reception in the garden of No 10 Downing Street on Tuesday evening to mark Pride month.

    Speaking at the reception, the PM said he was "proud" to live in one of the most open and tolerant countries in the world and that LGBT equality was a key economic asset of the UK.

    During the reception, the PM was also spotted watching England's game against Germany.

    A Rainbow arch by artists Louisa Loizeau and Hattie Newman has been installed over the door at Number 10 Downing Street to mark Pride month
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: A Rainbow arch by artists Louisa Loizeau and Hattie Newman has been installed over the door at Number 10 Downing Street to mark Pride month

  16. Good morning

    PMQs
    Copyright: UK Parliament
    Image caption: Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson will face each other across the despatch box at 12:00 BST

    Welcome to our live coverage.

    We’ll bring you all the developments from this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions.

    In the meantime, here are the stories that are catching attention in Westminster this morning.

    Which ones will we see raised at question time?

    (Oh, and apparently there was a big football match, or something...?)

Back to top