Reaction as Labour hold Batley and Spen

Brendan Cox, husband of murdered MP Jo Cox, says he and his family are "incredibly proud" of Kim Leadbeater after her win, following a "bruising and pretty horrible campaign".

"It's a big day, just on that personal level we're all incredibly proud of what Kim's done," he tells BBC Breakfast.

"She was incredibly brave to step forward into it, not just around the security side of things given what happened to Jo but also the context, it was a very bruising and pretty horrible campaign at times."

Mr Cox says the majority of the by-election in Batley and Spen had been good natured, but several marginal candidates had sought to divide communities which is "easy to do in politics".

He praises Leadbeater for her focus on connecting people, which he said is "ultimately what got her over the line".