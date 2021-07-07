PMQs: Boris Johnson faces MPs' questions

The government has been accused of creating a 'two tier welfare system' for people who have terminal illnesses by two charities.
Terminal illness and benefits: what's the story?
The government has been accused of creating a 'two tier welfare system' for people who have terminal illnesses by two charities.
A review of rules which fast-track access to benefits for people who only have six months or less to live was launched two years ago in England and Wales but has not been published. Scotland and Northern Ireland have taken steps to scrap the rule.
Marie Curie and the MND Association say the difference between their regions leads to "a two-tier system".
A spokesperson from the Department of Work and Pensions told BBC News: “We are committed to supporting people nearing the end of their lives. Our priority is dealing with people’s claims quickly and compassionately, which we’ve continued to do throughout the pandemic.”
But the BBC has heard from terminally ill people who had their payments reduced when their disability allowance was moved to Personal Independence Payments.
Video reporting by political correspondent Helen Catt and produced by Christina McSorley.
When will benefits be changed for the terminally ill?
Liberal Democrat Wendy Chamberlain says two months have passed since the government committed to waiving the requirement of people proving they have less than six months to live to get access to benefits.
She says Marie Curie and other charities think 7,000 people have died in this waiting time. She asks when the government will scrap this.
"To the best of my knowledge we are making that change," replies Boris Johnson, saying he will write to her.
Will the PM support boycott of Winter Olympics?
Conservative Tim Loughton asks if the PM will support a motion next week calling for a boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022 unless human rights abuses are addressed.
The PM says the UK has led the world in condemning human rights abuses and he will consider the proposal.
However, he says he is instinctively against boycotts.
Labour has also called for members of the Royal Family and UK ministers should boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics unless China allows UN investigators to examine alleged human rights abuses.
Voter ID measures 'Trumpian' - SNP
The SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford says he wishes good luck to the England team taking part in the Euros tonight, to cheers from the Conservative benches.
He raises the case of the forthcoming voter integrity law, which he says is "Trumpian" and warns that it will marginalise disenfranchised voters and minorities.
Boris Johnson says that the UK government is trying to stick to the "one person, one vote" system.
"Plenty of other countries have" voter ID laws, he states.
Blackford says "this is a problem that does not exist" as there were only 34 cases of voter impersonation in the last general election. He warns that 11m people do not have a passport or drivers' license, and these people will see barriers to voting.
He calls the proposals "vote rigging" and says Johnson is going "down the path of becoming a tinpot dictator".
Johnson says councils will be providing free photo ID for elections, and elections in the UK shouldn't be "clouded by the suspicion of voter fraud".
PM says government opening up 'cautiously and pragmatically'
Starmer says it is clear what this is all about - the PM is "chasing headlines and coming up with a plan that hasn't been thought through".
We have been here too many times before, he says, and are heading for a summer of chaos and confusion.
Johnson says these are difficult decisions that need to be taken in a balanced way.
It takes a great deal of drive and leadership to get things done, he says.
We are proceeding "cautiously and pragmatically" he says to open up the country.
Starmer: Keep common sense measures in place
Starmer says Labour wants to open society in a controlled way and keep measures in place to reduce infections.
It is common sense so why can't the PM see that? he asks.
Of course, it is sensible to wear face masks in confined spaces, the PM says but we are moving to allowing people to take personal responsibility.
That is the right way forward, he tells MPs.
Could millions have to self-isolate this summer?
Robert Cuffe
BBC head of statistics
A conservative guess is that we might see 1.5 million cases in the four weeks after 19 July – that would be just over 50,000 cases a day.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid suggested that 50,000 daily cases was a reasonable estimate for where we might be by then. He also said that figure could reach as high as twice that level.
About three close contacts have been identified for every Covid case reported, according to Test and Trace figures for England in the last month.
So, 1.5 million cases each with about three contacts gives us between four and five million contacts who might be asked to isolate from 19 July to 16 August (when the rules on self-isolation change).
And, once restrictions are lifted on 19 July and society opens up further, we might expect to see the numbers of contacts rise.
This is a very rough calculation. The true figures could, of course, be lower or even higher.
But it’s looking increasingly clear that millions of people will be close contacts of people with coronavirus and legally required to self-isolate in the weeks before England changes the rules.
PM ignoring 'the next big problem' of self-isolation, says Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says his question was how many people will be asked to self isolate if there are 100,000 infections a day.
He says the PM is "ignoring the next big problem" coming down the track, and it "won't feel like freedom day to those who have to isolate".
"It must be obvious, that his plan risks undermining the track and trace system that he has spent billions and billions on," he states.
Sir Keir asks what the prime minister is going to do to stop people deleting the NHS Covid-19 app to prevent notifications for being told to stay at home.
Boris Johnson says the UK is "moving to a system of testing rather than self-isolation and we can do that because of the amazing success of the vaccination programme".
Starmer: Reckless to lift all restrictions at once
Starmer says we know the link between covid infections and deaths has been weakened but it has not been broken.
That's because, he says, the PM let the Delta "or Johnson" variant in to the country.
He says it is reckless to lift all restrictions at once so asks: is the PM really comfortable with his plan?
The PM says his approach is "balanced and reasonable" and the vaccines provide more than 90% protection against infection.
The vaccination rate is an "extraordinary achievement" that allows the UK to press ahead with reopening.
Starmer welcomes newest Labour MP
SIr Keir Starmer welcomes the newest MP to the Commons - Kim Leadbeater who won the Batley and Spen by-election last week.
Ms Leadbeater is the sister of Jo Cox, the Labour MP who was murdered in her constituency in 2016.
Sir Keir extends a "special welcome to the new member for Batley and Spen". He says it is a "special and emotional moment" for her to sit beneath the plaque in the Commons that honours her sister, Jo Cox.
Starmer: Should unlocking be measured or chaotic?
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer starts his questions to the PM by paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the 7/7 London bombings. He also wishes "the very best of luck" to the England team tonight in the Euros.
He says everyone wants the economy to get back to normal, the question is if it should be measured or chaotic.
He asks what kinds of case numbers are to be expected with the government's unlocking plan.
Boris Johnson says "there are a number" of forecasts, which are publicly available and it is true that there is a "wave of cases" because of the Delta variant.
He says "scientists are absolutely clear that we have severed the link between infection and serious illness".
Remembering the London bombings
Boris Johnson is on his feet.
He starts by noting the 16th anniversary of the 7/7 London bombings and remembering all those who lost their lives.
And he wishes the England football team good luck for their semi-final match tonight.
PMQs gets under way
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has called Boris Johnson to the despatch box - PMQs is under way.
Here we go...
Covid: What you need to know
It was a busy day of announcements yesterday.
Labour have criticised the speedy unlocking of the country, saying it could lead to a new variant which is not affected by current vaccines. It's likely we'll see this will be raised at Prime Minister's Questions.
Here's what you may have missed.
PM faces two question sessions today
The prime minister will be answering Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and MPs' questions at noon in the House of Commons as usual.
But he's also going to be facing questions from senior MPs on the Liaison Committee at 3.30pm.
They are the group of MPs who chair select committees and are used to questioning experts and secretaries of state for various inquiries they carry out.
Welcome to our coverage
Welcome to our live coverage.
We’ll bring you all the developments from this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions.
Later, Boris Johnson will be facing senior MPs on the Liaison Committee, who will be questioning him on Covid response as well as post-Brexit arrangements.
In the meantime, here are the stories that are making headlines in Westminster this morning: