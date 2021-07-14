Boris Johnson faces Prime Minister's Questions

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he "totally condemns" all racism, including that which is leveraged at the Home Secretary.

He says the racism experienced by the players is "disgusting". He says the PM can't "have it both ways".

He asks if the PM now regrets standing up for football players when they were protesting by taking the knee.

Boris Johnson says the government "made it absolutely clear that no-one should boo the England team".

He says last night he met representatives from social media companies and he told these companies they need to start acting, or start dealing with the consequences of the Online Safety Bill, which will fine up to 10% of global revenue to these companies for breaches.