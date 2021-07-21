Live
PM defends isolation system - from isolation
Follow PMQs on BBC Parliament and on Twitter @BBC Politics | Watch Dominic Cummings: The Interview on BBC iPlayer
Follow PMQs on BBC Parliament and on Twitter @BBC Politics | Watch Dominic Cummings: The Interview on BBC iPlayer
Live Reporting
Georgina Pattinson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC ReutersCopyright: Reuters BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
-
That the PM was reluctant to have a lockdown last autumn, saying that Covid was mostly only killing over 80s
-
He was keen to have a face-to-face the Queen at the start of the pandemic
-
And that Cummings discussed with allies in Downing Street from Vote Leave
the possibility of trying to remove Boris Johnson from office, days after the
2019 general election.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
Watch: Will PM apologise for alleged remarks made on over 80s?
PM has 'every confidence' schools will return in September
Lib Dem Sarah Olney says her daughter was among the one million children out of school last week due to the need to self-isolate when there was a positive case in their bubble.
She asks if the PM can confirm that his approach to managing the virus will guarantee that all children will have an uninterrupted return to their learning after the summer break.
Boris Johnson says the needs of children in this pandemic are the focus and it is of "paramount importance" to keep them in school.
He says ministers will do everything they can to get schools back in September and he has every confidence they will be, but everyone offered a jab must get vaccinated.
Is £96 a week enough to self-isolate?
Richard Burgon - a Labour MP - says the PM is "having to self isolate just as hundreds of thousands of people across the country are having to do thanks to his mismanagement of the pandemic".
He says not everyone has access to a country estate with a heated swimming pool (a dig at Johnson, who is self-isolating at Chequers).
He asks if the PM could survive on £96 sick pay per week.
Boris Johnson says everyone who is self-isolating has access to the equivalent of the living wage, which is sick pay.
He says some people can get additional £500 payments to help them with staying at home.
Protect locals from second home owners - Conservative MP
Conservative Selaine Saxby says people want to come to her north Devon constituency but what assurances can the PM give to residents that planning reforms will protect them against second home buyers?
She says unless protections are in place, "vibrant coastal communities" will become "winter ghost towns".
The PM says the government has brought in a series of measures such as higher rates of stamp duty on the buying of additional properties.
And he says his strategy is to make sure people growing up around the country have the chance of home ownership in the place where they live.
Labour MP raises benefit claimants deaths
Labour MP Debbie Abrahams says the Department for Work and Pensions is currently carrying out "124 process reviews following the deaths of 97 claimants".
She says there were 27 from serious harm, which represents a three fold increase since 2012. She says the government can't keep marking its own homework on claimant deaths. She asks him to meet her and those bereaved by the tragedies.
She warns that some are of the belief that the 97 deaths could be "the tip of the iceberg".
Boris Johnson says he will make sure she receives a full account of what the government is doing to "put this right".
Parliament to be told of UK's plan to change NI Protocol
Later today, Lord Frost, the former chief Brexit negotiator for the UK, will outline to the Lords how the government wants to overhaul theNorthern Ireland Protocol.
Since its introduction, it has caused supply issues in Northern Ireland, leading to some areas experiencing food shortages.
The Protocol helps prevent the need for checks on the land border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.
Lord Frost says the deal is unfair and unsustainable.
The Protocol was negotiated by Lord Frost, but it’s expected he will say the terms need to be radically changed.
Timms: Don't cut the £20 a week Universal Credit top up
Labour's Stephen Timms raises the issue of Universal Credit and says plans to end the £20 a week top in the autumn up should not go ahead.
Will the PM follow his own talk about "levelling up" and keep the increase? he asks.
Boris Johnson says he wants to "level up" across the whole of the UK and get people off benefits and in to work.
He says he wants to see higher wages.
Is the NI Protocol undermining the United Kingdom?
DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says in light of the judicial ruling in the High Court, that the Northern Ireland Protocol breaks the union, he asks what the government will do to "fully remove the Irish Sea Border".
Boris Johnson congratulates Sir Jeffrey on becoming leader of the DUP.
He says the government will be "setting out today" the steps that it will take to change the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Nothing in the Protocol threatens the "territorial integrity of the United Kingdom", he states.
Blackford: Covid inquiry should happen immediately
SNP Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, raises the interview Dominic Cummings gave to the BBC and says it is clear the PM was pushing to "allow the virus to run rampant".
How can anyone have faith in the PM, he asks?
Mr Johnson says the substance of what he is alleged to have said is "grossly mischaracterised" and everyone in the country understands how difficult the decisions were that ministers had to take.
There were "no good ways through", he says and there will be a full public inquiry to come.
Blackford says the over 80s were expendable to the PM and his "glib attitude" to human life is not acceptable.
He says ministers should be "made to answer under oath" and the inquiry should begin immediately before any general election is called.
The PM says it is not right to ask people to devote time to an inquiry before the spring while they are still dealing with the pandemic.
PM praises vaccine rollout, saying 'get a jab'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the prime minister's answers have "no resemblence to the questions I'm actually asking him".
He says all the PM needs to do "is say sorry".
He says the PM has broken promises and has still has not unveiled a plan for social care, he's now raising working-age taxes while cutting the army and overseas aid.
The PM has let the UK have one of the worst death rates and has a damaged economy, he states.
He says there's a new three word slogan from the government this morning which is "keep life moving" - but says the slogan the government should be using is "get a grip".
Boris Johnson says that thanks to the vaccine rollout nine million people have now come off furlough and unemployment is two million lower than predicted.
And the PM says his three word slogan is "get a jab" while the government is turning "jabs jabs jabs" into "jobs jobs jobs".
Cummings' shadow still looms large over Westminster
It’s been an explosive set of revelations over the past 48 hours.
On Monday morning, the BBC revealed it had secured an interview with the former Downing Street aide, Dominic Cummings. The interview was an hour long and was broadcast last night on BBC Two at 7pm.
Cummings claimed in the interview, among other things:
Did the PM say Covid was only killing over 80s? Starmer asks
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says on 26 May, he asked the prime minister if he had ever used words to the effect that "Covid was only killing over 80 year olds".
He says that on that day, the PM never outright denied using the words.
He says with the revelation from former aide Dominic Cummings, citing messages between him and the PM, we can now see that the PM did say that.
He asks if the prime minister will apologise for using those words.
Boris Johnson says nothing he can say or do "can make up for the loss and the suffering that people have endured during this pandemic".
He says when decisions were being made "in those incredibly tough and dark times" that the government had to try and balance the damage done by lockdown versus letting the virus spread.
Businesses and doctors' surgeries criticise 'pingdemic'
It’s getting hard for supermarkets to function with the so-called “pingdemic”, businesses say.
Doctor’s surgeries, supermarkets and other industries have all warned that the NHS Covid-19 app is now telling their staff to isolate so much, it is starting to affect their normal operation.
Last week, over 500,000 self-isolation alerts were sent to users of the NHS Test and Trace app in England and Wales, a rise of 46% on the previous week.
From 16 August, those who are fully vaccinated will not have to self-isolate if they are “pinged” by the app, telling them they have been in contact with a positive case.
They’ll be advised to take a PCR test as soon as possible instead.
Starmer: PM is 'super spreader' of confusion
Starmer says he is listening to the PM's answers, but he thinks he is making things up.
"How on earth are businesses meant to plan?" he asks, when the PM keeps "chopping and changing" over who will be exempt.
The PM is a "super-spreader" when it comes to spreading confusion, he says.
Why is it ok to go to a nightclub now but not be able to get in at the end of September unless you have an Covid vaccine passport?
The PM says it is "blindingly obvious" and common sense what is happening and everyone should be encouraging young people to get jabbed.
Starmer: Summer of chaos ahead
Starmer says the truth is we are heading for a summer of chaos.
Huge numbers of businesses are closing, he says, because staff are isolating and there is confusion about which staff will be exempt.
Will the PM clear up which workers and businesses will be exempt from isolating before the rules change on 16 August? he asks.
Then we have a bit of a hiatus.
The sound level on the PM's reply is playing up - and he has to check if MPs can hear him.
He says Starmer's question is "feeble".
He says the Labour leader wants to keep the country in lockdown but he can't have it both ways.
He understand people's frustrations, he says but this is "one of the few tools we have in our armoury against the virus".
Self-isolation: what have the messages been?
There has been confusion in the past couple of days about self-isolation.
Downing Street has insisted it is "crucial" to self-isolate when sent an alert by the Covid app - and businesses should help employees to do so.
It came after business minister Paul Scully said he would encourage people who are "pinged" to self-isolate but they can make an "informed decision".
The app has always been voluntary to download and any alerts are advisory.
PM: App is 'part of our armoury' against Covid
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the PM says everyone knows what to do if the public are "pinged by the NHS app".
He says just yesterday a government minister said the Covid app was "advisory" and another said it would "allow you to make informed decisions".
He says the PM and Chancellor tried to "dodge isolation altogether" over the weekend.
He asks how the public can follow the rules.
Boris Johnson says the app is "part of our armoury against Covid" and he says if you are advised to isolate "you should do so".
Three million people in the 18-30 group are still to get vaccines, he says, and he encourages everyone to take up the offer of the vaccine.
Starmer: Should people isolate if pinged?
Sir Keir Starmer is on his feet.
He begins by wishing the PM well in his isolation, calling him the "Chequers 1" and says if people are contacted over the coming week should they isolate too.
Mr Johnson says he sympathises with anyone who is experiencing inconvenience as a result of being pinged and says the UK will be switching soon to a test and trace system.
But he says everyone should be mindful of the risks and get a jab.
Johnson opens session of PMQs from isolation
From isolation in Chequers, Boris Johnson says he is "delighted" to be speaking in PMQs on the "60th anniversary edition".
He says before MPs leave for summer recess tomorrow, he wants to thank parliamentary and constituency staff for their hard work over the last year.
He says he hopes everyone has a restful break next month.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle remembers 60th anniversary of PMQs
The Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle says it's the 60th anniversary of Prime Minister's Questions. He says the inaugural session was 18 July 1961.
He says the session is enjoyed by people and watched around the world.