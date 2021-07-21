BBC Copyright: BBC

Lib Dem Sarah Olney says her daughter was among the one million children out of school last week due to the need to self-isolate when there was a positive case in their bubble.

She asks if the PM can confirm that his approach to managing the virus will guarantee that all children will have an uninterrupted return to their learning after the summer break.

Boris Johnson says the needs of children in this pandemic are the focus and it is of "paramount importance" to keep them in school.

He says ministers will do everything they can to get schools back in September and he has every confidence they will be, but everyone offered a jab must get vaccinated.