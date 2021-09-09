Campaigners share experience of online hate and racism

HoC Copyright: HoC Imran Ahmed Image caption: Imran Ahmed

Conservative MP Damian Collins, who chairs the committee, begins by asking Mr Ahmed about the sources of conspiracy theories online about Covid vaccines.

He replies that social media companies are "failing to act on anti-vaccine lies". He also says the companies have failed to act on racism directed at sportspeople and "misinformation" about US elections.

On anti-vaccination information specifically, he says a small number of accounts are responsible for a large share of the misinformation on the internet.

He also says a recent decision from Facebook to downgrade news and promote groups from users' feeds means many people's experience of the platform has been "infiltrated by bad actors".