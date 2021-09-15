PMQs
Live

Johnson faces PMQs amid reshuffle rumours

NHS pressure would trigger Covid Plan B - minister | Price rises see record jump as food costs soar

Live Reporting

Arryn Moy, Kate Whannel, Paul Seddon and Edited by Johanna Howitt

All times stated are UK

  1. Workers can't work longer hours, says Starmer

    Keir Starmer again complains that the prime minister hasn't answered his questions.

    The Labour leader adds that low-paid workers "can't work longer hours" to make back the money lost under universal credit - and will be taxed 75p for each extra pound they earn.

    He says the universal credit cuts - along with the National Insurance rises to pay for social care and the NHS backlog - are "hammering" lower-paid people.

    Boris Johnson attacks Labour for voting against the new health tax this week - saying he finds it "utterly incredible" that the party behind the healthcare service would vote against money to "fix the NHS".

    The Conservatives, he insists, are now "the party of the NHS".

  2. Starmer: UC recipients will need to work an extra nine hours a week

    PMQs
    Copyright: HoC

    Answering his own question, Starmer says a single parent working full time on the minimum wage would need to work an extra nine hours a week to get the money back that "the prime minster is taking away".

    "How on earth are they going to find the time to work an extra day every week," he asks.

    The PM says his government is helping workers by offering help with childcare, freezing petrol duty and investing in skills.

    "We want a high wage, high skills economy with controlled immigration - they want low wages, low skills and uncontrolled immigration."

  3. Wages are rising, insists Johnson

    Johnson
    Copyright: HoC

    Keir Starmer says the prime minister didn't answer his question.

    He asks him whether the correct answer is "higher or lower" than the two hours per week ventured by Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey - prompting some panto-style theatrics in the chamber.

    Boris Johnson replies that wages "across the board are rising".

    He adds that wages have gone up 4.1% up from before pandemic.

  4. Starmer opens on universal credit cuts

    Starmer
    Copyright: HoC

    Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer begins his questions by offering the PM his condolences on the loss of his mother.

    Moving on, he asks how many extra hours a week would a single parent working full time on the minimum wage have to work to get back the amount that will be taken away after the universal credit cuts.

    Boris Johnson says the question is "absurd". He says every single recipient of universal credit would lose their benefits because Labour want to abolish universal credit.

    "They want to keep this country in lockdown and keep this country in furlough without moving forward," he says.

  5. Why are MPs wearing wheat badges?

    Lindsay Hoyle
    Copyright: HoC
    Image caption: Commons Speaker Sir Linsday Hoyle

    You might be wondering why MPs, including the Speaker, Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer, are wearing a wheat pin badge today

    It is to show their support for Back British Farming day - an event organised by the National Farmers' Union.

  6. BreakingPMQs starts

    Wales Questions comes to an end in the House of Commons and Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle announces the beginning of Prime Minister's Question.

    Stick with us for all the updates.

  7. Analysis

    PMQs exchanges could be overshadowed

    Damian Grammaticas

    Political correspondent

    It looks like tax rises and benefit cuts will be what Labour seeks to make a feature of in the Commons today.

    They may want to highlight the hit to those on lower incomes of the increase to National Insurance that Boris Johnson has now pushed through and which will take effect next year, and the imminent cut of the universal credit uplift of £20 a week.

    But that could soon all be overshadowed as Johnson appears to be on the brink of reshuffling his ministers.

    If he takes the plunge - who’s in, who’s out, who’s up, who’s down - will likely be what grabs attention later, with all of what it will signal about what he think is not working in his government and what he wants to change.

  8. Analysis

    Reshuffle rumours in the Commons' corridors

    Our political correspondent is over in Portcullis House

    Pete Saull

    Political Correspondent, BBC Westminster

    I'm in the building across the road from Ben Big where lots of MPs have their offices.

    Talk around here is that any reshuffle will be more low level rather than lots of big guns moving - we'll have to wait and see how accurate that gossip may be.

  9. PM heads over to Parliament

    Johnson leaving No 10
    Copyright: Reuters

    Boris Johnson has just left Downing Street as he heads over to the Commons for PMQs.

    In the past when there has been a reshuffle, the PM has stayed in his Commons office for part of the afternoon before returning to No 10.

    We'll be watching to see if his movements give us any indication that things may be moving.

  10. Javid: Pressure on NHS would trigger Covid 'Plan B'

    Sajid Javid
    Copyright: EPA

    Health Secretary Sajid Javid gave interviews on BBC Breakfast and Radio 4's Today programme earlier, to on the government's Covid winter plan. Here are five top lines from what he said:

    • There will be "no single trigger" for bringing back any coronavirus restrictions during winter
    • But the "number one issue to watch" will be how the NHS is coping
    • The governnment's so-called Plan A offers "very strong defences" against a winter spike in Covid cases, with vaccines, "amazing new treatments", testing and surveillance
    • Ideally coronavirus boosters and flu jabs will be given at the same time - but it might not be practical
    • Social media companies should take action against those who post "untruths" about the coronavirus vaccine

    You can read the detail in full here

    Sajid Javid has only been back in the cabinet since June, so we would expect he has the safest place if there is a reshuffle later.

  11. Conservative MPs 'twitchy' amid reshuffle rumours

    When a potential reshuffle is on the cards, MPs hopeful of promotion are never far from their phones in case a call comes in from No 10.

    Speaking to Politics Live, Conservative MP Steve Brine says he was at an event this morning in a room in Parliament where the mobile signal isn't great.

    "There were lots of very twitchy colleagues standing near the windows," he says.

    Asked about his own chances of getting a ministerial job, Brine says he is not hopeful adding "my phone is on airport mode."

  12. What might come up in PMQs?

    Ambulances
    Copyright: EPA

    Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer could to focus his questions to the PM on the rise in National Insurance and the cut to universal credit (UC).

    His party is leading a Commons debate later calling on the government to cancel its plans to remove the £20 uplift to UC.

    The government says the National Insurance tax rise – which comes in from April 2022 – will go towards helping the NHS clear the backlog in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and pay for social care.

    But Labour have said the tax would hit low-earners and said those with “the broadest shoulders” should contribute more.

    The party has also criticised the government’s plans to cut universal credit by £20-per-week. The rise was originally introduced to help recipients during the pandemic.

  14. Good morning

    Boris Johnson chairing the weekly cabinet meeting inside the Cabinet Room of No10 last week
    Copyright: Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street
    Image caption: Boris Johnson chairing the weekly cabinet meeting inside No10 last week

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage from Westminster.

    Prime Minister’s Questions kicks off as usual at 12:00 BST.

    We’ll bring you all the developments as they happen.

    But it may not be the main business of the day - Westminster is buzzing with rumours that Boris Johnson is about to reshuffle his ministerial team.

    We’ll have our eyes and ears wide open in the Commons' corridors to see if we can spot any movement today.

    Do stay with us.

