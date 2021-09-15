Johnson faces PMQs amid reshuffle rumours

Keir Starmer again complains that the prime minister hasn't answered his questions.

The Labour leader adds that low-paid workers "can't work longer hours" to make back the money lost under universal credit - and will be taxed 75p for each extra pound they earn.

He says the universal credit cuts - along with the National Insurance rises to pay for social care and the NHS backlog - are "hammering" lower-paid people.

Boris Johnson attacks Labour for voting against the new health tax this week - saying he finds it "utterly incredible" that the party behind the healthcare service would vote against money to "fix the NHS".

The Conservatives, he insists, are now "the party of the NHS".