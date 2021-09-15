Johnson faces PMQs amid reshuffle rumours

Arryn Moy, Kate Whannel, Paul Seddon and Edited by Johanna Howitt
All times stated are UK
Workers can't work longer hours, says Starmer
Keir Starmer again complains that the prime minister hasn't answered his questions.
The Labour leader adds that low-paid workers "can't work longer hours" to make back the money lost under universal credit - and will be taxed 75p for each extra pound they earn.
He says the universal credit cuts - along with the National Insurance rises to pay for social care and the NHS backlog - are "hammering" lower-paid people.
Boris Johnson attacks Labour for voting against the new health tax this week - saying he finds it "utterly incredible" that the party behind the healthcare service would vote against money to "fix the NHS".
The Conservatives, he insists, are now "the party of the NHS".
Starmer: UC recipients will need to work an extra nine hours a week
HoCCopyright: HoC
Answering his own question, Starmer says a single parent working full time on the minimum wage would need to work an extra nine hours a week to get the money back that "the prime minster is taking away".
"How on earth are they going to find the time to work an extra day every week," he asks.
The PM says his government is helping workers by offering help with childcare, freezing petrol duty and investing in skills.
"We want a high wage, high skills economy with controlled immigration - they want low wages, low skills and uncontrolled immigration."
Wages are rising, insists Johnson
HoCCopyright: HoC
Keir Starmer says the prime minister didn't answer his question.
Boris Johnson replies that wages "across the board are rising".
He adds that wages have gone up 4.1% up from before pandemic.
Starmer opens on universal credit cuts
HoCCopyright: HoC
Labour
leader Sir Keir Starmer begins his questions by offering the PM his condolences on the loss of his mother.
Moving on, he asks how many extra hours a week would a single parent working full time on the minimum wage have to work to get back the amount that will be taken away after the universal credit cuts.
Boris Johnson says the question is "absurd". He says every single recipient of universal credit would lose their benefits because Labour want to abolish universal credit.
"They want to keep this country in lockdown and keep this country in furlough without moving forward," he says.
Why are MPs wearing wheat badges?
You might be wondering why MPs, including the Speaker, Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer, are wearing a wheat pin badge today
It is to show their support for Back British Farming day - an event organised by the National Farmers' Union.
BreakingPMQs starts
Wales Questions comes to an end in the House of Commons and Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle announces the beginning of Prime Minister's Question.
Stick with us for all the updates.
Analysis
PMQs exchanges could be overshadowed
Damian Grammaticas
Political correspondent
It looks like tax rises and benefit cuts will be what Labour
seeks to make a feature of in the Commons today.
They may want to highlight the
hit to those on lower incomes of the increase to National Insurance that Boris
Johnson has now pushed through and which will take effect next year, and the
imminent cut of the universal credit uplift of £20 a week.
But that could soon
all be overshadowed as Johnson appears to be on the brink of reshuffling his
ministers.
If he takes the plunge - who’s in, who’s out, who’s up, who’s down - will likely be what grabs attention later, with all of what it will signal
about what he think is not working in his government and what he wants to
change.
Analysis
Reshuffle rumours in the Commons' corridors
Our political correspondent is over in Portcullis House
Pete Saull
Political Correspondent, BBC Westminster
I'm in the building across the road from Ben Big where lots of MPs have their offices.
Talk around here is that any reshuffle will be more low
level rather than lots of big guns moving - we'll have to wait and see how accurate that gossip may be.
PM heads over to Parliament
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Boris Johnson has just left Downing Street as he heads over to the Commons for PMQs.
In the past when there has been a reshuffle, the PM has stayed in his Commons office for part of the afternoon before returning to No 10.
We'll be watching to see if his movements give us any indication that things may be moving.
Javid: Pressure on NHS would trigger Covid 'Plan B'
EPACopyright: EPA
Health Secretary Sajid Javid gave interviews on BBC Breakfast and Radio 4's Today programme earlier, to on the government's Covid winter plan. Here are five top lines from what he said:
There will be "no single trigger" for bringing back any coronavirus restrictions during winter
But the "number one issue to watch" will be how the NHS is coping
The governnment's so-called Plan A offers "very strong defences" against a winter spike in Covid cases, with vaccines, "amazing new treatments", testing and surveillance
Ideally coronavirus boosters and flu jabs will be given at the same time - but it might not be practical
Social media companies should take action against those who post "untruths" about the coronavirus vaccine
Live Reporting
Arryn Moy, Kate Whannel, Paul Seddon and Edited by Johanna Howitt
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
HoCCopyright: HoC HoCCopyright: HoC HoCCopyright: HoC Analysis Analysis ReutersCopyright: Reuters EPACopyright: EPA
-
There will be "no single trigger" for bringing back any coronavirus restrictions during winter
-
But the "number one issue to watch" will be how the NHS is coping
-
The governnment's so-called Plan A offers "very strong defences" against a winter spike in Covid cases, with vaccines, "amazing new treatments", testing and surveillance
-
Ideally coronavirus boosters and flu jabs will be given at the same time - but it might not be practical
-
Social media companies should take action against those who post "untruths" about the coronavirus vaccine
EPACopyright: EPA Analysis View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter
Workers can't work longer hours, says Starmer
Keir Starmer again complains that the prime minister hasn't answered his questions.
The Labour leader adds that low-paid workers "can't work longer hours" to make back the money lost under universal credit - and will be taxed 75p for each extra pound they earn.
He says the universal credit cuts - along with the National Insurance rises to pay for social care and the NHS backlog - are "hammering" lower-paid people.
Boris Johnson attacks Labour for voting against the new health tax this week - saying he finds it "utterly incredible" that the party behind the healthcare service would vote against money to "fix the NHS".
The Conservatives, he insists, are now "the party of the NHS".
Starmer: UC recipients will need to work an extra nine hours a week
Answering his own question, Starmer says a single parent working full time on the minimum wage would need to work an extra nine hours a week to get the money back that "the prime minster is taking away".
"How on earth are they going to find the time to work an extra day every week," he asks.
The PM says his government is helping workers by offering help with childcare, freezing petrol duty and investing in skills.
"We want a high wage, high skills economy with controlled immigration - they want low wages, low skills and uncontrolled immigration."
Wages are rising, insists Johnson
Keir Starmer says the prime minister didn't answer his question.
He asks him whether the correct answer is "higher or lower" than the two hours per week ventured by Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey - prompting some panto-style theatrics in the chamber.
Boris Johnson replies that wages "across the board are rising".
He adds that wages have gone up 4.1% up from before pandemic.
Starmer opens on universal credit cuts
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer begins his questions by offering the PM his condolences on the loss of his mother.
Moving on, he asks how many extra hours a week would a single parent working full time on the minimum wage have to work to get back the amount that will be taken away after the universal credit cuts.
Boris Johnson says the question is "absurd". He says every single recipient of universal credit would lose their benefits because Labour want to abolish universal credit.
"They want to keep this country in lockdown and keep this country in furlough without moving forward," he says.
Why are MPs wearing wheat badges?
You might be wondering why MPs, including the Speaker, Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer, are wearing a wheat pin badge today
It is to show their support for Back British Farming day - an event organised by the National Farmers' Union.
BreakingPMQs starts
Wales Questions comes to an end in the House of Commons and Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle announces the beginning of Prime Minister's Question.
Stick with us for all the updates.
PMQs exchanges could be overshadowed
Damian Grammaticas
Political correspondent
It looks like tax rises and benefit cuts will be what Labour seeks to make a feature of in the Commons today.
They may want to highlight the hit to those on lower incomes of the increase to National Insurance that Boris Johnson has now pushed through and which will take effect next year, and the imminent cut of the universal credit uplift of £20 a week.
But that could soon all be overshadowed as Johnson appears to be on the brink of reshuffling his ministers.
If he takes the plunge - who’s in, who’s out, who’s up, who’s down - will likely be what grabs attention later, with all of what it will signal about what he think is not working in his government and what he wants to change.
Reshuffle rumours in the Commons' corridors
Our political correspondent is over in Portcullis House
Pete Saull
Political Correspondent, BBC Westminster
I'm in the building across the road from Ben Big where lots of MPs have their offices.
Talk around here is that any reshuffle will be more low level rather than lots of big guns moving - we'll have to wait and see how accurate that gossip may be.
PM heads over to Parliament
Boris Johnson has just left Downing Street as he heads over to the Commons for PMQs.
In the past when there has been a reshuffle, the PM has stayed in his Commons office for part of the afternoon before returning to No 10.
We'll be watching to see if his movements give us any indication that things may be moving.
Javid: Pressure on NHS would trigger Covid 'Plan B'
Health Secretary Sajid Javid gave interviews on BBC Breakfast and Radio 4's Today programme earlier, to on the government's Covid winter plan. Here are five top lines from what he said:
You can read the detail in full here
Sajid Javid has only been back in the cabinet since June, so we would expect he has the safest place if there is a reshuffle later.
Conservative MPs 'twitchy' amid reshuffle rumours
When a potential reshuffle is on the cards, MPs hopeful of promotion are never far from their phones in case a call comes in from No 10.
Speaking to Politics Live, Conservative MP Steve Brine says he was at an event this morning in a room in Parliament where the mobile signal isn't great.
"There were lots of very twitchy colleagues standing near the windows," he says.
Asked about his own chances of getting a ministerial job, Brine says he is not hopeful adding "my phone is on airport mode."
What might come up in PMQs?
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer could to focus his questions to the PM on the rise in National Insurance and the cut to universal credit (UC).
His party is leading a Commons debate later calling on the government to cancel its plans to remove the £20 uplift to UC.
The government says the National Insurance tax rise – which comes in from April 2022 – will go towards helping the NHS clear the backlog in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and pay for social care.
But Labour have said the tax would hit low-earners and said those with “the broadest shoulders” should contribute more.
The party has also criticised the government’s plans to cut universal credit by £20-per-week. The rise was originally introduced to help recipients during the pandemic.
BBC political editor reads the reshuffle runes
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from Westminster.
Prime Minister’s Questions kicks off as usual at 12:00 BST.
We’ll bring you all the developments as they happen.
But it may not be the main business of the day - Westminster is buzzing with rumours that Boris Johnson is about to reshuffle his ministerial team.
We’ll have our eyes and ears wide open in the Commons' corridors to see if we can spot any movement today.
Do stay with us.