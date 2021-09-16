Not a Brexit cabinet, or small-state cabinet: this is a Johnson cabinet
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
What's harder to divine in this reshuffle is any one strong political ideology, or any radical guiding idea.
Certainly, politicians popular with the Tory party like Truss seem to have prospered. Loyalty to the prime minister himself seems to have been rewarded.
But it's not a Brexit cabinet, or a small-state cabinet, or to use Tory verbiage, a "one-nation" cabinet for those more in the middle.
It's a Johnson cabinet, with no particular bent towards any one faction or tribe. For some of his backers, that is one of Mr Johnson's attributes - he's not wedded to principle, but staying on top. For other Tories, that's rather the problem - with no one strong ideology other than a desire to win, it begs the question of what it's all really for.
For Downing Street, though, this is a day for the doers. After the early traumas of Brexit, then the emergency and horror of the pandemic, the moves represent, they hope, a refreshed team that can get things done.
The prime minister is delivering a statement to the House of Commons on a UK, US and Australia security pact.
The three allies said they would be working together to enable the Australian navy to acquire for the first time a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, in a move designed to check Beijing's growing power in the Indo-Pacific region.
It was announced in a joint statement yesterday by Boris Johnson, US president Joe Biden and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison.
Mordaunt moves job in early Thursday announcements
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Today’s reshuffling began earlier, with Penny Mordaunt
leaving her post as paymaster general at the Cabinet Office to become a
minister at the trade department.
A high-profile Brexit campaigner, she was made the UK's first female defence secretary under Theresa May before being demoted out of the cabinet under Boris Johnson in 2019.
She will be replaced as paymaster general by Michael Ellis, who has been
solicitor general - a law officer who deputises for the attorney general -
since July 2019.
What's happening today?
What's happening today?
Today the focus will move to filling junior and middle-ranking minister positions, in a process which could take days.
Many Tory MPs who entered Parliament at the 2019 will be waiting nervously by their phones, hoping for the call telling them they are getting their first job in government.
Good morning
Welcome to our live page coverage of Boris Johnson's ministerial reshuffle.
Yesterday saw a major reshuffle of his top team, with a new role for Liz Truss who becomes foreign secretary, and Nadhim Zahawi, who becomes education secretary.
A demotion of sorts for Dominic Raab - who is now justice secretary, Lord Chancellor and deputy prime minister; and outright sackings for Gavin Williamson, Robert Buckland and Robert Jenrick.
More to come today, as junior ministers find out where they are heading.