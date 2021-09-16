What's harder to divine in this reshuffle is any one strong political ideology, or any radical guiding idea.

Certainly, politicians popular with the Tory party like Truss seem to have prospered. Loyalty to the prime minister himself seems to have been rewarded.

But it's not a Brexit cabinet, or a small-state cabinet, or to use Tory verbiage, a "one-nation" cabinet for those more in the middle.

It's a Johnson cabinet, with no particular bent towards any one faction or tribe. For some of his backers, that is one of Mr Johnson's attributes - he's not wedded to principle, but staying on top. For other Tories, that's rather the problem - with no one strong ideology other than a desire to win, it begs the question of what it's all really for.

For Downing Street, though, this is a day for the doers. After the early traumas of Brexit, then the emergency and horror of the pandemic, the moves represent, they hope, a refreshed team that can get things done.

