Gas prices crisis: MPs examine rising household bills
Government to pay millions to restart CO2 supplies | PM gets Oval Office meeting but no trade deal
Government to pay millions to restart CO2 supplies | PM gets Oval Office meeting but no trade deal
Live Reporting
Edited by Johanna Howitt
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
House of CommonsCopyright: House of Commons .Copyright: .
Well-run energy suppliers worried about the future - trade body
Emma Pinchbeck from Energy UK, the trade association which represents energy companies, says firms are worried.
She says she represents suppliers who are very well run but who are concerned about the future.
The retail sector overall makes a negative margin she says so at a time of price shock, "they have nowhere to go".
The level of failure is alarming she adds and players that may be expected to pick up customers from companies that go under are worried about doing so because the whole sector is so fragile.
There is "no cash down the back of the sofa" she says.
Extremely difficult to predict gas prices - energy regulator
Energy regulator, Ofgem's chief executive, Jonathan Brearley, has started answering questions from MPs on the Business Select Committee.
He's asked if he agrees with the PM's claim that the increase in gas prices will only be temporary.
He says "it's extremely difficult to predict the future of the gas price" because there have been some "unprecedented changes over the last few months" in terms of cost.
This is due to an increase in international demand and potentially some issues around supply he says
Ofgem is making sure it has arrangements in place to cover any scenario, he adds.
He says the industry has face a "six-times change" in the gas price. He says Ofgem is making sure it plans for "all scenarios" and it has the right systems in place.
Government to pay millions to restart CO2 supplies
No doubt the MPs will ask Kwasi Kwarteng about the tens of millions of pound the government has said it will give to restart production of carbon dioxide at a key plant in the UK.
The government will meet the full operating costs to run CF Industries' Teesside plant for three weeks, amid fears over food supplies and the nuclear industry.
US-owned CF Industries recently shut two sites that produce 60% of the UK's commercial carbon dioxide supplies.
The plant in Billingham will need up to three days to start producing new CO2.
Environment Secretary George Eustice told the BBC that the deal with CF Industries "will be not a loan, it will be a payment to underwrite some of their fixed costs".
Read more here.
MPs examine government response to gas price rises
The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee (BEIS) has just started is hearing on the UK gas market and how the government aims to support the energy industry and to protect consumers.
The session started a few minutes ago, with representatives from Ofgem, Energy UK and National Energy Action.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will be giving evidence from 11:30 BST. He will be joined by Joanna Whittington, the director general for energy and security from his department.
Ahead of the meeting, chair of the committee Darren Jones said: “Gas price hikes are already having a significant impact on industry, raising major concerns for millions of households who face rising bills, and posing serious questions about the resilience of the UK energy market.
“Given these pressures, and the range of measures which ministers are considering to support the energy industry, it’s important we hear directly from the secretary of state on the detail of the government’s approach and what financial measures have been approved by the chancellor.
“We will also want to question Ofgem on their role, hear directly from the energy industry, and understand what low-income households need to help them from the fall-out of these energy price rises.”
UK's CO2 supply - in pictures
Minister says rising gas prices won't have 'significant impact' on food prices
The Environment Secretary George Eustice was asked this morning if he could guarantee that there would be no shortage of carbon dioxide in three weeks’ time for those companies and industries that require it.
He said: “Yes, because the industry is going to have to pay more and they recognise it”.
Speaking on BBC Radio Four's Today programme he said: “The critical thing was to get the production up and running expeditiously that is why we have needed this government intervention.”
He added: “In the short term everyone who uses carbon dioxide and it is a critical ingredient for many of those sectors, will have the carbon dioxide they need.”
Asked if an increase of gas prices will increase on food prices, Eustice said: “Because we live in a market economy and because gas prices have increased, yes the carbon dioxide price is also going to have to increase to ensure that these plants can continue to operate.
He added: “I don’t think it will have a significant impact on food prices” and stated that the current rises were “principally due to global commodity prices, oil prices and also other factors such as labour shortages”.
Good Morning
Welcome to our live coverage from Westminster
We’re kicking things off a little earlier than usual this week.
Before we get to our regular coverage of Prime Minister’s Questions, the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will face MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee to discuss the current issues affecting the UK gas market.
We’ll bring you a flavour of what is said in the committee hearing, and then at 12:00 BST we'll turn to our full coverage of PMQs.
But things will be a little different in the Commons today.
With the PM still in the US, newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab will take Boris Johnson’s place at the despatch box.
And Angela Rayner will stand in for Keir Starmer on Labour's front bench.
Do stay with us.