Gas prices crisis: MPs examine rising household bills

House of Commons Copyright: House of Commons

Emma Pinchbeck from Energy UK, the trade association which represents energy companies, says firms are worried.

She says she represents suppliers who are very well run but who are concerned about the future.

The retail sector overall makes a negative margin she says so at a time of price shock, "they have nowhere to go".

The level of failure is alarming she adds and players that may be expected to pick up customers from companies that go under are worried about doing so because the whole sector is so fragile.

There is "no cash down the back of the sofa" she says.