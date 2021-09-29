PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The leader's speech on the final day of the Labour party conference is a big moment for the party and Keir Starmer.

It's the first time he will deliver an address to the party faithful in person because of Covid restrictions since he took over in April last year.

He will want to set out his vision for the future of the party and the country, and move on from some of the infighting and procedural wrangles that have threatened to overshadow the five-day get-together in Brighton.

