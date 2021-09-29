Starmer
Live

Starmer to deliver pivotal speech to Labour conference

Labour conference: Starmer promises to get Labour back in business | I'll get Labour back in business, promises Starmer

  1. Labour waits for Starmer speech

    The leader's speech on the final day of the Labour party conference is a big moment for the party and Keir Starmer.

    It's the first time he will deliver an address to the party faithful in person because of Covid restrictions since he took over in April last year.

    He will want to set out his vision for the future of the party and the country, and move on from some of the infighting and procedural wrangles that have threatened to overshadow the five-day get-together in Brighton.

    We’ll be bringing you all the build-up here ahead of the speech at midday.

  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage.

    Keir Starmer will address the Labour party conference at 12:00 BST.

    It’s the first time Starmer has addressed the party in person as leader.

    He has been under pressure to unite his party and set out a vision that appeals to voters that have turned away from Labour.

    We’ll bring the speech to you live as it happens, with analysis from our political correspondent Iain Watson.

    And we’ll keep an eye on what’s happening behind the cameras, in the conference hall.

    Thanks for joining us.

