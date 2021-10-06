If this is the first day you’ve turned your attention to the
Conservative Party conference, here are some the key moments you might have
missed:
Rishi Sunak told party
members that future tax cuts are conditional on repairing the UK's public
finances after Covid. In his first
conference speech as chancellor, he said he wanted lower taxes - but
funding the pandemic recovery "comes with a cost"
Conservative Party
Chairman Oliver Dowden, meanwhile, said civil servants working from home
should "lead by example" by returning to the office. He added that
people “need to get off their Pelotons and back to their desks”
And the PM’s wife,
Carrie Johnson, enjoyed
a rapturous reception at a Conservative LGBT+ party conference even,
as she hailed the prime minister's record on gay rights
Analysis
What will be in the PM’s speech?
Nick Eardley
Political correspondent
There are some underlying tensions between what's going on
in this conference and what's happening in parts of the country.
Boris Johnson is trying to sell a new economic vision - his
post-Brexit realignment.
Gone, the PM says, is mass immigration, to be replaced with
higher wages and better conditions to encourage people into key sectors.
What's happening just now, says Mr Johnson, is stresses and
strains after the pandemic.
But for many people life feels a bit uncertain. Costs are
rising. Inflation is a worry. Universal credit is being reduced for millions.
There are fears in the Conservative Party too about the cost
of living over winter.
So while Mr Johnson sells his economic plan for the future,
many will want assurances about the next few weeks and months.
Tory faithful wait for Johnson's speech
The leader's speech on the final day of the party conference is a big moment for the party and Boris Johnson.
The prime minister will use his
keynote address to accuse his predecessors of not
having the "guts" to tackle underlying issues in society and the economy.
Against
a backdrop of disruption in the supply chain and concerns over the cost of
living, Boris Johnson will tell his party the government is embarking on a change of
economic direction which is long overdue.
What will be in the PM’s speech?
Nick Eardley
Political correspondent
There are some underlying tensions between what's going on in this conference and what's happening in parts of the country.
Boris Johnson is trying to sell a new economic vision - his post-Brexit realignment.
Gone, the PM says, is mass immigration, to be replaced with higher wages and better conditions to encourage people into key sectors.
What's happening just now, says Mr Johnson, is stresses and strains after the pandemic.
But for many people life feels a bit uncertain. Costs are rising. Inflation is a worry. Universal credit is being reduced for millions.
There are fears in the Conservative Party too about the cost of living over winter.
So while Mr Johnson sells his economic plan for the future, many will want assurances about the next few weeks and months.
Tory faithful wait for Johnson's speech
The leader's speech on the final day of the party conference is a big moment for the party and Boris Johnson.
The prime minister will use his keynote address to accuse his predecessors of not having the "guts" to tackle underlying issues in society and the economy.
Against a backdrop of disruption in the supply chain and concerns over the cost of living, Boris Johnson will tell his party the government is embarking on a change of economic direction which is long overdue.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage.
Boris Johnson will address the Conservative party conference at 11:30 BST.
The prime minister's speech is his first to the massed Conservative faithful since before the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson is expected to promise that his government will show more "guts" than any before as it works to deal with issues facing society and the economy.
We’ll bring the speech to you live as it happens, with analysis from our political correspondent Nick Eardley, and the BBC Reality Check team.
And we’ll keep an eye on what’s happening behind the cameras, in the conference hall.
Thanks for joining us.