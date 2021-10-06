PA Media Copyright: PA Media Boris Johnson preparing his speech in his hotel room on Tuesday Image caption: Boris Johnson preparing his speech in his hotel room on Tuesday

There are some underlying tensions between what's going on in this conference and what's happening in parts of the country.

Boris Johnson is trying to sell a new economic vision - his post-Brexit realignment.

Gone, the PM says, is mass immigration, to be replaced with higher wages and better conditions to encourage people into key sectors.

What's happening just now, says Mr Johnson, is stresses and strains after the pandemic.

But for many people life feels a bit uncertain. Costs are rising. Inflation is a worry. Universal credit is being reduced for millions.

There are fears in the Conservative Party too about the cost of living over winter.

So while Mr Johnson sells his economic plan for the future, many will want assurances about the next few weeks and months.