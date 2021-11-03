Live
PMQs: Johnson faces MPs ahead of Paterson debate
Follow PMQs on BBC Parliament and on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Starmer tests positive for Covid on Budget day | Tory MPs in bid to stop Paterson suspension
No 10 backs shake-up of corruption watchdog
As we mentioned, some Tories want a shake-up of the standards watchdog for MPs as a result of Owen Paterson's case - but now it appears No 10 wants it too.
In a statement, the prime minister's spokesperson says Downing Street backs finding a new appeals process which would ensure "the conclusions of the standards committee and the Commissioner can be looked at".
No 10 says it is essential that there are "tough and robust checks against lobbying for profit".
However, it says people should have the right to appeal, adding: "This is sacrosanct in providing fairness and natural justice.
“This isn’t about one case but providing members of Parliament from all political parties with the right to a fair hearing."
Meanwhile, a senior Conservative backbench has told the BBC it is "invidious.. it's horrible to be bullied into an action you know is wrong".
What is the row over Paterson about?
Tory MP Owen Paterson was found by the Commons Standards Committee to have made an "egregious" breach of lobbying rules.
They said he used his position as an MP to benefit two firms that paid him as a consultant.
As a result, they have recommended a suspension of 30 sitting days from Parliament.
And if that length of suspension is agreed by MPs, he could also face a recall petition in his constituency, meaning his seat could be up for grabs in a by-election.
Paterson has strenuously denied the conclusion of the reports and called the system unfair.
And now, a number of his Tory allies are trying to stop him being suspended by calling for an overhaul of the Standards Committee, allowing him to appeal his case.
Labour, however, says it is just a case of friends sticking up for friends, and there has been plenty of time to call for rule changes before now.
MPs will debate the motion on Paterson's suspension this afternoon and that's when the Tory backbenchers hope to make their attempt to change things. Stick with us for all the noise from the Chamber!
Good morning
Welcome to a chilly morning in Westminster as we gear up for today's Prime Minister's Questions.
We'll be bringing you all the news and analysis around today's main event, which kicks off at 12:00 GMT.
But also stick with us to follow the debate around the proposed suspension of Tory MP Owen Paterson, which has raised the temperature in the corridors of Parliament.
It is sure to be another busy day!