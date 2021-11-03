As we mentioned, some Tories want a shake-up of the standards watchdog for MPs as a result of Owen Paterson's case - but now it appears No 10 wants it too.

In a statement, the prime minister's spokesperson says Downing Street backs finding a new appeals process which would ensure "the conclusions of the standards committee and the Commissioner can be looked at".

No 10 says it is essential that there are "tough and robust checks against lobbying for profit".

However, it says people should have the right to appeal, adding: "This is sacrosanct in providing fairness and natural justice.

“This isn’t about one case but providing members of Parliament from all political parties with the right to a fair hearing."

Meanwhile, a senior Conservative backbench has told the BBC it is "invidious.. it's horrible to be bullied into an action you know is wrong".