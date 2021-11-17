BBC Copyright: BBC

There's nothing to stop MPs - other than government ministers - doing extra work on top of the £81,932 salary they earn from the job they were elected to do.

MPs can continue to work, for example, as lawyers or doctors. Or they can work as consultants for companies, offering advice on political strategy.

But they must not lobby - to try to alter government policy - on behalf of companies paying them, or use public facilities, such as their Commons office, to work on behalf of their employers.

MPs have to register their outside earnings, and if they take part in a debate or other parliamentary activities in which their employer/client is involved, they have to declare their interest.

Any breaches of Parliament's code of conduct can result in punishment, including a suspension from the Commons in some cases.

A suspension for longer than 10 days can trigger what's called a "recall petition" in the MP's constituency, which could ultimately lead to them being removed.