There's nothing to stop MPs - other than government ministers - doing extra work on top of the £81,932 salary they earn from the job they were elected to do. MPs can continue to work, for example, as lawyers or doctors. Or they can work as consultants for companies, offering advice on political strategy. But they must not lobby - to try to alter government policy - on behalf of companies paying them, or use public facilities, such as their Commons office, to work on behalf of their employers. MPs have to register their outside earnings, and if they take part in a debate or other parliamentary activities in which their employer/client is involved, they have to declare their interest. Any breaches of Parliament's code of conduct can result in punishment, including a suspension from the Commons in some cases. A suspension for longer than 10 days can trigger what's called a "recall petition" in the MP's constituency, which could ultimately lead to them being removed.
The current rules on MPs' second jobs
Could the government be facing a fresh lobbying scandal?
A parliamentary watchdog has warned that an entirely new lobbying scandal could be sparked by the work of MPs sitting on informal committees.
Labour's Chris Bryant - who chairs the House of Commons standards committee - fears some All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs) are being used as a "backdoor" for the interests of private businesses.
Around £30m has been funnelled into APPGs over the past five years, a BBC investigation has discovered.
Bryant's committee has launched an investigation into the regulation and operation of APPGs in Westminster.
He tells BBC News many "now seem to have become the parliamentary arm of lobbying and PR companies", and there were real concerns about their "transparency and propriety".
Read more about our investigation into APPGs here.
PM rattled into taking action on lobbying
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
The Conservatives are suggesting banning work as "paid consultants or lobbyists" - but it's not clear specifically how far that ban would go in terms of MPs' outside interests.
Meanwhile, Labour's plan would go further to disallow all second jobs apart from public service roles.
Sir Keir's thunder might have been stolen by the PM on Tuesday. But the rumblings might continue.
No 10's action reveals the political pressure was enough to rattle Boris Johnson into taking action.
And ahead of a vote on the issue today, that's a victory that the Labour leadership will be only too happy to try to claim.
Read more from Laura here.
What's being said now about second jobs?
The row over Owen Paterson has prompted wider questions over whether MPs' work for outside companies is influencing their decision-making, or undermining their ability to represent their constituents.
After weeks of political pressure, Boris Johnson yesterday announced a plan to ban MPs from earning money by advising firms on how Parliament works.
He also proposed a new rule that any outside role, paid or unpaid, should be "within reasonable limits" and not stop MPs fully serving their constituents.
Labour has welcomed the ban on paid political consultancy, which it has advocated for a number of years. But it has proposed a different plan for second jobs.
Under its proposals, all second jobs would be banned, apart from some "public service" roles, or professions requiring registration.
Yesterday, Labour leader Keir Starmer suggested the exemptions would include working as a doctor or nurse, or a role in the police and as Army reservists.
How did the row over second jobs begin?
There has been increasing scrutiny in recent weeks over MPs' second jobs, after the government botched an attempt to block former Tory MP Owen Paterson from being suspended from Parliament.
Paterson, a former cabinet minister, was found to have breached Commons rules by lobbying the government on behalf of two companies that employed him.
Paterson, who has always denied wrongdoing, called the investigation into his conduct unfair.
The government initially backed an attempt to put his proposed 30-day suspension on hold, and have the whole disciplinary process reviewed by a new Tory-majority committee.
However, the government U-turned the next day amid fury from opposition and some Tory MPs. Paterson then resigned as an MP.
