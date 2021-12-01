Tory MP Andrew Mitchell praises the plans, arguing they represent "good and steady progress" on reforming the social care system.
He adds that his constituency of Sutton Coldfield, given its elderly demographics, is particularly invested in the changes.
Mitchell says the UK government has come up with "coherent policies" that allow older people to live at home for as long as possible".
Gillian Keegan adds that expensive areas with older populations must enabled to live at home, using technology, adaptive housing and working with local groups and health services to achieve this.
Lib Dems: Government fiddling light bulbs on the Titanic
Lib Dem Daisy Cooper says the minister's statement is "incredibly thin" and compares it to "fiddling with the light bulbs on the Titanic".
She says hospitals are struggling to discharge patients because the care isn't available.
And she accuses the minister of failing to "address the problem" of integration between the NHS and social care.
Gillian Keegan says the integration of health and social care is key to the government's reforms and promises MPs that a separate white paper on the issue will be coming early next year.
What's been announced today on social care?
While the government outlined its reforms in September, today it published its white paper on social care.
The white paper sets out more details of how £1bn of spending will be allocated over the next three years.
It says:
£300m will go towards housing investment, offering people requiring care "greater choice" over where they live
£150m will be spent on new technology to improve care quality and safety, such as acoustic sensors to monitor movement
£500m will be invested in training and qualifications for the 1.5 million-strong social care workforce
Green: Elderly need help to live at home for longer
Conservative MP Damian Green calls for more detail on how housing and technology can be adapted to help elderly people live at home for longer.
Those who are "frail" can have a "better quality of life" if there is detailed reform in this area, he adds.
Gillian Keegan says there will be more help for supported housing and, with councils, ministers will be work on how the money can be raised for this.
Tory rebellion over social care
If you cast your minds back to last week, the government narrowly succeeded in getting MPs to back its social care cap for England, despite a significant Tory rebellion.
The Commons endorsed plans announced to exclude means-tested council support payments from a new £86,000 lifetime limit on costs,
However, 19 Conservative MPs voted against the proposal and it is believed 28 more refused to vote for it and abstained instead.
Labour and other opposition parties rejected the plan, arguing that poorer people would lose out from the change.
But Boris Johnson has insisted it is more generous than the current system, and still managed to pass the plan thanks to his large majority.
If you'd like to read more about the controversy in the commons over the social care plans, click here.
Hunt: Government plan does not give confidence
Conservative MP - and former health secretary - Jeremy Hunt praises the social care cap, which he says will make a big difference to many people.
However, he says the government's plan "doesn't really give confidence in two crucial areas".
Firstly, he says local authorities "barely" have enough money to provide social care.
Secondly, he says it is "hard to seen an end to the workforce crisis" in the social care sector.
Minister Gillian Keegan acknowledges the government's plan is "only a start", but says the government will offer more information about money for local councils in the local government finance settlement.
On staffing problems, she says: "We do need to invest in training and learning and provide career routes."
Labour: Is that it?
"Is that it?" asks Labour's Liz Kendall as she responds to the government statement.
She says the plan "utterly fails to deal with the immediate pressures facing social care".
"Where was the plan to end waiting lists for care... where was the long-term strategy to transform the pay and conditions of care workers," she asks.
"No wonder staff are leaving the sector in droves."
She says the government's white paper "falls woefully short of the mark".
Where will the money be spent?
In the Commons, the minister, Gillian Keegan, says the government's plans to introduce a Health and Social Care Levy were a "vital first step" in fixing the social care system.
She then sets out a further plan of action for the government, including £300m in housing investment to help people with minor repairs and changes to help independent living, increasing the upper limit.
She also sets out £150m for adoption of digital technology in the social care system.
Keegan adds that at least £500m will be spent on the social care workforce over the next few years, focusing on training for staff and mental health and wellbeing support.
How will the government pay for it?
Amid deep concerns over a growing funding shortfall for social care in England, the government announced a new tax in September, which it said would raise £12bn a year.
The Health and Social Care Levy will begin in April 2022 as a 1.25% rise in National Insurance.
From 2023, it will then become a separate tax on earned income.
As the name suggests, it won't just apply to social care, but will also go towards fixing the funding gap in the NHS, caused by dealing with the treatment backlogs created by Covid.
In fact, most of the money will go on this in the early stages, with more switching to social care over time.
The tax will apply UK-wide, and an extra 1.25% will also be charged on share dividends.
The administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, who oversee their own health and care policy, will receive an extra £2.2bn to spend on their services.
The government announced its plans for England in September, proposing:
People will no longer pay more than £86,000 towards their care during their lifetime, starting in October 2023
The £86,000 limit, or cap, will only cover personal care, such as help washing or dressing. It would not cover living costs such as food, energy bills or accommodation
After people reach the £86,000 cap, personal care will be paid for by local authorities
People with assets under £20,000 won't have to contribute to care costs (compared with £14,250 now). However, they might have to contribute from their income. Assets are things you own - like a house or savings
Those with between £20,000 and £100,000 can get help towards costs from their local council. This is means-tested - so it depends on things like income and property
Minister: Social care reform plans 'ambitious'
Social Care Minister Gillian Keegan tells the Commons about the government's "ambitious" proposals for social care reform.
The Tory MP says the 10-year plan is a "product" of years of work and thanks those who have been involved in developing them.
She adds those people who need care and social care workers "deserve a system that works for them".
Keegan adds successive governments have "ducked" reforms to the system over the years, but says the current one is determined to fix it.
Commons moves to social care plan
Social Care Minister Gillian Keegan has taken to the dispatch box to give more detail on the government's social care reforms.
Stay with us for more detail.
A political attack too hard to resist
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
The story of Downing Street Christmas parties comes at a moment while we are in limbo about this new variant of Covid and unsure about how serious it might be.
Families around the country are thinking what might the impact be on people's plans for the next few weeks of their lives.
And of course that brings back memories of what happened last year , when there were weeks of promises from the government - then suddenly a very significant about turn, saying sorry, after all the festivities are basically being called off.
In that context, that front page story in the Mirror alleging there was a traditional Christmas knees up in No 10 becomes something that was a political attack too hard to resist for both the Labour and SNP leaders.
And Boris Johnsons non-denial in the Commons was actually rather deafening.
Miliband: Heart-breaking stories from Storm Arwen
Back in the Commons on Storm Arwen, Labour's Ed Miliband responds to Kwasi Kwarteng citing "heartbreaking stories" of people left without power, water or light, as well as people unable to get through to helplines for answers.
He asks if the minister believes there is enough support for the most vulnerable people on the ground in northern England and Scotland and if he has considered bringing in the British armed forces to support people.
The shadow Climate Change secretary also asks for an estimate of how many people will be left without power and how long it will take to reconnect them.
Miliband says after devastating winter storms in 2013, it was "said at the time that lessons would be learned".
What happened at PMQs today?
UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament
Did you miss the main event? Don't worry, we can bring you the highlights!
The session was dominated by exchanges between Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer over Covid - in particular the claim a Christmas party took place in Downing Street last year, when such get-togethers were against restrictions.
The PM said guidance was "followed completely", but the Labour leader accused him of "taking the British public for fools".
The leaders also clashed over the building of 40 new hospitals, as promised in the 2019 Conservative manifesto. Sir Keir said the PM regularly broke his promises, but Johnson said his opponent "drivels on incessantly".
In questions from other MPs, Johnson:
Was urged to withdraw the UK from the European Convention on Human Rights
Said the government was looking at bringing in a pill to treat Covid
Denied a Labour MP's claim that the government was planning to revoke people's citizenship and deport them in response to minor offences
Agreed to discussions on adding the 1989 Hillsborough disaster to England's national curriculum
-
£300m will go towards housing investment, offering people requiring care "greater choice" over where they live
-
£150m will be spent on new technology to improve care quality and safety, such as acoustic sensors to monitor movement
-
£500m will be invested in training and qualifications for the 1.5 million-strong social care workforce
-
People will no longer pay more than £86,000 towards their care during their lifetime, starting in October 2023
-
The £86,000 limit, or cap, will only cover personal care, such as help washing or dressing. It would not cover living costs such as food, energy bills or accommodation
-
After people reach the £86,000 cap, personal care will be paid for by local authorities
-
People with assets under £20,000 won't have to contribute to care costs (compared with £14,250 now). However, they might have to contribute from their income. Assets are things you own - like a house or savings
-
Those with between £20,000 and £100,000 can get help towards costs from their local council. This is means-tested - so it depends on things like income and property
-
Was urged to withdraw the UK from the European Convention on Human Rights
-
Said the government was looking at bringing in a pill to treat Covid
-
Denied a Labour MP's claim that the government was planning to revoke people's citizenship and deport them in response to minor offences
-
Agreed to discussions on adding the 1989 Hillsborough disaster to England's national curriculum
Announcement like Groundhog Day, says union
The GMB union is unimpressed by the government's announcement today on social care spending.
National officer Rachel Harrison says: “This is like groundhog day. Care workers have been waiting for the government’s plan for years - since before the last election.
“Now they’re being told they have to wait even longer for any substantial reforms."
She adds that the "catastrophic understaffing crisis" will "only get worse" unless a £15-an-hour minimum wage is introduced for care workers.
Labour MP: What help is there for unpaid carers?
Labour's John McDonnell (also his party's former shadow chancellor) says most unpaid carers "are just trying to see how they can get through the next week" - not the next 10 years.
He asks what there is in the government's strategy that will "assist unpaid carers and lift them out of poverty".
Gillian Keegan says unpaid carers are "an essential part" of the system, adding that the government is urging local authorities to ensure respite services are "fully open".
She adds that the carers' allowance will go up in April 2022.
