Back in the Commons on Storm Arwen, Labour's Ed Miliband responds to Kwasi Kwarteng citing "heartbreaking stories" of people left without power, water or light, as well as people unable to get through to helplines for answers.

He asks if the minister believes there is enough support for the most vulnerable people on the ground in northern England and Scotland and if he has considered bringing in the British armed forces to support people.

The shadow Climate Change secretary also asks for an estimate of how many people will be left without power and how long it will take to reconnect them.

Miliband says after devastating winter storms in 2013, it was "said at the time that lessons would be learned".