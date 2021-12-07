Top UK officials grilled about Afghan exit claims

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

In August, Kabul airport was a scene of constant chaos and confusion.

Afghans clutching documents proving links of any kind to the international presence crowded outside trying to board evacuation flights.

For those who had directly worked for the British military or the UK government, the application process seemed beset by delays and many were left behind. They at least, however, had a clearer understanding of the application process.

For Afghans who had been independent civil society activists or worked as prosecutors, journalists – supporting the new Afghan state but not employed by a foreign government - who to contact and how seemed much more difficult to establish.

Getting to the UK, for example, seemed to depend on somehow being recommended by a British MP or an international NGO, and then being fortunate enough to have your case looked upon favourably amongst the mass of emails, as is described by FCDO whistleblower Raphael Marshall.

Only a very small proportion of people in this category, around 500, ended up being evacuated to the UK. A scheme announced earlier in the year, to relocate 20,000 vulnerable Afghans to Britain over the next 5 years has yet to begin.

Many Afghans have travelled to neighbouring Pakistan on short term visas, hoping another country will eventually agree to host them.

Meanwhile, there are also some who worked directly for Britain who are still anxiously waiting to be given permission to travel there.

In August, I met a former British army interpreter living in hiding in Kabul. He had applied for evacuation but not received any response.

We managed to find his former commanding officer in the UK who verified his case and shared supporting documents, nevertheless months later, he has so far not received any approval from the government. He described the situation to me as deeply “disappointing".