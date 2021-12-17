Live
Lib Dems claim shock by-election win but result unconfirmed
PMQs: Boris Johnson has lost trust, says Keir Starmer
Edited by Owen Amos
Another confident Lib Dem MP
We don't know the result from North Shropshire - although it could be announced within the next hour or so.
A Lib Dem spokesman has claimed they have won "comfortably" - and this tweet from the MP for Oxford West & Abingdon also strikes a confident tone...
Lib Dem victory would be 'one of the most sensational results in decades'
Lewis Goodall
Newsnight policy editor
It looks like we might be on the verge of one of the most sensational by-election results in Britain for decades.
I say that with no hyperbole.
This is a rock-solid Conservative seat, it is the sort of seat by reflex, by inclination that has been delivering Conservative majorities basically since Britain has been a democratic country.
And yet tonight, the Liberal Democrats, who have been positioning themselves as a challenger to Boris Johnson's Conservatives in this seat, have said: "We're not just going to win, we're going to win comfortably."
If the Liberal Democrats have won, it will be an utter body blow for the prime minister.
His MPs will be waking up tomorrow looking at the prospects of him and his party losing one of the safest Conservative seats in the country right before Christmas.
There will be a lot of speculation - and a very difficult political moment about what that means for his leadership.
I suspect because Parliament will be off for Christmas holidays, he will have a bit of breathing space, but make no mistake, it has a been a cataclysmic few months for Boris Johnson.
It just got even worse.
People 'fed up' with Conservative government - Lib Dem MP
Speaking at by-election count in Shrewsbury, Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West Christine Jardine said: "I don't want to put a figure on it [the size of the claimed victory] just now but we are just delighted that we've listened to the voters in North Shropshire and those voters are putting their confidence in us.
"People who are fed up, people who are tired and who are angry at the way this government has behaved know now that they have an alternative.
"Conservative MPs right across those 'Blue Wall' seats will be looking over their shoulders.
"The Conservatives had a majority... Owen Paterson had a majority of more than 20,000. We've turned that round tonight - turned it round comfortably. That's astonishing."
Liberal Democrats claim victory - but result not confirmed
A Lib Dem party spokesman said: "We're not just going to win, we're going to win comfortably. This is an amazing night for the Liberal Democrats and a disaster for Boris Johnson."
The result is expected to be announced in the early hours of Friday.
Why was there a by-election?
Owen Paterson had held the North Shropshire seat since 1997 for the Conservatives.
Under David Cameron, Paterson held a number of positions in government including Northern Ireland secretary and environment secretary, before he returned to the bank benches in 2014.
After leaving government he became a paid consultant for Randox Laboratories and Lynn's Country Foods who paid him thousands of pounds a month.
When he was found to have lobbied on behalf of these companies, the Commissioner for Parliamentary Standards recommended he be suspended as an MP for 30 days for breaking lobbying rules.
He would deny any rules were broken but eventually resigned from his position in November, after the government was accused of "cronyism" for its efforts to block his suspension.
Mr Johnson said he could have handled the affair "better" - and then admitted to MPs he "crashed the car" .
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our live coverage of the by-election result in North Shropshire.
The result is expected in early hours of Friday - and the Liberal Democrats say they expect to win “comfortably”.
The election was triggered by the resignation of Conservative MP Owen Paterson. He had a majority of almost 23,000.
Turnout in the by-election was 46.3% - down on the 2019 general election figure of 62.9%.