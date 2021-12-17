Lib Dems claim shock by-election win but result unconfirmed

It looks like we might be on the verge of one of the most sensational by-election results in Britain for decades.

I say that with no hyperbole.

This is a rock-solid Conservative seat, it is the sort of seat by reflex, by inclination that has been delivering Conservative majorities basically since Britain has been a democratic country.

And yet tonight, the Liberal Democrats, who have been positioning themselves as a challenger to Boris Johnson's Conservatives in this seat, have said: "We're not just going to win, we're going to win comfortably."

If the Liberal Democrats have won, it will be an utter body blow for the prime minister.

His MPs will be waking up tomorrow looking at the prospects of him and his party losing one of the safest Conservative seats in the country right before Christmas.

There will be a lot of speculation - and a very difficult political moment about what that means for his leadership.

I suspect because Parliament will be off for Christmas holidays, he will have a bit of breathing space, but make no mistake, it has a been a cataclysmic few months for Boris Johnson.

It just got even worse.