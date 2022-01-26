Pressure on Johnson as Gray inquiry concludes

Police are investigating multiple events at Downing Street to see if Covid rules were broken.
The BBC's Ros Atkins examines how we got to this point.
No 10 has not seen Gray report yet
Adam Fleming
Chief political correspondent
No 10 has still not received the report by Sue Gray into breaches of the Covid rules in Whitehall - which means it is unlikely the prime minister will be in a position to make a statement after Prime Minister's Questions, according to a government source.
Will the investigation say whether the PM broke Covid rules?
Sue Gray’s report is expected to give a factual account of what happened with reference to the guidance - this does not necessarily mean that she will say whether there have been breaches of it.
The terms of reference do not suggest that Gray will decide whether laws have been broken. Legal commentator David Allen Green points out: "Gray cannot make a determination as to whether there is criminal liability, as she is not a court."
There have been both legal restrictions and guidance in place to tackle the spread of the disease.
However, even the status of the guidance can be complicated - much was written down in a series of online pages, but the government also held a series of press conferences which advised people how to behave.
When it comes to the PM, Gray may "touch on the role of the prime minister but it isn't [her] place to judge his behaviour", says Catherine Haddon, of the Institute for Government think tank.
What are the morning papers saying?
Perhaps unsurprisingly the UK papers are all leading on stories about the investigations into Downing Street parties during lockdown.
The Sun says No 10 is now a crime scene, with the headline, "Ello, 'Ello, 'Ello, BoJo", while the Daily Mirror has a photograph of a police officer in front of the door of No 10 under the headline "Number's up, PM".
The Daily Star channels sitcom Only Fools and Horses as it says the prime minister has been pictured next to wine bottles, and uses Del Boy's catchphrase "Plonker" as the headline.
The Times claims Boris Johnson now faces a police interview over the gatherings, while the Daily Telegraph reports that "Operation Save Boris" is in full swing.
The Daily Mail believes the UK has "lost all sense of proportion" over lockdown parties, while the Daily Express says "we all want a 'line drawn under' partygate".
You can read a full summary here.
Read more: When will Sue Gray's report be published?
What are the police investigating?
Sue Gray hasn't been the only one looking into the matter.
The Metropolitan Police is also investigating parties held in Downing Street and Whitehall during the pandemic.
We don't know how many events the police are looking at.
So far the Met has only said it is investigating "a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations".
The decision to start the investigation was the result of information provided by Gray's inquiry team and "officers' own assessments", Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has said.
The commissioner said the Met would not normally investigate past breaches of Covid-19 regulations.
But she said retrospective investigations were carried out for "the most serious and flagrant type of breach" where there was evidence and certain criteria were met, including:
You can find out more here.
What is Sue Gray investigating?
How have we got here?
The pressure has been building on Boris Johnson for weeks over gatherings in Downing Street when laws preventing social mixing were in place.
According to media reports, 17 gatherings allegedly took place in either Downing Street - where the prime minister lives and works - or other government departments during the Covid pandemic.
The PM has apologised for attending a "bring your own booze" event on 20 May 2020, during the first lockdown, saying he thought it was a "work event".
But fresh allegations of a birthday party being held for the prime minister in June 2020 have also come to light this week.
The Met Police has now announced its own investigation, and the results of an internal inquiry by senior official Sue Gray into possible lockdown breaches could be released today.
Some Conservative MPs have called openly for Johnson to resign over the party allegations.
But many Tories are waiting on her report before deciding whether to submit letters of no confidence in Johnson, which could potentially trigger a leadership contest.
