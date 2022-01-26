Pressure on Johnson as Gray inquiry concludes

BBC Copyright: BBC

Perhaps unsurprisingly the UK papers are all leading on stories about the investigations into Downing Street parties during lockdown.

The Sun says No 10 is now a crime scene , with the headline, "Ello, 'Ello, 'Ello, BoJo", while the Daily Mirror has a photograph of a police officer in front of the door of No 10 under the headline "Number's up, PM" .

The Daily Star channels sitcom Only Fools and Horses as it says the prime minister has been pictured next to wine bottles, and uses Del Boy's catchphrase "Plonker" as the headline.

The Times claims Boris Johnson now faces a police interview over the gatherings , while the Daily Telegraph reports that "Operation Save Boris" is in full swing .

The Daily Mail believes the UK has "lost all sense of proportion" over lockdown parties, while the Daily Express says "we all want a 'line drawn under' partygate" .

You can read a full summary here.