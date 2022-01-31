Downing Street has said it will publish Sue Gray's report this afternoon in the form it receives it from the inquiry team - but it has not committed to publishing a fuller version in future.

The prime minister's official spokesman says the findings will be published on gov.uk and made available in the House of Commons library this afternoon, with the prime minister making a statement to MPs after people have had an opportunity to read them.

Asked why the report has been described as an "update" on Gray's investigation, the spokesman says: "It's a reflection of the fact there is an ongoing police investigation and the Met have been clear about what their expectations are about what can or cannot be put in the public domain while that's ongoing."

Asked whether Sue Gray will seek to publish more details in the future, he says: "Obviously we will need to consider what might be appropriate and we are discussing with the Cabinet Office team in due course about what might be appropriate, but at the moment it is unclear how the ongoing Met Police investigation might interact with any further work on that. But obviously it's something we will want to keep under review."