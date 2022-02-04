Many Tories loyal but PM must shape up or ship out - MP

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

As we've reported, Boris Johnson's top policy aide Munira Murza quit her Downing Street role on Thursday - blaming the PM's false claim that Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute serial sex offender Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions.

In her resignation letter, she told Johnson "it is so desperately sad that you let yourself down by making a scurrilous accusation against the leader of the opposition".

Disc jockey and TV personality Savile was revealed to be a serial sex abuser after his death in 2011.

Sir Keir had a career as a lawyer before entering politics, rising to be the head of the Crown Prosecution Service between 2008 and 2013.

Johnson made his remark in the Commons on Monday as he came under attack over Sue Gray's report on Downing Street parties. He initially said he was "making a point about Sir Keir's responsibility for the organisation as a whole" but later acknowledged he "had nothing to do personally with those decisions".

Murza - who has worked with Mr Johnson since he became Mayor of London in 2008 - said he had been "wrong" to make the initial remarks, adding: "It was an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse."