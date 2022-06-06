What happened the last time the Tories held a confidence vote?
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Back in December 2018, the then prime minister, Theresa May, was coming under immense criticism within the Conservative Party on how she was delivering Brexit.
When 15% of her MPs declared they had no confidence in her leadership, a vote was called, as is happening later today for Boris Johnson.
May won the vote, with 63% of MPs supporting her. This meant another such vote was ruled out for at least another year. But the result did not quell the disquiet over her leadership.
By May 2019, May said she was unable to deliver Brexit and announced she would quit as Tory leader the following month, allowing a contest to replace her - with the winner also becoming the next prime minister.
Johnson took over in July 2019.
BreakingBoris Johnson welcomes chance to make his case to MPs - No 10
We've just got some reaction from Downing Street to the confidence vote over Boris Johnson's premiership.
No 10 says Johnson "welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs", and that tonight's vote is "a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on".
Many Tory MPs feel PM damaged their reputation - as well as his own
Vicki Young
Deputy Political Editor
Remember the vote later is a secret ballot - which means
ministers don’t have to do what they’re told by party managers.
One tells me: “From the moment Boris Johnson backed Cummings over Barnard Castle, this moment
was coming.
"MPs are tired of being tainted.”
A strong theme coming through is
that many Tory MPs feel that Johnson is dragging the Conservative Party down, and destroying its reputation - as well as his own.
Rules 'technically' could be changed to challenge PM again, Brady accepts
Under the current rules, if Boris Johnson wins the confidence vote, he would be immune from the same kind of challenge to his leadership for 12 months.
But there has been speculation that the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs could seek to change those rules.
Brady is asked about that possibility and says: "Technically, it's possible."
But he says as the rules stand, there could be no further confidence votes for a year.
Right to hold the vote as soon as possible - Brady
As we've been reporting, the vote will begin at 18:00 today.
Sir Graham says he is "not surprised by the speed" with which the ballot has come about, and insists it should be held as soon as possible.
Citing the 2018 vote held on Theresa May's leadership, he says he spoke to the former prime minister the evening before - and the vote was held the following day.
He adds it is "better for everyone" to get the vote out of the way as quickly and efficiently as possible.
Analysis
Some rebels believe the hard part has been done
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
The speculation is over. So too is the spirit of
celebration - at least at Westminster.
There will be a vote of confidence in
the prime minister - and his Conservative colleagues have to make the serious
decision on whether to oust Boris Johnson amid a war in Europe and a cost of
living crisis here.
If 180 Conservative MPs says he should go, there will be a leadership contest and he won’t be a
candidate.
Some of the rebels believe that the difficult hurdle has
been to reach the 54 letters from colleagues to trigger the vote.
Faced with a
binary choice of whether in all likelihood to go in to the next general
election with Boris Johnson as leader - with a new inquiry into Partygate from
a cross-party committee of MPs about to get under way - or to take the option
of ditching him now, they think enough of their fellow MPs will abandon their
support for him in a secret ballot.
His supporters are confident he will see off the challenge, which under party rules means he is spared another one for a year. Many - though
not all - ministers will remain loyal.
But were he to win narrowly - 52/48 as one rebel put it -
then some of his critics believe he will be under pressure from senior figures to
end the agony and go.
But that doesnt really sound like Boris Johnson.
So some of the speculation at Westminster from Tory and
Labour MPs alike is whether the PM would seek a new mandate and call an early election.
Behind in the polls, that may sound improbable. But how many improbable things have happened
in poltitics in the past decade.
Brady declines to say if he put in a letter himself
The chair of the 1922 Committee is asked if he put in a letter of no confidence to himself, and says: "I'm not going to answer that question."
He adds: "Technically it would be possible, but I think it would be a slightly odd thing to do."
Some Tory MPs asked for letters not to disrupt Jubilee
Asked when the threshold was passed, Sir Graham says some Tory MPs "asked specifically that it should not be until the end of the Jubilee celebrations".
Pressed on whether MPs post-dated their letters to ensure there was no distraction from the Jubilee, Sir Graham admits "that is not a bad description of events".
BreakingBrady: I notified PM yesterday
Sir Graham Brady is is asked about the PM's reaction to the vote.
He says he's not going to go into detail - but says he notified Boris Johnson yesterday, and they agreed a timetable to hold the vote as soon as possible.
BreakingSir Graham Brady speaking now
The chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative MPs is answering questions outside the Houses of Parliament now...
Here's the letter
The BBC's Political Editor Chris Mason has just shared Sir Graham Brady's letter:
.Copyright: .
BreakingBrady announces vote
Sir Graham Brady MP says: "The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.
"In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 18:00 and 20:00 today MONDAY 6th JUNE - details to be confirmed.
"The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the anno will be released later today."
What happens in a no confidence vote?
This is a secret ballot - to win, Johnson would need to secure a simple majority.
Currently, this means he would have to gain 180 votes (half his MPs, plus one) - assuming every Conservative MP casts a vote and nobody abstains.
If Johnson lost, there would be a leadership contest and he would be barred from standing.
It’s expected that Sir Graham Brady will announce in the next few minutes that a vote of confidence in the prime minister will be held today, the BBC's political editor Chris Mason reports.
What’s been happening so far?
It's increasingly likely that Boris Johnson
could face a possible vote of confidence in his leadership as MPs return to
Westminster today after the half-term break.
Here’s a quick round-up of what’s been happening so
far this morning:
Tory MPs have told
the BBC a no confidence vote could be triggered this week
For a confidence vote
to happen, 54 Tory MPs must write a letter to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of
the backbench 1922 Committee
Sir
Roger Gale, Conservative MP for North Thanet, told the BBC the Conservative Party is “spoilt for choice” when it comes to options for a new leader
Jesse
Norman, the MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire, became the latest Tory
MP to announce that he has put in a letter to Brady
But ministers backed
Johnson on Monday morning, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid telling the BBC that
while he believes a vote of confidence is “likely”, it is “not something the
country needs”
Javid: No confidence vote likely
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he thinks it is "likely" there will now be a confidence vote.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Javid said: "My understanding probably isn't much more than yours because you'll probably know, or many of your viewers will know, that to have what's called the vote of confidence requires at least 54 of my colleagues to write into Sir Graham Brady, to ask for one.
"Now, will that happen? I don't know. That's that's a decision for my colleagues. I think it's likely that something like that will happen.
"But it's not something that I could tell you definitively.
"But it's not what I think actually the country needs," he added.
"I hope there isn't - you have to be prepared but I think that what the country wants is for the government to get on and focus on the job at hand, which we are."
Jesse Norman becomes latest Tory to submit letter
Jesse Norman, who was previously loyal to Johnson, has become the latest Conservative MP to call for for
a confidence vote in his leadership.
In a letter he has tweeted, he says to Johnson: "I am
afraid I can see no circumstances in which I could serve in a
government led by you."
Live Reporting
Edited by Owen Amos and Jasmine Taylor-Coleman
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter PA MediaCopyright: PA Media Analysis .Copyright: . .Copyright: .
-
Tory MPs have told
the BBC a no confidence vote could be triggered this week
-
For a confidence vote
to happen, 54 Tory MPs must write a letter to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of
the backbench 1922 Committee
-
Sir
Roger Gale, Conservative MP for North Thanet, told the BBC the Conservative Party is “spoilt for choice” when it comes to options for a new leader
-
Jesse
Norman, the MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire, became the latest Tory
MP to announce that he has put in a letter to Brady
-
But ministers backed
Johnson on Monday morning, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid telling the BBC that
while he believes a vote of confidence is “likely”, it is “not something the
country needs”
View more on twitterView more on twitter
BreakingTruss backs Johnson
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says Boris Johnson has her "100% backing" in the vote and urges her fellow Tory MPs to support him.
In a tweet, she adds: "He has delivered on Covid recovery and supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.
"He has apologised for mistakes made. We must now focus on economic growth."
What happened the last time the Tories held a confidence vote?
Back in December 2018, the then prime minister, Theresa May, was coming under immense criticism within the Conservative Party on how she was delivering Brexit.
When 15% of her MPs declared they had no confidence in her leadership, a vote was called, as is happening later today for Boris Johnson.
May won the vote, with 63% of MPs supporting her. This meant another such vote was ruled out for at least another year. But the result did not quell the disquiet over her leadership.
By May 2019, May said she was unable to deliver Brexit and announced she would quit as Tory leader the following month, allowing a contest to replace her - with the winner also becoming the next prime minister.
Johnson took over in July 2019.
BreakingBoris Johnson welcomes chance to make his case to MPs - No 10
We've just got some reaction from Downing Street to the confidence vote over Boris Johnson's premiership.
No 10 says Johnson "welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs", and that tonight's vote is "a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on".
Many Tory MPs feel PM damaged their reputation - as well as his own
Vicki Young
Deputy Political Editor
Remember the vote later is a secret ballot - which means ministers don’t have to do what they’re told by party managers.
One tells me: “From the moment Boris Johnson backed Cummings over Barnard Castle, this moment was coming.
"MPs are tired of being tainted.”
A strong theme coming through is that many Tory MPs feel that Johnson is dragging the Conservative Party down, and destroying its reputation - as well as his own.
Rules 'technically' could be changed to challenge PM again, Brady accepts
Under the current rules, if Boris Johnson wins the confidence vote, he would be immune from the same kind of challenge to his leadership for 12 months.
But there has been speculation that the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs could seek to change those rules.
Brady is asked about that possibility and says: "Technically, it's possible."
But he says as the rules stand, there could be no further confidence votes for a year.
Right to hold the vote as soon as possible - Brady
As we've been reporting, the vote will begin at 18:00 today.
Sir Graham says he is "not surprised by the speed" with which the ballot has come about, and insists it should be held as soon as possible.
Citing the 2018 vote held on Theresa May's leadership, he says he spoke to the former prime minister the evening before - and the vote was held the following day.
He adds it is "better for everyone" to get the vote out of the way as quickly and efficiently as possible.
Some rebels believe the hard part has been done
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
The speculation is over. So too is the spirit of celebration - at least at Westminster.
There will be a vote of confidence in the prime minister - and his Conservative colleagues have to make the serious decision on whether to oust Boris Johnson amid a war in Europe and a cost of living crisis here.
If 180 Conservative MPs says he should go, there will be a leadership contest and he won’t be a candidate.
Some of the rebels believe that the difficult hurdle has been to reach the 54 letters from colleagues to trigger the vote.
Faced with a binary choice of whether in all likelihood to go in to the next general election with Boris Johnson as leader - with a new inquiry into Partygate from a cross-party committee of MPs about to get under way - or to take the option of ditching him now, they think enough of their fellow MPs will abandon their support for him in a secret ballot.
His supporters are confident he will see off the challenge, which under party rules means he is spared another one for a year. Many - though not all - ministers will remain loyal.
But were he to win narrowly - 52/48 as one rebel put it - then some of his critics believe he will be under pressure from senior figures to end the agony and go.
But that doesnt really sound like Boris Johnson.
So some of the speculation at Westminster from Tory and Labour MPs alike is whether the PM would seek a new mandate and call an early election.
Behind in the polls, that may sound improbable. But how many improbable things have happened in poltitics in the past decade.
Brady declines to say if he put in a letter himself
The chair of the 1922 Committee is asked if he put in a letter of no confidence to himself, and says: "I'm not going to answer that question."
He adds: "Technically it would be possible, but I think it would be a slightly odd thing to do."
Some Tory MPs asked for letters not to disrupt Jubilee
Asked when the threshold was passed, Sir Graham says some Tory MPs "asked specifically that it should not be until the end of the Jubilee celebrations".
Pressed on whether MPs post-dated their letters to ensure there was no distraction from the Jubilee, Sir Graham admits "that is not a bad description of events".
BreakingBrady: I notified PM yesterday
Sir Graham Brady is is asked about the PM's reaction to the vote.
He says he's not going to go into detail - but says he notified Boris Johnson yesterday, and they agreed a timetable to hold the vote as soon as possible.
BreakingSir Graham Brady speaking now
The chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative MPs is answering questions outside the Houses of Parliament now...
Here's the letter
The BBC's Political Editor Chris Mason has just shared Sir Graham Brady's letter:
BreakingBrady announces vote
Sir Graham Brady MP says: "The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.
"In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 18:00 and 20:00 today MONDAY 6th JUNE - details to be confirmed.
"The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the anno will be released later today."
What happens in a no confidence vote?
This is a secret ballot - to win, Johnson would need to secure a simple majority.
Currently, this means he would have to gain 180 votes (half his MPs, plus one) - assuming every Conservative MP casts a vote and nobody abstains.
If Johnson lost, there would be a leadership contest and he would be barred from standing.
Read more here
BreakingVote of no confidence expected today
It’s expected that Sir Graham Brady will announce in the next few minutes that a vote of confidence in the prime minister will be held today, the BBC's political editor Chris Mason reports.
What’s been happening so far?
It's increasingly likely that Boris Johnson could face a possible vote of confidence in his leadership as MPs return to Westminster today after the half-term break.
Here’s a quick round-up of what’s been happening so far this morning:
Javid: No confidence vote likely
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he thinks it is "likely" there will now be a confidence vote.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Javid said: "My understanding probably isn't much more than yours because you'll probably know, or many of your viewers will know, that to have what's called the vote of confidence requires at least 54 of my colleagues to write into Sir Graham Brady, to ask for one.
"Now, will that happen? I don't know. That's that's a decision for my colleagues. I think it's likely that something like that will happen.
"But it's not something that I could tell you definitively.
"But it's not what I think actually the country needs," he added.
"I hope there isn't - you have to be prepared but I think that what the country wants is for the government to get on and focus on the job at hand, which we are."
Jesse Norman becomes latest Tory to submit letter
Jesse Norman, who was previously loyal to Johnson, has become the latest Conservative MP to call for for a confidence vote in his leadership.
In a letter he has tweeted, he says to Johnson: "I am afraid I can see no circumstances in which I could serve in a government led by you."
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage, as a vote of confidence by Tory MPs on Boris Johnson's leadership looks increasingly likely.
Fifty-four Conservative MPs need to submit letters asking for the vote - and it looks like that tally might soon be reached. It comes as MPs return to Westminster on Monday after the half-term break.
We’ll be bringing you all the key political updates as we get them so stay with us on this page.