The speculation is over. So too is the spirit of celebration - at least at Westminster.

There will be a vote of confidence in the prime minister - and his Conservative colleagues have to make the serious decision on whether to oust Boris Johnson amid a war in Europe and a cost of living crisis here.

If 180 Conservative MPs says he should go, there will be a leadership contest and he won’t be a candidate.

Some of the rebels believe that the difficult hurdle has been to reach the 54 letters from colleagues to trigger the vote.

Faced with a binary choice of whether in all likelihood to go in to the next general election with Boris Johnson as leader - with a new inquiry into Partygate from a cross-party committee of MPs about to get under way - or to take the option of ditching him now, they think enough of their fellow MPs will abandon their support for him in a secret ballot.

His supporters are confident he will see off the challenge, which under party rules means he is spared another one for a year. Many - though not all - ministers will remain loyal.

But were he to win narrowly - 52/48 as one rebel put it - then some of his critics believe he will be under pressure from senior figures to end the agony and go.

But that doesnt really sound like Boris Johnson.

So some of the speculation at Westminster from Tory and Labour MPs alike is whether the PM would seek a new mandate and call an early election.

Behind in the polls, that may sound improbable. But how many improbable things have happened in poltitics in the past decade.