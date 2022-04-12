PM and chancellor should resign - Starmer

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Reports of parties at Downing Street and elsewhere in Whitehall prompted public outrage and the announcement of an inquiry in December 2021 - led by civil servant Sue Gray.

She published her initial findings at the end of January, which revealed that 12 of the gatherings on eight separate dates were being investigated by the Metropolitan Police. It had initially declined to look into the allegations.

Boris Johnson was known to have attended at least three of the gatherings: one in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020, a gathering for his birthday in the Cabinet Room and a gathering marking the departure of a special adviser on 13 November 2020.

Rishi Sunak was reported to have attended the birthday party at the Cabinet Room.