PM and chancellor should resign - Starmer

Sunak and Johnson must resign, says Starmer
Responding to the news, Labour leader Keir Starmer said: "Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public.
“They must both resign.
"The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better."
How did we get here?
Reports of parties at Downing Street and elsewhere in Whitehall prompted public outrage and the announcement of an inquiry in December 2021 - led by civil servant Sue Gray.
She published her initial findings at the end of January, which revealed that 12 of the gatherings on eight separate dates were being investigated by the Metropolitan Police. It had initially declined to look into the allegations.
Boris Johnson was known to have attended at least three of the gatherings: one in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020, a gathering for his birthday in the Cabinet Room and a gathering marking the departure of a special adviser on 13 November 2020.
Rishi Sunak was reported to have attended the birthday party at the Cabinet Room.
Prime minister and chancellor will be fined for Covid breaches
Good afternoon, We've just heard that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be fined by the police for attending parties during lockdown.
It comes as part of the Metropolitan Police's investigation into 12 gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall.
A No 10 spokesperson said: “We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”
Earlier today the police confirmed they have so far sent more than 50 fines during their ongoing inquiry.
