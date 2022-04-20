On Thursday, MPs will vote on a Labour motion on whether a Commons committee should investigate the prime minister for misleading Parliament.
In its motion, Labour argues that the prime minister's words to the Commons "appear to amount to misleading the House" and says the privileges committee should consider whether his conduct amounts to "contempt of the House".
However, it says the inquiry should not begin until the investigation by the police has been concluded.
If MPs vote for an inquiry, the privileges committee - made up of seven MPs - could recommend sanctions, including an apology, a suspension or even expulsion from the Commons.
But the move is unlikely to succeed because the majority of Conservative MPs are likely to be ordered to vote against the Labour motion.
What happened in the Commons yesterday?
Today will be the second time Boris Johnson has appeared in Parliament since
the police fined him for breaking Covid laws.
Yesterday he apologised 35 times for what he called his “mistake”.
He said he had not realised he was breaking the rules when
he attended a birthday gathering in Downing Street but that he accepted the
police's decisions.
Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer dismissed the PM’s apology as “mealy-mouthed”,
the SNP’s Ian Blackford said he should resign and Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said
his actions had been “profoundly damaging”.
Most Conservative MPs gave the PM their support – but one former senior minister called for him to go.
Boris Johnson set for first PMQs after recess
Good morning. Prime Minister's Questions is fast approaching.
Boris Johnson will shortly face questions from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, the SNP's Ian Blackford, the Liberal Democrats' Sir Ed Davey, and a number of backbenchers - a day on from his apology after being fined over partygate.
And what's coming up tomorrow?
Stay with us for live updates.