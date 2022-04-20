On Thursday, MPs will vote on a Labour motion on whether a Commons committee should investigate the prime minister for misleading Parliament.

In its motion, Labour argues that the prime minister's words to the Commons "appear to amount to misleading the House" and says the privileges committee should consider whether his conduct amounts to "contempt of the House".

However, it says the inquiry should not begin until the investigation by the police has been concluded.

If MPs vote for an inquiry, the privileges committee - made up of seven MPs - could recommend sanctions, including an apology, a suspension or even expulsion from the Commons.

But the move is unlikely to succeed because the majority of Conservative MPs are likely to be ordered to vote against the Labour motion.