The focus at PMQs today on the cost of living is no surprise given the local elections next week.

This week, we’ve heard leaks from cabinet about their plans in this area, which crucially don’t cost the government any more - like less regular MOT tests.

I think this helps Sir Keir Starmer, because Labour have a policy of a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies.

It means he can specifically come up with something, whilst accusing the government of not doing enough.

This is obviously a huge problem for the government, and everyone expects it to get worse because inflation is rising.

The government seems to be suggesting that although it has already taken action on this issue, people are going to have to wait a bit longer for something else.

Of course, the point many people would make is they need the help now.