Prince Charles standing in for the Queen today brings into open constitutional ground what has been quietly recognised by some in the palace for a while now - that the country and the monarchy is in a period of transition.

The Queen remains the head of state. Today she delegates her role in the state opening.

This is not a regency, but many of her public duties in recent months have been carried out by the Prince of Wales from Remembrance Day to the Maundy Service.

Today the prince will not wear the Robes of State nor the Imperial State Crown.

He will not sit on the throne that for seven decades the Queen has occupied.

But this is a moment as the monarch’s most important constitutional duty passes, this year at least, from sovereign to heir.