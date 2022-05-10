Prince Charles standing in for the Queen today brings into open constitutional ground what has
been quietly recognised by some in the palace for a while now - that the country
and the monarchy is in a period of transition.
The Queen remains the head of state. Today she delegates her
role in the state opening.
This is not a regency, but many of her public duties in
recent months have been carried out by the Prince of Wales from Remembrance Day
to the Maundy Service.
Today the prince will not wear the Robes of State nor the
Imperial State Crown.
He will not sit on the throne that for seven decades the
Queen has occupied.
But this is a moment as the monarch’s most important
constitutional duty passes, this year at least, from sovereign to heir.
What is the Queen’s Speech?
The Queen’s Speech is part of the ceremony that marks the start of the parliamentary year, known as the State Opening of Parliament.
As the name implies, the Queen - as head of state - makes a speech to MPs and peers in the House of Lords, the upper chamber of Parliament.
However it is ministers - rather than the Queen - who write the speech, which sets out the agenda of the government and the laws that it wants to introduce.
Above all, the speech provides the government with an opportunity to highlight its priorities for the months ahead.
Famous for its pomp and pageantry, the ceremony usually begins with a procession in which the Queen travels from Buckingham Palace to Westminster by carriage.
But this year Buckingham Palace has confirmed Prince Charles will deliver the speech instead of the Queen, who has pulled out with mobility problems.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the State Opening of Parliament and the Queen’s Speech.
The event marks the formal start of the parliamentary year and the Queen's Speech sets out the government's legislative agenda for the coming session.
Jonny Dymond
Prince Charles will deliver the address to Parliament at 11:30 BST, after the Queen pulled out with mobility problems.
The speech is expected to feature pledges to cut the cost of living and boost economic growth, and will be followed by a statement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a debate in Parliament.
We’ll bring you news, reaction, and analysis from our team in Westminster as events unfold.