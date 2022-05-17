Freight is checked at Larne harbour which is one of the main entry points between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom on 7 September 2021 in Larne, United Kingdom
Cabinet meets to discuss new post-Brexit trade plan

  1. What will the foreign secretary tell us?

    Adam Fleming

    Chief political correspondent

    Liz Truss
    Foreign Secretary Liz Truss may go less far today than some people have expected and than some briefings to newspapers over the last few days have hinted.

    I think what she’s going to do is restate the government’s existing position - which is that they want to get changes made to the protocol through negotiations with the EU.

    That process is going to continue, but Truss is likely to give us more clarity about what the prime minister calls his "insurance policy'" - the idea of the UK proposing domestic laws which could allow it to abandon parts of the Northern Ireland protocol at some point in the future.

  2. What is the Northern Ireland Protocol, in simple terms?

    A customs official watched on as freight and goods lorries disembark from the Cairnryan, Scotland to Larne, Northern Ireland ferry without goods checks by customs officials on February 3, 2022 in Larne, Northern Ireland.
    Image caption: All goods arriving in Northern Ireland's ports from the rest of the UK have to go through checks

    The Northern Ireland Protocol is part of the Brexit deal. It means freight can pass freely between Northern Ireland (in the UK) and the Republic of Ireland (in the European Union).

    In practical terms:

    • Lorries don't have to stop and prove their goods follow EU rules when they cross the Irish land border
    • Checks are done on some goods when they arrive in Northern Ireland's ports from the rest of the UK - England, Scotland, Wales - instead

    In political terms:

    Nobody wants checks at the land border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland because of Northern Ireland's troubled political history.

    But Northern Ireland's unionist politicians (who support Northern Ireland being part of the UK) say it means Northern Ireland is treated differently from England, Scotland and Wales.

    That's the simple take - if you have more questions you can read more here.

  3. What's happening today?

    This is what we’re expecting:

    • The Cabinet is meeting this morning to discuss the UK’s proposals for what happens next with the Northern Ireland Protocol
    • Around lunchtime - we don't have an exact time yet - UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will make a statement laying out what was decided
    • Afterwards, we’ll be bringing you reaction from the EU, the different political parties in Northern Ireland and the UK and from businesses and people affected

  Good morning, and thank you for joining us.

    Good morning, and thank you for joining us.

    Today the UK government is expected to lay out proposed plans to adapt parts of the Brexit deal in Northern Ireland to simplify trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

    After the UK voted for Brexit, special trade arrangements were made for Northern Ireland, as it is the only part of the UK that shares a land border with the EU.

    These arrangements, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, mean goods can pass freely between Northern Ireland (in the UK) and the Republic of Ireland (in the European Union).

    This means lorries don't have to stop and prove their goods follow EU rules when they cross the border. Instead, checks are done when goods arrive in Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

    Now the UK government has hinted it wants to change these rules. But the EU - which wants to ensure all goods coming into its member countries follow its rules - says renegotiating the text of the protocol is out of the question.

