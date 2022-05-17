Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss may go less far today than some people have expected and than some briefings to newspapers over the last few days have hinted.

I think what she’s going to do is restate the government’s existing position - which is that they want to get changes made to the protocol through negotiations with the EU.

That process is going to continue, but Truss is likely to give us more clarity about what the prime minister calls his "insurance policy'" - the idea of the UK proposing domestic laws which could allow it to abandon parts of the Northern Ireland protocol at some point in the future.