Video content Video caption: Boris Johnson party row: What has the PM said before? Boris Johnson party row: What has the PM said before?

Since the first allegations of law-breaking parties emerged late last year, the PM has faced repeated questions about what went on in Westminster. Here’s what he’s previously had to say:

1 December 2021: Asked if there had been a party in Downing Street on 18 December 2020, Boris Johnson told MPs that "all guidance was followed completely in No 10".

8 December 2021: After a leaked video showed No 10 staff joking about the 18 December event, he told MPs he had been "repeatedly assured… that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken".

12 January: Johnson apologised for attending a Downing Street garden party on 20 May 2020 but said he had "believed implicitly" it was a work event.

19 April: A week after he revealed he had been fined, Boris Johnson was asked in Parliament: "Did you deliberately mislead the House at the despatch box?" His one-word reply: "No."

For a detailed account of what Johnson has said and when, read this.