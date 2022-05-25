There is a ton of speculation on social media that Sue Gray's report has already been delivered to No 10, but we are not there yet...
BBC political editor Chris Mason says he has been told by both Team Gray and Downing Street that the report has not been sent.
But, he says, it will go shortly.
How has the PM responded so far?
Since the first allegations of law-breaking parties emerged late last year, the PM has faced repeated questions about what went on in Westminster. Here’s what he’s previously had to say:
1 December 2021: Asked if there had been a party in Downing Street on 18 December 2020, Boris Johnson told MPs that "all guidance was followed completely in No 10".
8 December 2021: After a leaked video showed No 10 staff joking about the 18 December event, he told MPs he had been "repeatedly assured… that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken".
12 January: Johnson apologised for attending a Downing Street garden party on 20 May 2020 but said he had "believed implicitly" it was a work event.
19 April: A week after he revealed he had been fined, Boris Johnson was asked in Parliament: "Did you deliberately mislead the House at the despatch box?" His one-word reply: "No."
For a detailed account of what Johnson has said and when, read this.
Which Covid rules may have been broken?
From March 2020, a mix of guidance and legally enforceable rules restricted people's ability to gather together across the UK.
In England, these rules were set by Boris Johnson’s government.
Johnson's fine stemmed from his birthday celebration in June 2020.
At the time, gatherings of more than two people indoors were banned by law, unless they were "reasonably necessary" for work purposes.
Various rules were in place at the time of the alleged gatherings - take a look below:
For a full breakdown of what rules were in place for each alleged gathering, look here.
What was in the initial report?
Sue Gray delivered an initial report at the end of January, but delayed publication of the full report until the Metropolitan Police had finished their work.
She named 16 events between May 2020 and April 2021 that fell within her remit. Twelve were investigated by police. Her January report said:
There were "failures of leadership and judgement by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office" and "some of the events should not have been allowed to take place"
"Some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify"
There was an excessive consumption of alcohol that "is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time"
Some of the gatherings "represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time"
The Downing Street garden was used for gatherings "without clear authorisation or oversight", which "was not appropriate"
Government bracing for difficult day
Chris Mason
Political editor
It was a week before Christmas when top civil servant Sue Gray was asked to begin her investigation into gatherings held in Downing Street and Whitehall during Covid-19 lockdowns.
Ever since, its full publication has been the crutch upon which many a Conservative MP has leant when asked to pass judgement on the prime minister's conduct and that of the government he leads.
Merely invoking her name has provided an excuse to stop short of delivering a definitive verdict on his behaviour, his character.
Will the full report be damning for Boris Johnson?
Iain Watson and Ione Wells
BBC political correspondents
Now that the Metropolitan Police have wound up their investigation, and issued the final batch of fines, the long wait for Sue Gray's findings is almost over.
Boris Johnson's critics are hoping the Gray report into Partygate will set out the scale of law-breaking on his watch in primary colours. But will it be quite as devastating as they wish?
Insiders believe that, while it will be "damning for the civil service", Gray will not deliver a killer blow to the PM.
A source familiar with the report believed Gray's assessment would be that there were trails of evidence to suggest he was badly advised, and not necessarily aware of what events he was stumbling into.
But if the report reveals what one senior Conservative describes as "industrial" rule-breaking at the heart of government, it will be difficult for Mr Johnson to plead ignorance.
Those who are close to the Sue Gray inquiry team believe that most of her ire will be directed at the civil service, or parts of it.
She will not think highly of those who may have fallen short of the professional standards she would expect.
They anticipate sending it to Downing Street shortly, he says.
Welcome to our coverage of Sue Gray’s report into lockdown parties
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as we await publication of the full report from civil servant Sue Gray into parties in and around Downing Street while Covid-19 restrictions were in place across the UK.
Here’s what you need to know:
We expect Sue Gray’s report to be handed to Downing Street later today
The senior civil servant's initial update, published in late January, lacked any details of gatherings the Met Police had decided to investigate
There were "failures of leadership and judgement by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office" and "some of the events should not have been allowed to take place"
"Some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify"
There was an excessive consumption of alcohol that "is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time"
Some of the gatherings "represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of the entire British population at the time"
The Downing Street garden was used for gatherings "without clear authorisation or oversight", which "was not appropriate"
We expect Sue Gray's report to be handed to Downing Street later today
The senior civil servant's initial update, published in late January, lacked any details of gatherings the Met Police had decided to investigate
The force has now completed its investigation, issuing a total of 126 fines to 83 individuals
Gray's full report is likely to reveal details of events which the Met Police either didn't investigate - or didn't issue fines for
Boris Johnson is due to take part in the weekly Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons at 12:00 BST
It's possible that he will then make a statement to MPs about Sue Gray's report - we'll bring you more as soon as we have it
No 10 still waiting for report
