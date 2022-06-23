The Conservatives won Tiverton and Honiton by more than 24,000 votes in 2019 – but it’s possible that tonight they’ll lose it.

If they do, BBC analysis indicates it will be the biggest majority ever overturned at a by-election. It would also be the third time in this Parliament that the Tories have lost a previously safe seat to the Liberal Democrats.

The Lib Dems have thrown everything at this constituency in the last few weeks. I’m told that today alone, they spoke to 20,000 voters here. Senior Lib Dems won’t say tonight that they are definitely going to win – a source told me things are looking “very, very tight”. But the party thinks they are in with a good chance of taking this seat in what would be a huge turnaround.

The Conservatives meanwhile are saying they expect a difficult night. Despite their majority last time, they’d be delighted to scrape home with a narrow win.

We’ll know for sure in the next few hours.

But if the Tories do lose tonight – it will make many Conservative MPs extremely nervous and could cause more to think a bit more about Boris Johnson’s future.