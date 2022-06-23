Lib Dems see 'tight' vote in Tiverton and Honiton as Tories predict 'difficult night'
Lib Dems see 'tight' vote in Tiverton and Honiton as Tories predict 'difficult night'
Nick Eardley
Reporting from Devon
The Conservatives won Tiverton and Honiton by more than 24,000 votes in 2019 – but it’s possible that tonight they’ll lose it.
If they do, BBC analysis indicates it will be the biggest majority ever overturned at a by-election. It would also be the third time in this Parliament that the Tories have lost a previously safe seat to the Liberal Democrats.
The Lib Dems have thrown everything at this constituency in the last few weeks. I’m told that today alone, they spoke to 20,000 voters here. Senior Lib Dems won’t say tonight that they are definitely going to win – a source told me things are looking “very, very tight”. But the party thinks they are in with a good chance of taking this seat in what would be a huge turnaround.
The Conservatives meanwhile are saying they expect a difficult night. Despite their majority last time, they’d be delighted to scrape home with a narrow win.
We’ll know for sure in the next few hours.
But if the Tories do lose tonight – it will make many Conservative MPs extremely nervous and could cause more to think a bit more about Boris Johnson’s future.
The scene in Wakefield as polls close
Iain Watson
Reporting from Wakefield
Until the last general election, Labour had held Wakefield since 1932. But in 2019 the so-called 'Red Wall' of Leave-voting seats in the North of England and the Midlands crumbled as the Conservatives promised to 'get Brexit done.'
So, with the polls now closed in this West Yorkshire seat, tonight is an electoral test of whether party leader Sir Keir Starmer has begun - at the very least - to rebuild trust with lost voters.
For Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the result could signal whether he really did achieve a lasting political realignment at the general election - constructing a new coalition of Conservative supporters - or whether voters in what were traditionally Labour seats simply loaned his party their backing.
There are local factors at play, of course - the previous Tory MP is in prison, convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager.
But voters I've spoken to today who have abandoned the PM's party tended to mention Johnson himself as their main reason for doing so.
"I want to send a message to Boris and his cronies" as one woman, emerging from a polling station in a traditionally Tory area, put it.
Labour has to overturn a Conservative majority of more than 3,300 - and is confident of doing so.
The Conservatives here insist the result will be close, though sources at Westminster are more downbeat.
But if Labour is right, the scale of victory will be important too - so look out for the party's share of the vote. The actual majority is less important as turnout will be lower than at general elections.
Labour got just under 40% when it lost in 2019 - but polled just under 50% In 2017 and just over 40% in 2015, both times winning in Wakefield but losing nationally. So to be on course for a breakthrough across Britain, it needs to do more than just regain lost ground.
Who are the candidates?
Both seats, in West Yorkshire and Devon, were won by the Conservatives at the last general election, in 2019.
This time, voters in Honiton and Tiverton can choose from eight candidates and in Wakefield, it’s between 15.
See the full details of who is standing, here.
