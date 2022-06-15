Patel defends asylum policy after Rwanda flight blocked

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says the government should not be attacking lawyers who represent "desperate and frightened people" or the courts who rule on these issues. Instead he urges it to support the European Convention on Human Rights because it protects everybody.

Mr Corbyn describes the Rwanda asylum policy as an "utter disgrace" and a "dereliction of duty, treating desperate people as chattels" who can be sent away to other countries.

The home secretary says Mr Corbyn has been "consistent in his approach" to these issues, but she disagrees with his views.