Patel defends asylum policy after Rwanda flight blocked

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says the government should not be attacking lawyers who represent "desperate and frightened people" or the courts who rule on these issues. Instead he urges it to support the European Convention on Human Rights because it protects everybody.
Mr Corbyn describes the Rwanda asylum policy as an "utter disgrace" and a "dereliction of duty, treating desperate people as chattels" who can be sent away to other countries.
The home secretary says Mr Corbyn has been "consistent in his approach" to these issues, but she disagrees with his views.
Lib Dems say most asylum seekers' claims are genuine
The Liberal Democrats' Alistair Carmichael seizes on Priti Patel's comment that "it's no use pretending they [asylum seekers] are fleeing persecution when they're not".
He says 98% of people crossing the Channel claim asylum, and nearly 80% eventually have their claims granted. He suggests the home secretary is either "demonising" them, the Home Office's figures are wrong, or the Home Office is granting asylum to people who are not fleeing persecution.
Ms Patel says he's "wrong on all counts". She says migrants crossing the Channel are coming from a "safe country" - France.
And, she adds, the government is working to end what she calls the exploitation of the asylum system and to speed up the process.
WATCH: Patel's statement on the Rwanda flights
In her statement, the home secretary says the government remains committed to sending asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda, and says plans for future flights have begun.
Rwanda is not acting as a deterrent - Efford
Labour MP Clive Efford says that yesterday 444 people made the dangerous crossing across the Channel in small boats, "which suggests that the deterrent effect of this policy is not getting through".
"That's the highest number in two months," he states. He asks if this is now not the time to cut the National Crime Agency's funding.
Home Secretary Priti Patel says "this isn't the time to sit on our hands and do nothing".
Government not doing most basic checks on safety - Caroline Lucas
Green MP Caroline Lucas says that the government is not taking the "most basic" checks to make sure that Rwanda will not abuse or treat the asylum seekers badly.
Home Secretary Priti Patel says the government have had staff based in Rwanda for two months to ensure that safe processes are in place for those moved under the scheme.
Charities and lawyers representing asylum seekers have launched a series of legal challenges against the policy
The first flight was halted after a late intervention from the European Court of Human Rights
Patel living in cloud cuckoo land - SNP
The SNP's Stuart McDonald says the policy is unworkable, illegal and immoral. It does nothing to stop smugglers, he says, adding that the home secretary's description shows she is in "cloud cuckoo land". He says he wholeheartedly welcomes the cancellation of the flight.
He says the flight was stopped because of the "stench of more government illegality", and that pressing ahead before the case was settled showed disregard for the rule of law.
Patel replies that the European Court of Human Rights did not rule that the policy or the removals were unlawful - it just prohibited the removal of three people on the flight. That is separate from the issue of the policy, she says.
Denmark are looking at a similar scheme - Patel
Home Secretary Priti Patel says Labour "have shut the door firmly" on trying to tackle people traffickers across the Channel.
She says Denmark are "in the process" of looking at a similar scheme.
"The purpose of the work that we are doing is absolutely to break the business model of the people smugglers," she states.
She says these asylum seekers "haven't come from Syria, they've come from France, a safe country".
The logic of the opposition is that Rwanda is a "wonderful country" for dignitaries but not for asylum seekers to be sent to.
The government is "committed to pioneering a way forward," she states.
On the amount of money the scheme costs, she says you cannot place a price on a life lost at sea in the English Channel.
How much was Rwanda promised for each person?
Cooper says Patel promised Rwanda extra payments for each person that was transferred - presumably to pay for case workers and support - but she says Patel still refuses to say how much.
So, she asks, how much did she promise for each of the people she was planning to send yesterday, and how many Rwandan refugees she would take in return?
What is she hiding, she asks?
Government is 'picking fights' rather than dealing with issues - Cooper
Labour's shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper says the government spent £500,000 on chartering the plane to Rwanda last night, fully aware that it would never take off.
She says this is a government which is "picking fights" and "trashing" the UK's reputation abroad by enacting this asylum seeker policy.
Did the Home Office give up on the flight?
Yvette Cooper goes on to ask whether it is true that the Home Office itself gave up on the remaining legal action, therefore grounding the flight last night to Rwanda?
Policy is a 'shambles' - Labour
Yvette Cooper, the shadow Home Secretary says this is a shambles, and is shameful, and the Home Secretary has no-one but herself to blame.
She says this has never been a serious policy and says that Priti Patel knew that among the people she was planning to send to Rwanda on Tuesday were torture and trafficking victims. She knew she had no proper screening process in place and some of them were children, Cooper says.
More now from the Home Secretary who says the global asylum system is broken, and international problems require international solutions. She says inaction is not a "morally responsible" option.
Priti Patel says the UK's partnership with Rwanda shows the way forward - countries working together. She says Rwanda has been "terribly misrepresented" and has a good track record in dealing with refugees and asylum seekers. It is a "safe and secure country", she says, adding that people who go there will have opportunities to thrive with generous support.
Patel says the government won't be providing a running commentary on future flights. But she insists it will not be put off by "inevitable last-minute legal challenges".
She says the UK has a "long, proud tradition" of helping those who need it the most - and this government is no different. It's a "grotesque slur" to suggest otherwise, she says. Critics of the policy have offered no practical solutions, Patel adds.
Reality Check
Exchanging claims about growth
Earlier during PMQs, Labour leader Keir Starmer asked why "Britain is set for lower growth than every major economy except Russia".
The prime minister responded that "in addition to the fastest growth in the G7 last year we're going to have the second fastest this year and we will return to the top of the table."
In 2021, the UK grew by 7.4%, which was the fastest in the G7, following its 9.3% contraction the previous year, which was the biggest decline in the G7.
In 2022, the IMF forecasts the UK will have 3.7% growth, the joint second highest in the G7 (behind Canada).
Mr Starmer was referring to the forecasts for 2023, when the OECD predicts zero growth. Of G20 economies, only Russia is expected to do worse - it's expected to contract this year and next.
Decision by European Court was surprising - Patel
The European Court of Human Rights did not rule that the policy was illegal, she states.
The decision was "surprising" but the government "remains committed to this policy," she says.
Over 20,000 people have used "safe and legal routes" to come to the UK since 2015, she says, but "our capacity to help those in need is severely compromised by those who come here illegally".
The government is spending nearly £5m a day on housing asylum seekers, she states.
Patel begins statement on cancelled Rwanda flight
Home Secretary Priti Patel says she wants to make a statement on Britain's "world-leading" co-operation agreement with Rwanda.
She says during the course of this week, she has "welcomed" the decisions of the UK's domestic courts, but due to a decision by an "out of hours" judge in Strasbourg, the flight was grounded minutes before it was due to depart.
PMQs comes to a close
And that's the end of this week's PMQs.
Home Secretary Priti Patel is now making a statement about the government's policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda.
Stay with us.
Theresa May challenges Johnson on missing person Dom Phillips
Former prime minister Theresa May says her constituent is a niece of Dom Phillips who is missing in the Amazon Rainforest along with with Bruno Pereira.
Boris Johnson says Foreign Office officials are working closely with their Brazilian counterparts to assist in any way they can.
MPs pay tribute to Falklands veterans
Lots of MPs have been mentioning the Falklands War today - that's because it's 40 years since the war ended.
Keir Starmer paid tribute to all those who served - his uncle among them. He notes that he made it back, but too many didn't.
Ian Blackford said his thoughts were with those who made the "ultimate sacrifice".
Boris Johnson yesterday joined veterans, bereaved family members and senior defence figures at a service at the National Memorial Arboretum and praised the "incredible daring and bravery" of veterans.
Some 255 British troops, 649 Argentine military personnel and three Falkland islanders died during the conflict.
Labour MP raises mental health link to the cost of living crisis
Labour MP Kerry McCarthy says after the 2008 financial crash, suicide rates increased in the UK, she says that those under financial pressure at the moment need mental health support as soon as possible.
She asks for a government target to get people seeing mental health specialists within one month on the NHS.
Boris Johnson says the government has invested £2.3bn into mental health spending.
The five-year trial will send some refugees arriving in the UK to Rwanda, to claim asylum there instead
-
They may be granted permanent refugee status to stay in Rwanda. If not, they can apply to settle there on other grounds, or seek asylum in a "safe third country"
-
The policy is aimed mostly at single, young people who arrive in the UK through what the government calls "illegal, dangerous or unnecessary methods", such as on small boats or hidden in lorries
-
Under the deal, Rwanda can also ask the UK to take in some of its most vulnerable refugees
-
Charities and lawyers representing asylum seekers have launched a series of legal challenges against the policy
-
The first flight was halted after a late intervention from the European Court of Human Rights
