Johnson and Starmer set for PMQs as inflation hits 9.1%

As the majority of you are no doubt feeling when it comes to shopping, filling your car or paying bills, prices rises are continuing at their fastest rate for 40 years.

UK inflation was 9.1% in the 12 months to May - a small rise on the 9% in April - hitting the highest rate of price rises since 1982, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data.

Inflation is the pace at which prices are rising. For example, if a bottle of milk costs £1 and that rises by 5p compared with a year earlier, then milk inflation is 5%.

Food price rises, particularly for bread, cereal and meat, were a big factor in the latest rise, the ONS explains.

The Bank of England has warned inflation will reach 11% this year, amid spiralling costs of energy, fuel and food.

Households were hit by an unprecedented £700-a-year increase in energy costs in April – with bills likely to go up by around £800 more in October - while fuel price rises in June mean it costs more than £100 to fill an average family car with petrol.

