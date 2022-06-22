Johnson and Starmer set for PMQs as inflation hits 9.1%

Prices continue rising at fastest rate since 1980s
.Copyright: .
As the majority of you are no doubt feeling
when it comes to shopping, filling your car or paying bills, prices rises are
continuing at their fastest rate for 40 years.
UK inflation was 9.1% in the 12 months to May - a small rise on
the 9% in April - hitting the highest rate of price rises since 1982, according
to the latest Office for National
Statistics (ONS) data.
Inflation is the pace at which prices are rising. For example,
if a bottle of milk costs £1 and that rises by 5p compared with a year earlier,
then milk inflation is 5%.
Food price rises, particularly for bread, cereal and meat, were
a big factor in the latest rise, the ONS explains.
The Bank of England has warned inflation will reach 11% this
year, amid spiralling costs of energy, fuel and food.
Households were hit by an unprecedented £700-a-year increase in
energy costs in April – with bills likely to go up by around £800 more in October
- while fuel price rises in June mean it
costs more than £100 to fill an average family car with petrol.
Good morning –
and welcome to our live page where we will be covering Prime Minister's
Questions, live at noon from the House of Commons.
Prime
Minister Boris Johnson will face off Labour leader Keir Starmer, with issues
including the ongoing rise in inflation, now at 9.1%, and this week's rail
strikes likely to take centre stage.
Talks have
resumed between rail bosses and the RMT union this morning, after day one of
three planned days of rail strikes which saw half of all train lines
closed and much of the country left without a rail service at all.
Questions over
Dominic Raab's proposed Bill of Rights – which would effectively allow the UK
to overturn some rulings by the European Court of Human Rights, and give the government
back control over controversial plans to send refugees to Rwanda – are also likely to come up.
Live Reporting
Edited by Chris Giles & Nathan Williams
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
.Copyright: . PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Prices continue rising at fastest rate since 1980s
As the majority of you are no doubt feeling when it comes to shopping, filling your car or paying bills, prices rises are continuing at their fastest rate for 40 years.
UK inflation was 9.1% in the 12 months to May - a small rise on the 9% in April - hitting the highest rate of price rises since 1982, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data.
Inflation is the pace at which prices are rising. For example, if a bottle of milk costs £1 and that rises by 5p compared with a year earlier, then milk inflation is 5%.
Food price rises, particularly for bread, cereal and meat, were a big factor in the latest rise, the ONS explains.
The Bank of England has warned inflation will reach 11% this year, amid spiralling costs of energy, fuel and food.
Households were hit by an unprecedented £700-a-year increase in energy costs in April – with bills likely to go up by around £800 more in October - while fuel price rises in June mean it costs more than £100 to fill an average family car with petrol.
Read more here.
What's on the agenda?
Good morning – and welcome to our live page where we will be covering Prime Minister's Questions, live at noon from the House of Commons.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face off Labour leader Keir Starmer, with issues including the ongoing rise in inflation, now at 9.1%, and this week's rail strikes likely to take centre stage.
Talks have resumed between rail bosses and the RMT union this morning, after day one of three planned days of rail strikes which saw half of all train lines closed and much of the country left without a rail service at all.
Questions over Dominic Raab's proposed Bill of Rights – which would effectively allow the UK to overturn some rulings by the European Court of Human Rights, and give the government back control over controversial plans to send refugees to Rwanda – are also likely to come up.
And then there's tomorrow's by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton.
It looks like it's going to be a hot afternoon in Parliament.