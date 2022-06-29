Labour's Deputy Leader Angela Rayner says she'd "revel in the opportunity" to allow the British public to decide what they think of the current government, urging Raab to "call a general election".
Stay with us for updates throughout.
It's going to be a busy half hour.
Rayner: How much longer will taxes rise?
Labour's Deputy Leader Angela Rayner says she'd "revel in the opportunity" to allow the British public to decide what they think of the current government, urging Raab to "call a general election".
Working people will pay £500bn in tax hikes by 2030, she states. She asks how long this can go on for before the government realises "enough is enough".
Labour's plan is no plan, says Raab
The deputy prime minister defends the government record, saying there are near record levels of youth unemployment and they will cut taxes next month.
"Their plan is no plan," he says, referring to Sir Keir Starmer reviewing Labour's policy.
He quotes Tony Blair saying there is a "gaping hole in Labour's policy offer" and says Rayner is "playing political games".
Rayner challenges Raab on tax rises
Rayner says she wants Sir Keir Starmer to be the PM of the country and it can't come quickly enough.
She says the PM wants to cling on to the 2030s, but the PM's own backbenchers can't stomach him for another eight minutes, and she doubts voters will stomach him for eight seconds.
She says be the 2030s at this rate public will have endured 55 tax rises - how many more tax rises will this government inflict on working families?
Rayner responds to by-election wins
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
Unsurprisingly Angela Rayner is not magnanimous in victory in the Wakefield by-election but she could hardly have ignored her party's first gain in 10 years.
Dominic Raab tries to pivot to rail strikes to highlight Labour divisions
PM losing the country - Rayner
Labour's Deputy Leader Angela Rayner pays tribute Deborah James and talks about the family of Zara Aleena who was killed in Ilford this week. And she references the winners of the two by-elections the Lib Dems and Labour won last Friday.
"The prime minister isn't just losing the room, Mr Speaker, he's losing the country," she states.
She asks if Mr Raab thinks the cabinet will "prop up" Boris Johnson into the 2030s.
Raab says he wants to PM to go on longer than she wants the leader of the Labour party to continue - accusing her of plotting a Labour leadership bid.
He says the Conservative government is focusing on delivering for British people.
Raab pays tribute to Deborah James
Raab's opens PMQs by saying the thoughts of the whole house are with the family and friends of Dame Deborah James, who has died of bowel cancer.
She was a "huge inspiration " and raised millions of pounds, he says.
Raab ready to take questions
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab is on his feet now to answer his first questions of the day.
Stay with us for updates throughout.
What's likely to come up at PMQs?
Dominic Raab is likely to come under fire from Angela Rayner on key issues including pay rises for public sector workers - following last week's train strikes - and what the government is doing to tackle the ongoing cost of living crisis.
She is also likely to raise what Labour is calling Backlog Britain - with continued delays at the passport office, ahead of the peak holiday season, as well as hold ups to driving licences and doctor and dentist appointments.
And there is sure to be mention of the announcement by Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of her plans for a second Scottish Independence referendum on 19 October 2023.
It's going to be a busy half hour.
Battle of the deputies
Today’s PMQs will look a little different.
Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab will stand in for Boris Johnson, as the PM is in Madrid for the Nato summit.
Raab will be sparring with his opposite number on the Labour benches, Angela Rayner, who will replace the Labour leader Keir Starmer at the Commons' despatch box.
Good morning
And welcome to today’s Prime Minister's Questions live page.
We will be bringing you the latest news from the House of Commons and the weekly parliamentary face-off when the session starts at midday.