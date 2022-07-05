More now from Lord McDonald's interview on Radio 4's Today programme this morning.
McDonald, the ex-civil servant who ran the Foreign Office between 2015 and 2020, says No 10 Downing Street did not tell the truth when it said Boris Johnson was unaware of official complaints about Chris Pincher's behaviour.
"I dispute the use of the word resolved. For me, resolved is too positive a word. It sounds like there was a happy and agreed conclusion was reached. No, the complaint was upheld," McDonald told the BBC.
Asked why he's decided to speak out now, McDonald said No 10 "have had five full days to get the story correct and that has still not happened".
"Second, I do not approve of anonymous briefings behind the scenes. If I was to do this I should put my name to it."
McDonald said that it was possible that while Johnson was briefed in person, Deputy PM Dominic Raab may not have been.
McDonald said he had a conversation with Raab about the investigation, but did not tell him that Johnson had been informed in person.
No 10 "need to come clean", he added.
Lord McDonald's letter about Chris Pincher in full
You can read the full text of Lord McDonald's letter to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Kathryn Stone, over No 10's statements about MP Chris Pincher below, or here.
Analysis
Latest revelation adds to exasperation within the Tory Party
Chris Mason
Political editor
Lord McDonald's letter - and his view - is clear and blunt.
He sets out his evidence that Downing Street is, as he puts it, "not telling the truth".
"Mr Johnson was briefed in person about the initiation and outcome of the investigation" into Pincher, when he was a Foreign Office minister, McDonald writes.
"That is news to me," the Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, who was Foreign Secretary at the time, told the BBC this morning.
McDonald also cites other briefings to journalists from No 10 in the last few days, which he says were "not true" or "not accurate".
There is increasing exasperation within the Conservative Party - from the Cabinet down - that Downing Street is struggling to actually focus on the business of government rather than constantly firefighting crises, and answering who knew what and when.
Even those still supportive of Boris Johnson are worn down by what they see as persistent own goals that are hard, if not impossible, to defend.
No 10 is yet to formally respond to McDonald’s letter.
Who is Chris Pincher?
Last week might have been the first time you heard the name Chris Pincher, but he’s now firmly in the spotlight after being accused of groping two men while drunk at a private members club in London last Wednesday evening.
So, who is he?
Pincher has been the Conservative MP for Tamworth, Staffordshire, since 2010. He has held numerous government roles, under both Boris Johnson and previous PM Theresa May, including being a Foreign Office minister and Minister for Housing. He was until last week deputy chief whip - whose job it is to uphold discipline among Tory MPs.
Why is he in the spotlight?
On Thursday, Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip and apologised after he was accused of groping two men in a
private members' club.
The following day a complaint was lodged with the
Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) and he was suspended from the
Conservative Party.
Since then, Pincher has faced a number of historical allegations of inappropriate behaviour, which he denies.
Latest revelations are news to me, says Raab
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been on what's called the 'morning round', doing broadcast interviews on behalf of the government first thing today, and has been quizzed about Lord McDonald’s revelations.
Asked if Boris Johnson was briefed in person about the investigation into allegations against Chris Pincher, Raab tells the BBC: “That’s news to me, I wasn’t aware of that and it’s not clear to me that is factually accurate."
He says he’s discussed the situation with the prime minister over the last 24 hours and "it is not my understanding that he was directly briefed”.
Raab adds he “didn’t ask” Boris Johnson if he was briefed in person when they spoke.
No 10 not telling the truth, says ex-senior civil servant
Simon McDonald, the former top civil servant in the Foreign Office, has told the BBC that No 10 did not tell the truth when it said the PM was unaware of official complaints about Conservative MP Chris Pincher's behaviour.
McDonald told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Boris Johnson had been "briefed in person" about an investigation into Pincher, following complaints about his conduct when he was a Foreign Office minister.
McDonald said he knew Johnson had been briefed because the official who told the prime minister “told me so at the time".
He said there was no question Johnson knew about the complaint, and that “categorical assurances” to the contrary were "wrong".
When asked about the denials coming from No 10, McDonald said: “I do not think that is the way to behave.”
“It’s very unusual for a retired official to do what I have done this morning. I did it by myself because what I have seen and read over the last few days I knew to be wrong.
“Things get to a point where you have to do the right thing.”
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of events at
Westminster, where Boris Johnson's decision to appoint Chris Pincher as deputy
chief whip is facing further scrutiny after an intervention this morning by the former top civil servant at the Foreign Office.
Lord McDonald has written to Parliament's standards commissioner saying that he knew the PM was briefed "in person" about a formal complaint concerning the MP's behaviour when he was a foreign office minister
more than two years ago.
McDonald told the BBC that No 10 Downing Street has not been telling the truth about what it knew about allegations against Pincher - who resigned as deputy chief whip last week after being accused of drunkenly groping
two men at a social event.
In the past hour, Lord McDonald told the BBC that No 10 keeps changing
its story.
It emerged last night that the prime minister was made aware
of a formal complaint against Pincher before he was appointed deputy chief
whip, despite previous claims that Johnson was not aware of any
"specific allegations" when he made the appointment.
We’ll bring you all the latest developments, reaction and analysis of what this means for the prime minister and his government.
No 10 need to come clean, says McDonald
