This morning, bluntly, there is a standoff.

A standoff between the prime minister and swathes of the Conservative Party, from the cabinet down.

The last two days have robbed Boris Johnson of much of his authority; but not yet his job.

He is still there in Downing Street - determined and defiant, his government pockmarked by unfilled ministerial vacancies after a slew of resignations.

Johnson's career has been defined by a convention smashing attitude.

That style now confronts what some fear could soon be a constitutional conundrum: what happens if the prime minister won't budge.

The former Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith said it was a "disgrace" - "our system works on confidence, he has lost it," Mr Smith said, fearing what he called a "major constitutional situation".

Conservative backbenchers who want rid of the prime minister still have another option - changing the rules next week so another vote of confidence in him could be held.