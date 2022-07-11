Larry the Downing Street cat sits on the pavement in front of No 10
Live

11 in Tory leadership race as Liz Truss joins the pack

preview
13
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Nathan Williams

All times stated are UK

  1. Liz Truss is latest big name to join the leadership race

    Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrives at a weekly cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on 5 July
    Copyright: Reuters

    Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has become the latest big name to announce her bid for the Tory leadership, in a move many had been anticipating for days.

    Declaring her plans in the Daily Telegraph, Truss pledged to start cutting taxes "from day one", including slashing corporation tax, reversing the National Insurance hike and reforming business rates.

    "Colleagues know I mean what I say and only make promises I can keep. I can be trusted to deliver", Truss said last night, adding she would "fight the election as a Conservative and govern as a Conservative".

    The newly-appointed Foreign Office Minister Rehman Chishti also declared his candidacy on Sunday.

  2. Welcome to our live coverage

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage as the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister and Conservative party leader continues.

    Stick with us as we'll be bringing you all the latest developments throughout the day.

    But first, here’s a recap of what’s been happening:

    • A total of 11 candidates are now in the running to become leader of the Conservative party: Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Rehman Chishti, Sajid Javid, Jeremy Hunt, Grant Shapps, Nadhim Zahawi, Suella Braverman, Tom Tugendhat, and Rishi Sunak
    • The 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs will meet on Monday to decide the timetable and rules of the leadership race
    • Over the weekend, a number of candidates set out competing tax plans as a core element of their proposal, as well as restoring trust in the government
    • Truss indicated that she would echo her rivals in planning to slash corporation tax, reverse the National Insurance hike and reform business rates
    • Labour have reiterated their pledge to call a no confidence vote tomorrow if the prime minister doesn't leave No 10
Back to top