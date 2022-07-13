After today's vote, the key will be what happens to the rejected and their supporters' votes - where do they head next?
We've already seen the first example of what will happen again and again in the coming days - a candidate throwing their lot in with someone else.
The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps didn't even get out of the garage with his campaign before clambering aboard Rishi Sunak's.
And the competition for votes is feverish. One MP, who had supported Mr Shapps, showed me their phone - and the instant electronic attention they were paid by loads of other candidates and their teams.
Missed calls, WhatsApps, you name it, instantaneous wooing. And it's only just beginning.
It is far from obvious who our next prime minister will be and pretty much whoever it is, right now at least, is barely known to the wider electorate.
And one of them will be in 10 Downing Street in eight weeks' time.
At 10:30 BST, we're expecting Trade Minister Penny
Mordaunt to formally launch her campaign.
Tory MPs are to begin casting their first round of votes in the contest to replace Boris Johnson as party leader and prime minister at 13:30 BST. The result is expected at 17:00.
More hustings will take place at 10:00 BST and again at 17:00 at the 1922 committee after the results from the first round of votes are in.
Labour's Rachel Reeves will speak at 14:15 BST about how Labour plans to reboot the economy and protect public
finances.
Stick with us as we bring you the latest developments.
What's the state of play this morning?
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
This is a fast-moving contest, so here's a recap of where we're at:
Yesterday:
Eight candidates secured the backing of 20 MPs and made it through to the first ballot: Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat and Nadhim Zahawi
Sajid Javid and Rehman Chishti failed to get enough nominations and withdrew from the contest
Today:
Another husting event is due to take place this morning - it will be closed to the media, but we'll bring you the whispers from outside
Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt will formally launch her campaign
The first round of voting will take place - those who don't get the support of 30 MPs will be eliminated
Then:
More rounds of voting will take place over the next few days in order to whittle the number of candidates down to two
The winner due to be announced on 5 September
Good morning, and welcome
Good morning. It promises to be another busy day of politics, with more hustings this morning, PMQs, and the first ballot of hopefuls this afternoon.
We'll keep you updated as the day goes on - stick with us for up-to-the-minute coverage, analysis and explainers.
