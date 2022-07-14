Former leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt has given his backing to Rishi Sunak, after being eliminated from the race in the first round of voting.
Hunt told the BBC that the former chancellor was "one of the most decent, straight people" he had met in British politics.
Reflecting on his own defeat, Hunt said he lacked the “momentum” to succeed.
The former health secretary did not secure the needed 30 votes to progress to today’s second-round vote and was knocked out of the race alongside Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi.
Asked why he was supporting Sunak, he said he believed the former chancellor was someone of "formidable ability” and had been “thinking about the right thing to do for our economy, for families up and down the country, very hard over the last two years".
Former Levelling Up Minister Kemi Badenoch received 40 votes in the first round of voting for the Tory leadership, coming fourth behind Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss.
Lee Rowley, her campaign manager, says her campaign caught attention because she "is saying something different", and that the party needs "some change".
Badenoch concentrates on certain issues, including cultural issues, but is she a broad enough candidate?
"She's got absolutely broad views on everything, and it starts from the principle that government should do some things well, but not lots of things badly, and we've got to have a set of principles which we apply in government," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"She has a range of policies which will all be set out over the coming days."
She has promised tax cuts and low regulation, while being critical of net zero emissions target in her leadership bid
"What Kemi is trying to say on a range of issues is: 'We've got to go back to the basics... what are we trying to do, are we doing it right?'," he adds.
Truss to 'level up in a Conservative way'
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is to set out her pitch to become the next prime minister today.
Like several Tory MPs going for the position, Truss has pledged to cut taxes. But she's aiming to "level up in a Conservative way" while carrying forward her leadership.
The foreign secretary has the support of Boris Johnson loyalists Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries, as she bids for success in the Tory leadership race.
Truss secured her place in the next round of the contest, with the third-highest number of votes in the first ballot of Tory MPs on Wednesday.
She fell shortly behind Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.
Her backers have criticised the former chancellor Rishi Sunak of "economically damaging policies". They've been accused of running a campaign to damage Sunak's image.
During her campaign speech today, Truss will lay out her economic plan, which includes: reversing April's National Insurance hike, lowering corporation tax and enacting supply-side reforms.
Live Reporting
Edited by Jeremy Gahagan
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC UK ParliamentCopyright: UK Parliament ReutersCopyright: Reuters .Copyright: .
Hunt gives backing to ‘formidable’ Sunak
Former leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt has given his backing to Rishi Sunak, after being eliminated from the race in the first round of voting.
Hunt told the BBC that the former chancellor was "one of the most decent, straight people" he had met in British politics.
Reflecting on his own defeat, Hunt said he lacked the “momentum” to succeed.
The former health secretary did not secure the needed 30 votes to progress to today’s second-round vote and was knocked out of the race alongside Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi.
Asked why he was supporting Sunak, he said he believed the former chancellor was someone of "formidable ability” and had been “thinking about the right thing to do for our economy, for families up and down the country, very hard over the last two years".
Badenoch 'is saying something different' - campaign manager
Former Levelling Up Minister Kemi Badenoch received 40 votes in the first round of voting for the Tory leadership, coming fourth behind Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss.
Lee Rowley, her campaign manager, says her campaign caught attention because she "is saying something different", and that the party needs "some change".
Badenoch concentrates on certain issues, including cultural issues, but is she a broad enough candidate?
"She's got absolutely broad views on everything, and it starts from the principle that government should do some things well, but not lots of things badly, and we've got to have a set of principles which we apply in government," he tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"She has a range of policies which will all be set out over the coming days."
She has promised tax cuts and low regulation, while being critical of net zero emissions target in her leadership bid
"What Kemi is trying to say on a range of issues is: 'We've got to go back to the basics... what are we trying to do, are we doing it right?'," he adds.
Truss to 'level up in a Conservative way'
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is to set out her pitch to become the next prime minister today.
Like several Tory MPs going for the position, Truss has pledged to cut taxes. But she's aiming to "level up in a Conservative way" while carrying forward her leadership.
The foreign secretary has the support of Boris Johnson loyalists Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries, as she bids for success in the Tory leadership race.
Truss secured her place in the next round of the contest, with the third-highest number of votes in the first ballot of Tory MPs on Wednesday.
She fell shortly behind Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.
Her backers have criticised the former chancellor Rishi Sunak of "economically damaging policies". They've been accused of running a campaign to damage Sunak's image.
During her campaign speech today, Truss will lay out her economic plan, which includes: reversing April's National Insurance hike, lowering corporation tax and enacting supply-side reforms.
Read more.
We’re now down to the final six
Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat and Suella Braverman have all qualified for the second round of voting.
So today, 358 Tory MPs will vote again between 13:30 and 15:30 BST, with the result of the ballot announced at 17:00.
From now on, there’s no minimum threshold of votes. Instead the candidate who finishes sixth will be eliminated.
In theory, the process will then continue with Conservative MPs voting daily from next Monday - and a single candidate eliminated each time - until just two are left.
The final decision on who will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister will then go to the party's membership. It’s thought there are about 200,000 members.
The winner will be announced on 5 September.
In reality though, we might see the days of MPs’ votes curtailed as candidates drop out or merge campaigns.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and welcome to our live page as Tory MPs prepare to vote in round two of the contest to be leader of the Conservative Party and next prime minister.
Conservative MPs will vote again this afternoon with the result of the ballot expected around 17:00.
We'll bring you live updates and analysis throughout the day.