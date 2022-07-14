BBC Copyright: BBC

Former leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt has given his backing to Rishi Sunak, after being eliminated from the race in the first round of voting.

Hunt told the BBC that the former chancellor was "one of the most decent, straight people" he had met in British politics.

Reflecting on his own defeat, Hunt said he lacked the “momentum” to succeed.

The former health secretary did not secure the needed 30 votes to progress to today’s second-round vote and was knocked out of the race alongside Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi.

Asked why he was supporting Sunak, he said he believed the former chancellor was someone of "formidable ability” and had been “thinking about the right thing to do for our economy, for families up and down the country, very hard over the last two years".