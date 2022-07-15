Thanks for joining our live politics coverage – ahead of the
first TV debate between the Tory rivals hoping to replace Boris Johnson.
Five candidates remain in the race following yesterday's
round of voting. Former chancellor Rishi Sunak leads the pack, followed
closely by Penny Mordaunt. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also made
the top three.
Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat complete the list of
candidates – all of whom will take part in a televised debate tonight on
Channel 4 at 19:30 BST.
And before that, there's an online hustings at 13:00 BST,
hosted by the website Conservative Home
Further debates take place on Sunday evening on ITV – before
voting among Tory MPs begins again on Monday.
