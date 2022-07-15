People walking by Big Ben
Tory leadership rivals to go head-to-head as race tightens

Edited by Nathan Williams

  1. Welcome

    (l-r) Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat
    Copyright: BBC

    Thanks for joining our live politics coverage – ahead of the first TV debate between the Tory rivals hoping to replace Boris Johnson.

    Five candidates remain in the race following yesterday's round of voting. Former chancellor Rishi Sunak leads the pack, followed closely by Penny Mordaunt. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also made the top three.

    Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat complete the list of candidates – all of whom will take part in a televised debate tonight on Channel 4 at 19:30 BST.

    And before that, there's an online hustings at 13:00 BST, hosted by the website Conservative Home

    Further debates take place on Sunday evening on ITV – before voting among Tory MPs begins again on Monday.

