There's still a long way to go before we'll know who's replacing
Boris Johnson – but we're down to the last few days for Tory MPs to decide which
two candidates will make it onto the final shortlist.
Here's what we can expect before then:
Monday 18 July –
Third round of voting by Tory MPs with results at 20:00 BST
Tuesday 19 July –
Fourth round of voting, as well as the third debate on Sky News
Wednesday 20 July –
Final round of voting takes place, leaving two rivals to go head-to-head for
the top job
Hustings for members of the Conservative Party will then be held
around the country – starting from Friday
22 July.
The winner will be announced on Monday
5 September after a postal ballot, completed by less than 200,000 Tory
party members.
Coming up today
As we mentioned, this morning's political programmes are full
to the brim with both Tory leadership hopefuls and their backers. Here's how it's looking:
08:30 Over on Sky News, Sophy Ridge will grill
deputy PM Dominic Raab - who's supporting Rishi Sunak - former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who's in for Team Truss and Lee Rowley for Kemi Badenoch.
09:00 BST The BBC's Sunday Morning will see Tom
Tugendhat and Penny Mordaunt interviewed by Sophie Raworth.
Tugendhat won Friday's TV debate, according to a snap poll. Up until that debate
at least, it was Mordaunt who had the momentum though, with many commentators
suggesting the final ballot might be her against Sunak.
19:00 All five Tory MPs left in the race to become
the party's next leader - and the UK's prime minister - will take part in their
second televised debate. It'll be hosted by ITV and will last an hour.
Welcome
Thanks for joining our live politics coverage as we prepare
for a busy day of Tory leadership candidate interviews – culminating in the contest's
second TV debate, which kicks off at 19:00 BST.
Five remain in the race to replace Boris Johnson.
Former
chancellor Rishi Sunak leads the pack after the last vote by Tory MPs, followed by Penny
Mordaunt and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
Former minister Kemi Badenoch and
senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat complete the list.
