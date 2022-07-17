There's still a long way to go before we'll know who's replacing Boris Johnson – but we're down to the last few days for Tory MPs to decide which two candidates will make it onto the final shortlist.

Here's what we can expect before then:

Monday 18 July – Third round of voting by Tory MPs with results at 20:00 BST

Tuesday 19 July – Fourth round of voting, as well as the third debate on Sky News

Wednesday 20 July – Final round of voting takes place, leaving two rivals to go head-to-head for the top job

Hustings for members of the Conservative Party will then be held around the country – starting from Friday 22 July.

The winner will be announced on Monday 5 September after a postal ballot, completed by less than 200,000 Tory party members.