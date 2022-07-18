Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The government is holding a confidence vote in itself, after blocking a similar attempt by Labour. It's not expected to lose though. MPs will start debating the issue around 15:30, with a vote in the evening from around 22:00.

The main event today is the third round of voting – by Tory MPs – which will whittle the five current candidates down to four.

The vote itself is scheduled to take place 17:00 - 19:00. The person with the fewest votes is eliminated from the contest and will then have to decide which of their rivals to support instead. It’s common practice that at least some – if not all – of a former candidate’s backers will be guided by their decision, which could prove vital as we edge closer to the final run-off of two candidates.

Rishi Sunak is still expected to secure a spot on that final shortlist but who'll join him is less certain.

Penny Mordaunt had the second highest number of votes from Tory MPs at the end of last week, and Liz Truss was in third place. But after two brutal televised debates it’s unclear who MPs will pledge their allegiance to.

The result of the vote is expected at 20:00.