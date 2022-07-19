Ahead of the MPs vote this afternoon let's take a look at the four runners left in the leadership race.

Rishi Sunak is the former chancellor who launched his leadership bid with a focus on the economy, ruling out tax cuts before public finances improve.

Despite his reputation being dented by a controversy over his wife's tax affairs - and being fined for breaching lockdown rules - Sunak has topped the three polls so far.

His backers including former leadership rivals Grant Shapps and Jeremy Hunt, as well as Deputy PM Dominic Raab.

Trade minister Penny Mordaunt has come second in all three rounds of voting, and was for a time the bookies' favourite.

She has promised to cut VAT on fuel and to raise the basic and middle earner income tax thresholds in line with inflation.

Her supporters include senior backbenchers Andrea Leadsom and David Davis.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has promised immediate tax cuts, a reversal of the National Insurance hike and a long-term commitment to reducing the size of the state.

Popular among Conservative Party members, Truss secured early backing from Boris Johnson loyalists Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg – as well as former leadership hopeful and staunch Brexiteer Suella Braverman.

Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch has pledged tax cuts and low regulation – and repeatedly challenged Mordaunt on her record when it comes to gender self-identification for transgender people.

She became an MP in 2017 and went on to become equalities minister in 2021, then minister for levelling up under Michael Gove, who has backed her leadership bid.