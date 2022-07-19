His backers including former leadership rivals Grant Shapps and Jeremy Hunt, as well as Deputy PM Dominic Raab.
.Copyright: .
Trade minister Penny Mordaunt has come second in all three rounds of voting, and was for a time the bookies' favourite.
She has promised to cut VAT on fuel and to raise the basic and middle earner income tax thresholds in line with inflation.
Her supporters include senior backbenchers Andrea Leadsom and David Davis.
.Copyright: .
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has promised immediate tax cuts, a reversal of the National Insurance hike and a long-term commitment to reducing the size of the state.
Popular among Conservative Party members, Truss secured early backing from Boris Johnson loyalists Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg – as well as former leadership hopeful and staunch Brexiteer Suella Braverman.
Live Reporting
Edited by Chris Giles
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
.Copyright: . .Copyright: . .Copyright: . .Copyright: . .Copyright: .
-
The leadership race
is down to the final four after Tom Tugendhat got the lowest number of
votes and was eliminated from the contest
- Rishi Sunak secured the most
votes in the third poll, with 115 Tory MPs backing him
-
He's now just five short of the 120 votes which will guarantee him a place in the final two
- Penny Mordaunt came second with 82
votes, Liz Truss was third with 71, Kemi Badenoch came in fourth place with 58
-
Meanwhile, the
government also won a vote of confidence in itself by 349
votes to 238, putting to bed the prospect of an early general election
.Copyright: . Getty, Reuters, EPACopyright: Getty, Reuters, EPA
Who are the remaining candidates?
Ahead of the MPs vote this afternoon let's take a look at the four runners left in the leadership race.
Rishi Sunak is the former chancellor who launched his leadership bid with a focus on the economy, ruling out tax cuts before public finances improve.
Despite his reputation being dented by a controversy over his wife's tax affairs - and being fined for breaching lockdown rules - Sunak has topped the three polls so far.
His backers including former leadership rivals Grant Shapps and Jeremy Hunt, as well as Deputy PM Dominic Raab.
Trade minister Penny Mordaunt has come second in all three rounds of voting, and was for a time the bookies' favourite.
She has promised to cut VAT on fuel and to raise the basic and middle earner income tax thresholds in line with inflation.
Her supporters include senior backbenchers Andrea Leadsom and David Davis.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has promised immediate tax cuts, a reversal of the National Insurance hike and a long-term commitment to reducing the size of the state.
Popular among Conservative Party members, Truss secured early backing from Boris Johnson loyalists Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg – as well as former leadership hopeful and staunch Brexiteer Suella Braverman.
Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch has pledged tax cuts and low regulation – and repeatedly challenged Mordaunt on her record when it comes to gender self-identification for transgender people.
She became an MP in 2017 and went on to become equalities minister in 2021, then minister for levelling up under Michael Gove, who has backed her leadership bid.
Round Four beckons...
Chris Mason
Political editor
In seven weeks' time, a new prime minister will arrive in Downing Street. For centuries, we've been in the habit, with a few exceptions, of getting white men to run the place.
So it's quite something for none of the final quartet to be one.
And so to Round Four with former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch.
MPs will vote between 12:00 and 14:00 and we'll get the result at 15:00.
What happened in last night's vote?
Here's a quick recap of what happened yesterday:
Good morning and welcome
Thanks for joining our live coverage of the Conservative leadership contest.
Tory MPs will vote again between midday and 2pm as the process of choosing the two candidates to become our next PM continues.
There are four remaining contenders: Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, and Kemi Badenoch. One candidate will be knocked out of the contest when the results are announced around 3pm.
Sunak looks almost certain to make the final two, while the other three candidates are battling it out for second place.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest updates throughout the day.