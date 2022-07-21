Rishi Sunak was the front runner throughout several rounds of voting among MPs, but after a late surge of support, Liz Truss enters this phase of the race as the bookies' favourite.

In a campaign video, Sunak acknowledged he was starting from behind.

The former chancellor insists he is best placed to beat Labour at the next general election though, and writing in the Daily Telegraph promised reforms as radical as those driven through by Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

Ms Truss, writing in the Daily Mail, said the contest was a choice between going for growth and cutting taxes or what she called business as usual managerialism.

Economic policy's likely to be the main battleground as the pair slog it out over the summer to win over the party’s 160,000 or so members.