Taxation is a key point of contention in this leadership campaign, and one Truss supporter has come out to defend the foreign secretary's plans today.
Education Secretary James Cleverly said he would not want to see interest rates at 7%, adding that Truss' pledge to cut taxes is about "maximising the growth in the economy" and reducing pressures on families.
Asked about the policy being questioned by the Office for Budget Responsibility, he told Sky News: "Of course we listen to it... but ultimately it's the decision of politicians, which are then implemented by officials."
Asked if 7% interest rates would be acceptable, he said: "Ultimately we want to keep interest rates modest.
"A big jump in interest rates will hit people who are already finding bills difficult, and that's not what we want to see. But ultimately what we need to do is make sure that we have that economic boost."
Row breaks out over China as briefing war ramps up
It's being reported this morning that a new row has broken out between the Tory leadership candidates over China.
According to The Daily Telegraph, Rishi Sunak is accusing Liz Truss of helping Beijing to infiltrate British universities when she was an education minister.
The paper says Sunak has declared China to be "the biggest long-term threat" to the UK, and that politicians have turned a blind eye to China's "nefarious activities" for too long.
In response, Truss' campaign says she has "strengthened Britain’s position on China since
becoming foreign secretary" and that this will continue when she becomes PM, while also suggesting Sunak has consistently been soft on China.
Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who is backing Truss, has also weighed in, saying "over the last two years, the Treasury has pushed hard for an economic deal with China" despite sanctions against him and other MPs and peers and a record of human rights abuses.
Stakes high for first head-to-head debate
Chris Mason
Political editor
"One is the continuity
candidate who stabbed Boris in the back. The other is the change candidate who
stayed loyal."
A senior Conservative MP recounts the words of a local party
member, when I ask why so many polls and surveys of Tory party members suggest
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is comfortably more popular than the former
Chancellor Rishi Sunak, right now at least.
Neither camp dispute the handicapping in this race, before a
vote has yet been cast: Such is the consistency of the evidence and the size of
the current suggested gap between them.
This is the vital context as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak head to
Stoke-on-Trent.
To offer you a quick canter through it, there was this poll from YouGov, described by the pollster as offering "no good news
for Rishi Sunak" when there were still four contenders in the race.
In short, Liz Truss appears out in front. Rishi Sunak has lots of
catching up to do.
Leadership race dominates front pages as candidates trade barbs
Attacks from the Sunak and Truss camps on their rival are front and centre in many of today's newspapers, with foreign policy dominating the latest briefing war.
The i says the leadership race has become "increasingly bitter", adding that Sunak's campaign is accusing Truss of flip-flopping on the threat of China, while Team Truss claims Beijing is "effectively endorsing [Sunak] for PM".
The Daily Telegraph leads on this row over China with Sunak accusing Truss of helping Beijing to infiltrate British universities when she was an education minister.
The Daily Mail covers the same dispute, saying Sunak's "get-tough stance" was called into question by his rival, with allies of Truss reportedly accused him of being "soft" on the country.
The Guardian's coverage focuses on migration and how both candidates have been accused by human rights groups of "cruelty and immorality" over promises to remove asylum seekers from Britain by implementing more Rwanda-style deals.
The Times focuses on attacks by both camps over China, migration and the economy ahead of tonight's BBC leadership debate.
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss face off tonight
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage ahead of the Conservative Party leadership debate tonight when Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will go head to
head to become next Tory leader and prime minister.
Over the weekend, both candidates vowed to toughen controls on
migration into the UK as part of their leadership bids.
Rishi Sunak said he would tighten the definition of who
qualifies for asylum and introduce a cap on refugee numbers.
Liz Truss said she would extend the UK's Rwanda asylum plan and
increase the number of Border Force staff.
Meawhile, a new row has
broken out between the candidates over China - with Sunak
accusing Truss of helping Beijing to infiltrate British universities when she
was an education minister, while Truss’ allies said the Treasury, under Sunak's
leadership, had pushed hard for an economic deal with China.
The briefing war is becoming
increasingly hostile as they prepare to face each other tonight in Our Next Prime Minister, presented by Sophie Raworth and broadcast on BBC One, BBC News Channel, iPlayer and BBC Radio 5 Live from 21:00 BST.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest developments and analysis.
And so this debate, and the ones to follow, really matter: The stakes are high and the cock-up potential is higher.
