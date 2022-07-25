PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Taxation is a key point of contention in this leadership campaign, and one Truss supporter has come out to defend the foreign secretary's plans today.

Education Secretary James Cleverly said he would not want to see interest rates at 7%, adding that Truss' pledge to cut taxes is about "maximising the growth in the economy" and reducing pressures on families.

Asked about the policy being questioned by the Office for Budget Responsibility, he told Sky News: "Of course we listen to it... but ultimately it's the decision of politicians, which are then implemented by officials."

Asked if 7% interest rates would be acceptable, he said: "Ultimately we want to keep interest rates modest. "A big jump in interest rates will hit people who are already finding bills difficult, and that's not what we want to see. But ultimately what we need to do is make sure that we have that economic boost."