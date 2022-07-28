Sunak/Truss
Sunak and Truss to field questions from Tories in Leeds

Edited by Dulcie Lee & Nathan Williams

  1. Truss returns to her hometown – but how will she be received?

    Liz Truss in a red suit takes a selfie with a woman as she is surrounded by people at an event in Leeds
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: The foreign secretary was earlier seen taking photos with supporters in Leeds

    Arriving alongside her mum a short while ago, Liz Truss will be hoping to gather support from voters tonight in Leeds.

    Truss, who was born in Oxford in 1975, spent part of her childhood in Leeds and attended Roundhay, a state secondary school.

    But it's unclear whether Truss will receive a welcome response in the city. Over the course of her leadership campaign, she has described seeing children "who were let down" during her time at school.

    During a televised debate earlier this month, Truss told Sunak it was the reason she was a Conservative: "I saw them not get the opportunities, not get the proper educational standards that you might have got at your school."

    Sunak was educated at a private boarding school, Winchester College.

    Truss is not the only one with a connection to the area – Rishi Sunak has served as an MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire since 2015, which is only about an hour’s drive away.

  2. What's happening?

    Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will soon battle for votes in a hustings event taking place this evening.

    Here's what to expect:

    • It's the first of 12 official husting sessions, with the finalists setting out their stalls and answering questions from party members - who will soon be voting for their new leader
    • Tonight they're in Leeds, where Truss grew up
    • It kicks off at 7pm, hosted by LBC's Nick Ferrari and will be available to stream live
    • Truss and Sunak are likely to be quizzed on topics such as tax, Brexit, immigration and energy costs
    • Ahead of tonight's event, Truss announced her pledge to deliver the Northern Powerhouse Rail scheme to improve rail connections between Leeds and Liverpool via Manchester
    • Meanwhile, in an interview with the Conservative Home website, Sunak says it's "pretty clear" he is the underdog in the leadership contest, adding: "I don’t think there’s any doubt about that"

  3. Welcome

    Welcome to our live politics coverage as we get ready for the first official Conservative leadership hustings of the campaign.

    From 7pm, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will be in Leeds taking questions from party members, who will soon be casting their votes, in a two-hour session.

    Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates.

