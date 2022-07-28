PA Media Copyright: PA Media The foreign secretary was earlier seen taking photos with supporters in Leeds Image caption: The foreign secretary was earlier seen taking photos with supporters in Leeds

Arriving alongside her mum a short while ago, Liz Truss will be hoping to gather support from voters tonight in Leeds.

Truss, who was born in Oxford in 1975, spent part of her childhood in Leeds and attended Roundhay, a state secondary school.

But it's unclear whether Truss will receive a welcome response in the city. Over the course of her leadership campaign, she has described seeing children "who were let down" during her time at school.

During a televised debate earlier this month, Truss told Sunak it was the reason she was a Conservative: "I saw them not get the opportunities, not get the proper educational standards that you might have got at your school."

Sunak was educated at a private boarding school, Winchester College.

Truss is not the only one with a connection to the area – Rishi Sunak has served as an MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire since 2015, which is only about an hour’s drive away.