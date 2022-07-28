Truss returns to her hometown – but how will she be received?
Arriving alongside her mum a short while ago, Liz Truss will be hoping to gather
support from voters tonight in Leeds.
Truss, who was born in Oxford in 1975, spent part of her
childhood in Leeds and attended Roundhay, a state secondary school.
But it's unclear whether Truss will
receive a welcome response in the city. Over the course of her leadership campaign,
she has described seeing children "who were let down" during her time
at school.
During a televised debate earlier
this month, Truss told Sunak it was the reason she was a Conservative: "I saw them not get the
opportunities, not get the proper educational standards that you might have got
at your school."
Sunak was educated at a private
boarding school, Winchester College.
Truss is not the only one with a
connection to the area – Rishi Sunak has served as an MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire since
2015, which is only about an hour’s drive away.
What's happening?
Rishi
Sunak and Liz Truss will soon battle for votes in a hustings event taking
place this evening.
Here's what to expect:
It's the first of 12 official husting sessions, with the
finalists setting out their stalls and answering questions from party members - who will soon be voting for their new leader
Tonight they're in Leeds, where Truss grew up
It kicks off at 7pm, hosted by LBC's Nick Ferrari and
will be available to stream live
Truss and Sunak are likely to be quizzed on topics such as tax, Brexit,
immigration and energy costs
Ahead of tonight's event, Truss announced her pledge to deliver
the Northern Powerhouse Rail scheme to improve rail connections
between Leeds and Liverpool via Manchester
Meanwhile, in an interview with the Conservative Home website, Sunak says it's "pretty clear" he is the underdog in the leadership
contest, adding: "I don’t think there’s any doubt about that"
Welcome
Welcome to our live politics
coverage as we get ready for the first official Conservative leadership
hustings of the campaign.
From 7pm, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will be in Leeds taking questions
from party members, who will soon be casting their votes, in a two-hour session.
Live Reporting
Edited by Dulcie Lee & Nathan Williams
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
-
It's the first of 12 official husting sessions, with the
finalists setting out their stalls and answering questions from party members - who will soon be voting for their new leader
-
Tonight they're in Leeds, where Truss grew up
-
It kicks off at 7pm, hosted by LBC's Nick Ferrari and
will be available to stream live
-
Truss and Sunak are likely to be quizzed on topics such as tax, Brexit,
immigration and energy costs
-
Ahead of tonight's event, Truss announced her pledge to deliver
the Northern Powerhouse Rail scheme to improve rail connections
between Leeds and Liverpool via Manchester
-
Meanwhile, in an interview with the Conservative Home website, Sunak says it's "pretty clear" he is the underdog in the leadership
contest, adding: "I don’t think there’s any doubt about that"
Truss returns to her hometown – but how will she be received?
Arriving alongside her mum a short while ago, Liz Truss will be hoping to gather support from voters tonight in Leeds.
Truss, who was born in Oxford in 1975, spent part of her childhood in Leeds and attended Roundhay, a state secondary school.
But it's unclear whether Truss will receive a welcome response in the city. Over the course of her leadership campaign, she has described seeing children "who were let down" during her time at school.
During a televised debate earlier this month, Truss told Sunak it was the reason she was a Conservative: "I saw them not get the opportunities, not get the proper educational standards that you might have got at your school."
Sunak was educated at a private boarding school, Winchester College.
Truss is not the only one with a connection to the area – Rishi Sunak has served as an MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire since 2015, which is only about an hour’s drive away.
What's happening?
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will soon battle for votes in a hustings event taking place this evening.
Here's what to expect:
Welcome
Welcome to our live politics coverage as we get ready for the first official Conservative leadership hustings of the campaign.
From 7pm, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will be in Leeds taking questions from party members, who will soon be casting their votes, in a two-hour session.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates.