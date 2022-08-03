Truss U-turns over regional public sector pay plan
Shortly before midday yesterday, Liz Truss’s campaigned swiftly dropped a plan to link public sector pay to local living costs.
On Monday night her campaign team announced a proposal for regional pay boards, arguing this could save the government £8.8bn a year.
But the idea attracted a barrage of criticism from unions, Labour and some Tories, after it became clear the only way this figure could be reached is if it was applied across the entire public sector.
This would mean nurses, teachers and other frontline workers in poorer regions of the country could have faced pay cuts should it be enacted.
The Conservative Mayor of Tees Valley (and Rishi Sunak supporter) Ben Houchen called the plan a "sure fire way to lose the next general election".
Asked earlier today about the decision to abandon the plan, Truss said her proposal had been “misrepresented” and that she had "cancelled" it to make sure doctors and teachers "weren’t worried" over losing pay.
Hustings give Tory Party members a chance to ask leadership contenders Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss about their tax plans, as well as their plans to tackle the cost of living, energy costs, Brexit, and much more.
It's a crucial stage of the leadership contest as it'll help members to decide which candidate they want to vote for to become the next party leader and PM.
To be able to vote, members must have joined the party on or before 3 June.
Voting will close on 2 September and the new prime minister will be announced on 5 September.
Thank you for joining our live politics coverage as we prepare for the third Conservative leadership hustings.
Things get under way at 19:00 when Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will set out their stalls and take questions from Tory party members during the two-hour session in Cardiff.
Both finalists vowed to hold the Welsh government to account ahead this evening's event.
Sunak pledged to hold Labour ministers accountable for the NHS and schools in Wales.
Meanwhile Truss accused First Minister Mark Drakeford of letting Wales down.
Stick with us as we bring you the latest updates from the event.