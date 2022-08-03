Video content Video caption: Tory leadership: Liz Truss on 'cancelling' public sector pay policy Tory leadership: Liz Truss on 'cancelling' public sector pay policy

Shortly before midday yesterday, Liz Truss’s campaigned swiftly dropped a plan to link public sector pay to local living costs.

On Monday night her campaign team announced a proposal for regional pay boards, arguing this could save the government £8.8bn a year.

But the idea attracted a barrage of criticism from unions, Labour and some Tories, after it became clear the only way this figure could be reached is if it was applied across the entire public sector.

This would mean nurses, teachers and other frontline workers in poorer regions of the country could have faced pay cuts should it be enacted.

The Conservative Mayor of Tees Valley (and Rishi Sunak supporter) Ben Houchen called the plan a "sure fire way to lose the next general election".

Asked earlier today about the decision to abandon the plan, Truss said her proposal had been “misrepresented” and that she had "cancelled" it to make sure doctors and teachers "weren’t worried" over losing pay.

