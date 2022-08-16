BBC Copyright: BBC

A few miles outside Perth, visitors to Gloagburn Farm have been enjoying the last splash of summer.

Scottish Conservatives are gathering in the Fair City to help pick a new prime minister but the day-trippers are simply selecting sunflowers.

"I wouldn't vote for the Conservatives myself," says Sam Taylor, originally from Australia but now living in Edinburgh who was visiting the sunflower patch with her sons George, four and a half, and Freddie, two.

She says she is optimistic that the incoming Conservative leader will be better than Boris Johnson, whom she criticises for partying while the nation suffered during Covid.

"We definitely need a change, I think. Everyone's ready for something different," she adds.

Jean Jasper, retired and from Perthshire, believes Scotland should stay in the union but she wants the new prime minister to pay more attention to issues north of the border.

"Not moving towards independence but perhaps acknowledging a bit more that Scotland has perhaps independent needs," she says, explaining "I think the Scots in general feel a bit ignored by the UK government.”

David Hynd who lives in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire and works in a warehouse is a supporter of independence. He is not a fan of either candidate.

"Get the Tories out," he says.

"They're no good for Scotland. They don't care about Scotland. Never have. Never will."