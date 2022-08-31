An audience member says 20 years ago she could afford to buy her own home at the age of 23, with no parental support but thanks to a "strong work ethic". She asks Rishi Sunak what the likelihood is of her 16-year-old son being able to do the same.

Sunak replies that the magical feeling of home ownership is a "incredible journey, a special journey and a Conservative journey".

He says we need to increase the supply of housing by increasing building on brownfield sides, and losing the aversion to what the UK calls "flat-pack housing" and other countries call "modular housing".

He also says the mortgage market needs to work for first-time buyers, saying he worked on that as chancellor.