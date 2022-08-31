The two rivals appeared briefly side-by-side on stage at the end of the hustings - smiling, and to much applause.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
What's been happening?
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have been making their final pitches to become Conservative leader in front of party members at Wembley Arena in London. Here's a round-up of what's been happening tonight:
Truss says she wants the UK to be an "aspiration nation"
She reiterates her vow to cut taxes and says the government was wrong to raise national insurance
Truss says the UK cannot be "complacent" on Ukraine and wants to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP by the end of the decade
She says trans women are not women
Sunak says "maxing out the country credit card is not right, responsible or conservative"
He points to his handling of the economy as chancellor during the pandemic, stating he will "safely steer us through the storms ahead"
He says he can “guarantee” inflation would come down quicker under his plans
Sunak says we need to move away from the European definition of asylum, which he says is far too broad
Both take aim at London mayor Sadiq Khan, with Truss saying she'll work to "stop the antigrowth madness" of the mayor
EPACopyright: EPA
That's a wrap on Sunak's question round
And that's a wrap! Sunak has left the stage, bringing an end to tonight's hustings.
Andrew Stephenson, Conservative co-party chairman, says it's been a fantastic contest and both candidates should be proud of how they have fought.
Both candidates are welcomed back on stage to a round of applause.
How can young people own their own home?
An audience member says 20 years ago she could afford to buy her own home at the age of 23, with no parental support but thanks to a "strong work ethic". She asks Rishi Sunak what the likelihood is of her 16-year-old son being able to do the same.
Sunak replies that the magical feeling of home ownership is a "incredible journey, a special journey and a Conservative journey".
He says we need to increase the supply of housing by increasing building on brownfield sides, and losing the aversion to what the UK calls "flat-pack housing" and other countries call "modular housing".
He also says the mortgage market needs to work for first-time buyers, saying he worked on that as chancellor.
Sunak asked about Scottish independence
EPACopyright: EPA
Another audience member, Nigel, asks how Sunak will "suppress" SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon and the push for Scottish independence.
He says the party needs to demonstrate the benefit of a United Kingdom government in Scotland .
He says it's important have a leader who can speak to people that aren't Conservative voters.
He adds that the idea of nationalism is seductive and romantic and shouldn't be met with arguments about borrowing, pensions or currency.
"We need to have an argument that speaks to people's hearts", he adds.
Sunak asked about restoring ethics and integrity
Now for questions from the audience.
Rishi Sunak is asked how he will ensure his government is the beacon of integrity and ethics after his decision to leave his former role as chancellor under Boris Johnson's government.
He says it wasn't an easy decision but he felt the government was on the wrong side of an ethical issue he "couldn't defend".
Sunak adds that was why he wanted to put "restoring trust" at the heart of his campaign.
He says he would reappoint a new independent ethics advisor because he believes "that will send a strong signal".
Sunak insists he's stronger on economy but do members agree?
David Wallace Lockhart
BBC political correspondent
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Rishi Sunak has finished his Q and A session with the
event host, LBC’s Nick Ferrari.
He says he can “guarantee” inflation would come down
quicker under his plans than any other candidates’. No prizes for guessing who
he’s aiming that comment at…
He’s ending his campaign as it started, insisting that
he’s the best man to get the economic situation under control.
But for many Tory members, Liz Truss’s promise of swift
tax cuts seems like a more appealing road to go down.
Sunak refuses to say whether Patel will stay home secretary
Asked about asylum seekers, Rishi Sunak says we need to move away from the European definition of asylum, which he says is far too broad.
He's challenged about the policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, and refuses a bet that not one person goes to Rwanda in the first six months of his government.
He also refuses to comment when asked if Priti Patel will stay home secretary.
'Inflation will fall faster under my leadership'
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Asked about inflation, Sunak says the UK has tightness in the labour market that other countries don't face, and finding workers is a problem.
Inflation is the biggest challenge we face and will be his number one priority, he says.
Sunak says he can guarantee it will fall far faster with his plan that with anyone else's.
Sunak quizzed on UK economy
Now it's Rishi Sunak's turn to answer questions.
Nick Ferrari, referencing Sunak's interview in today's Financial Times, asks the former chancellor if he believes the markets will begin to lose confidence in the UK if Liz Truss is elected PM.
He says no, and that no chancellor should be complacent about the risks the UK is facing.
The UK has a large amount of debt that other countries don't have to the same degree, Sunak says.
He says the UK, compared with other countries, relies more on foreign investment to finance its deficits.
The government should not be constantly borrowing money "that we have no hope of paying back", Sunak says.
"That's why a credible plan is important."
Clegg or Trump for a cocktail?
Nick Ferrari ends by asking Liz Truss who she'd rather share a cocktail with on a trip to the US - Nick Clegg or Donald Trump.
"I think I’d focus on meeting President Biden," Truss says.
Ukraine needs more heavy weapons - Truss
Andy, a British Ukrainian from West Acton, asks what measures she will take to provide multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine.
The UK owes it to Ukraine to do all it can to support its people, she replies.
Truss says she is proud the UK was the first to send weapons to Ukraine and to train soldiers.
She says Ukrainian forces need more heavy weapons to be able to fight Russia effectively.
She says more sanctions are needed to cut off Vladimir Putin's supply of revenue.
Trans women are not women - Truss
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
A young woman in the crowd asks Truss how she will tackle "left-wing nonsense" in the education system.
The woman in the crowd then states that she thinks children should not be taught that a "trans woman is a woman".
Ferrari asks Truss if she believes trans women are women.
"No - a woman is a woman," the foreign secretary responds.
"I believe in treating trans people with respect - I believe that is important - but we should not confuse that with being clear in our language."
Truss pressed on business support for energy cost
We're now on to questions from the audience and David, from London, asks Truss what she will do to help business owners suffering with the increase in energy costs.
Truss says she would run a pro-business government, keeping corporation tax low and reverse the national insurance rise.
On energy, she says the UK needs to deal with energy supply and will be looking across the board to increase supply.
She says she will be "absolutely looking to act on business energy costs".
Truss rules out energy rationing.
Still little clarity on Truss's cost of living support
David Wallace Lockhart
BBC political correspondent
Liz Truss has been grilled by LBC presenter Nick Ferrari. She was quizzed on cost of living support, but (as in the other hustings) we still don’t have a full picture of what she’ll do.
There will be tax cuts, and in a future “budget” or “fiscal event” (she uses both terms) her chancellor will address “household support”.
If she’s in No 10 next week, there will be huge expectations for her to swiftly outline what she plans to do for those facing huge bills.
I'm from Yorkshire and believe in value for money - Truss
Live Reporting
Edited by Heather Sharp and James Clarke
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
Truss says she wants the UK to be an "aspiration nation"
-
She reiterates her vow to cut taxes and says the government was wrong to raise national insurance
-
Truss says the UK cannot be "complacent" on Ukraine and wants to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP by the end of the decade
-
She says trans women are not women
-
Sunak says "maxing out the country credit card is not right, responsible or conservative"
-
He points to his handling of the economy as chancellor during the pandemic, stating he will "safely steer us through the storms ahead"
-
He says he can “guarantee” inflation would come down quicker under his plans
-
Sunak says we need to move away from the European definition of asylum, which he says is far too broad
-
Both take aim at London mayor Sadiq Khan, with Truss saying she'll work to "stop the antigrowth madness" of the mayor
EPACopyright: EPA EPACopyright: EPA ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Candidates smile for the cameras together
The two rivals appeared briefly side-by-side on stage at the end of the hustings - smiling, and to much applause.
What's been happening?
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have been making their final pitches to become Conservative leader in front of party members at Wembley Arena in London. Here's a round-up of what's been happening tonight:
That's a wrap on Sunak's question round
And that's a wrap! Sunak has left the stage, bringing an end to tonight's hustings.
Andrew Stephenson, Conservative co-party chairman, says it's been a fantastic contest and both candidates should be proud of how they have fought.
Both candidates are welcomed back on stage to a round of applause.
How can young people own their own home?
An audience member says 20 years ago she could afford to buy her own home at the age of 23, with no parental support but thanks to a "strong work ethic". She asks Rishi Sunak what the likelihood is of her 16-year-old son being able to do the same.
Sunak replies that the magical feeling of home ownership is a "incredible journey, a special journey and a Conservative journey".
He says we need to increase the supply of housing by increasing building on brownfield sides, and losing the aversion to what the UK calls "flat-pack housing" and other countries call "modular housing".
He also says the mortgage market needs to work for first-time buyers, saying he worked on that as chancellor.
Sunak asked about Scottish independence
Another audience member, Nigel, asks how Sunak will "suppress" SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon and the push for Scottish independence.
He says the party needs to demonstrate the benefit of a United Kingdom government in Scotland .
He says it's important have a leader who can speak to people that aren't Conservative voters.
He adds that the idea of nationalism is seductive and romantic and shouldn't be met with arguments about borrowing, pensions or currency.
"We need to have an argument that speaks to people's hearts", he adds.
Sunak asked about restoring ethics and integrity
Now for questions from the audience.
Rishi Sunak is asked how he will ensure his government is the beacon of integrity and ethics after his decision to leave his former role as chancellor under Boris Johnson's government.
He says it wasn't an easy decision but he felt the government was on the wrong side of an ethical issue he "couldn't defend".
Sunak adds that was why he wanted to put "restoring trust" at the heart of his campaign.
He says he would reappoint a new independent ethics advisor because he believes "that will send a strong signal".
Sunak insists he's stronger on economy but do members agree?
David Wallace Lockhart
BBC political correspondent
Rishi Sunak has finished his Q and A session with the event host, LBC’s Nick Ferrari.
He says he can “guarantee” inflation would come down quicker under his plans than any other candidates’. No prizes for guessing who he’s aiming that comment at…
He’s ending his campaign as it started, insisting that he’s the best man to get the economic situation under control.
But for many Tory members, Liz Truss’s promise of swift tax cuts seems like a more appealing road to go down.
Sunak refuses to say whether Patel will stay home secretary
Asked about asylum seekers, Rishi Sunak says we need to move away from the European definition of asylum, which he says is far too broad.
He's challenged about the policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, and refuses a bet that not one person goes to Rwanda in the first six months of his government.
He also refuses to comment when asked if Priti Patel will stay home secretary.
'Inflation will fall faster under my leadership'
Asked about inflation, Sunak says the UK has tightness in the labour market that other countries don't face, and finding workers is a problem.
Inflation is the biggest challenge we face and will be his number one priority, he says.
Sunak says he can guarantee it will fall far faster with his plan that with anyone else's.
Sunak quizzed on UK economy
Now it's Rishi Sunak's turn to answer questions.
Nick Ferrari, referencing Sunak's interview in today's Financial Times, asks the former chancellor if he believes the markets will begin to lose confidence in the UK if Liz Truss is elected PM.
He says no, and that no chancellor should be complacent about the risks the UK is facing.
The UK has a large amount of debt that other countries don't have to the same degree, Sunak says.
He says the UK, compared with other countries, relies more on foreign investment to finance its deficits.
The government should not be constantly borrowing money "that we have no hope of paying back", Sunak says.
"That's why a credible plan is important."
Clegg or Trump for a cocktail?
Nick Ferrari ends by asking Liz Truss who she'd rather share a cocktail with on a trip to the US - Nick Clegg or Donald Trump.
"I think I’d focus on meeting President Biden," Truss says.
Ukraine needs more heavy weapons - Truss
Andy, a British Ukrainian from West Acton, asks what measures she will take to provide multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine.
The UK owes it to Ukraine to do all it can to support its people, she replies.
Truss says she is proud the UK was the first to send weapons to Ukraine and to train soldiers.
She says Ukrainian forces need more heavy weapons to be able to fight Russia effectively.
She says more sanctions are needed to cut off Vladimir Putin's supply of revenue.
Trans women are not women - Truss
A young woman in the crowd asks Truss how she will tackle "left-wing nonsense" in the education system.
The woman in the crowd then states that she thinks children should not be taught that a "trans woman is a woman".
Ferrari asks Truss if she believes trans women are women.
"No - a woman is a woman," the foreign secretary responds.
"I believe in treating trans people with respect - I believe that is important - but we should not confuse that with being clear in our language."
Truss pressed on business support for energy cost
We're now on to questions from the audience and David, from London, asks Truss what she will do to help business owners suffering with the increase in energy costs.
Truss says she would run a pro-business government, keeping corporation tax low and reverse the national insurance rise.
On energy, she says the UK needs to deal with energy supply and will be looking across the board to increase supply.
She says she will be "absolutely looking to act on business energy costs".
Truss rules out energy rationing.
Still little clarity on Truss's cost of living support
David Wallace Lockhart
BBC political correspondent
Liz Truss has been grilled by LBC presenter Nick Ferrari. She was quizzed on cost of living support, but (as in the other hustings) we still don’t have a full picture of what she’ll do.
There will be tax cuts, and in a future “budget” or “fiscal event” (she uses both terms) her chancellor will address “household support”.
If she’s in No 10 next week, there will be huge expectations for her to swiftly outline what she plans to do for those facing huge bills.
I'm from Yorkshire and believe in value for money - Truss
Truss is now asked about an array of expensive items in Downing Street - including a drinks trolley and table cloths that cost into the thousands.
Will she be keeping them?
Truss says she's from Yorkshire and believes in "value for money" and "not buying new things if you’ve got things that are perfectly good to use".
Secondly, she says she'll be too busy to be worrying about wallpaper.
Truss asked if Trump is a friend or foe
Asked if former US President Donald Trump is a friend or foe, Truss refuses to answer but says she will work with whoever is in the White House.
It's a question that follows her reluctance to answer a similar question about French leader Emmanuel Macron at a hustings last week.
The US is our closest ally, Truss says, adding her priority is to promote freedom and democracy around the world.
She says the government needs to work with its American allies against "very severe threats we're facing, including an assertive China, belligerent Russia".
There will be no new taxes - Truss
"Can you say there will be no new taxes?" Ferrari asks.
"Yes, no new taxes," Truss responds, to big cheers.
Truss quizzed on energy costs
Liz Truss says she will have a temporary moratorium on the green energy levy so people see reductions on fuel bills.
She says she wants to increase the supply of energy to the UK.
She says a decision should have been made on nuclear power years ago.
Truss adds the UK should be using more of the resources in the North Sea and should begin fracking, in areas that support it.
She says it's vital the war in Ukraine ends and that will alleviate the rising energy costs.
'Police should do the macarena in their spare time'
Should police officers be doing the macarena, taking the knee or painting their finger nails, Nick Ferrari asks.
"Their priority should be fighting crime," Liz Truss responds.
"They can dance macarena in their spare time."