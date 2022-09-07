BBC Copyright: BBC

Liz Truss's vow that Britain can "ride out the storm" of the cost-of-living crisis headlines many of the front pages.

The Daily Mail's columnist Jan Moir says Truss "strode down the wet street with a tangible air of purpose, delivered a short, no-frills speech".

According to the Financial Times, Truss's plan for an energy bailout may amount to "the largest welfare programme in the UK's recent history".

It says the package for families and businesses could cost more than £150bn.

But the i paper also carries a warning from economists that taxpayers, or energy consumers, will ultimately need to pay for the bailout.

