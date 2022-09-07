Prime Minister Liz Truss has assembled her new team. Our colleagues at BBC Newscast have been talking through the announcements and what they might tell us about Truss’s premiership.
Adam and Chris are joined by Gavin Barwell, former Downing Street chief of staff, and Charlotte Ivers, political correspondent at Times Radio, to discuss all that’s happened on the new prime minister’s first day.
-
Chancellor - Kwasi Kwarteng
-
Home secretary - Suella Braverman
-
Foreign secretary - James Cleverly
-
Health secretary and deputy prime minister - Therese Coffey
-
Education secretary - Kit Malthouse
-
Defence secretary - Ben Wallace
-
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, running the Cabinet Office - Nadhim Zahawi
-
Business, energy and industrial strategy secretary - Jacob Rees-Mogg
-
Culture secretary - Michelle Donelan
-
Levelling up secretary - Simon Clarke
-
Environment secretary - Ranil Jayawardena
-
Transport secretary - Anne-Marie Trevelyan
-
Justice secretary - Brandon Lewis
-
Northern Ireland secretary - Chris Heaton-Harris
-
Scotland secretary - Alister Jack
-
Wales secretary - Sir Robert Buckland
The Papers: 'Hello Liz' and 'we can ride out the storm'
Liz Truss's vow that Britain can "ride out the storm" of the cost-of-living crisis headlines many of the front pages.
The Daily Mail's columnist Jan Moir says Truss "strode down the wet street with a tangible air of purpose, delivered a short, no-frills speech".
According to the Financial Times, Truss's plan for an energy bailout may amount to "the largest welfare programme in the UK's recent history".
It says the package for families and businesses could cost more than £150bn.
But the i paper also carries a warning from economists that taxpayers, or energy consumers, will ultimately need to pay for the bailout.
LISTEN: Newscast on the PM’s new cabinet
Meet the new cabinet ahead of first day at work
Liz Truss will chair her first cabinet meeting this morning following a sweeping reshuffle yesterday.
Her allies have been rewarded with the most prestigious jobs, while there's been a clear-out of ministers loyal to her former Conservative leadership rival, Rishi Sunak.
Here's who is in some of the key roles:
What do we know of Truss’s priorities so far?
In her first speech as PM on Tuesday, she said she would focus on growing the economy through tax cuts and tackling the energy crisis.
She is understood to be planning to borrow billions to limit the expected sharp rise in energy bills for households and firms – though full details are not expected to be revealed until Thursday.
She also said she would make sure people would be able to access NHS services.
Welcome to our live politics coverage
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Liz Truss’s first full day as PM.
Later today, she is due to face her first Prime Minister's Questions across from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in Parliament.
She's expected to be quizzed about her plans to deal with the cost-of-living crisis amid huge energy price increases this winter.
On Tuesday, after being appointed by the Queen in her new role, she named her top team. More on who's in the cabinet here.